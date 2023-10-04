Appetizers

Cheese Curds of Love

$9.99

It doesn't get any better than these nuggets of joy! Wisconsin Cheese Curds served up golden & gooey! Served with Spicy Mayo Dunking Sauce!

Cheese Quesadillas

$10.99

An old reliable classic! Cheese Quesadillas upgrade for an added delight!

Chef Joey's Chips & Salsa

$8.99

Chef Jose has been making this treat for years! Don't Miss Out on this Spicy Treat!

Divine and Devilish BLT Eggs

$10.99

We may go a little heavy on the bacon.... But why not? It is Bacon!

Farmer's Market Hummus

$13.99

Our Homemade Roasted Garlic Hummus, flash fried pita & fresh vegetables from our local markets!

Muchacho Totchos

$10.99

A Golden Tower of Tater Tots, Covered with all the glorious toppings of nachos! Melted Cheese, scallions, sour cream, pico de gallo & jalapenos! Choose an Upgrade to make it awesome!

What a Crock of Guac!

$12.99

Hand-shucked avocados, homemade pico de gallo, & a whisper of jalapeño! Made to order & blended together with My Buddy's Love! Plus a heaping helping of our Tri-Color Tortilla Chips!

Wingman

$13.99

Our Amazing Jumbo Wings! Dry Rubbed with our Homemade Seasoning for a day in advance, then fried and smothered in one of our all made from scratch wing sauces! These are Awesome!

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$11.99

A 10" Disc of Gooey Goodness Made to Order! A Classic made even better!

Salads

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.99

Our Juicy Seasoned Chicken Breast Atop Romaine Lettuce mixed with Croutons, Parmesan Cheese & Drizzled with Caesar Dressing!

My Buddy's Simple Salad

$8.99

Romaine, Tomato, Red Onions, Cucumbers & your choice of Dressing! Simple. Salad. Safe.

The Heavenly Seven Salad

$13.99

Avocados, Romaine, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Corn, Tomatoes and topped with Our Secret Southern Fried Chicken! Get ready for pure bliss in a bowl! Dressing Recommendation, Green Onion Ranch! Substitute Steak or Shrimp if that's what you're hankering for!

Sandwiches

Big Buddy B.L.A.T

$14.99

We take this sandwich seriously! Texas Toast, Avocado, Seasoned Tomato, Cajun Mayo, Romaine and a SIX PIECE BACON BRAID!

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Delicious HUGE Chicken Breast immersed in our Cajun Marinade for a day! Grilled and served on Texas Toast with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion! Soooo Good!!

Ol' Sloppy Joe Sandwich

$10.99

Our take on a Childhood Classic! Served simmered in our BBQ Whiskey Sauce! Extra Sloppy just the way you like 'em!

Secret Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Monster Chicken Breast Breaded in our secret Herbs and Spices! Served up on Texas Toast with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion. Simply Mouth-Watering!

The Reel Deal

$14.99

The big one that didn't get away! Golden Flaky Fried Fish piled high on a lightly toasted butter brioche bun with a schmear of our homemade balsamic tartar sauce!

Tacos

Island Shrimp Taco

$5.99

Our in-house jerk seasoned Buddy Shrimp topped with avocado, brown sugar cider coleslaw and a touch of fresh squeezed lime juice!

Off The Hook

$5.99

House Seasoned lightly fried fish, brown sugar cider coleslaw, hint of lime and a splash of fresh tartar sauce!

Shhh Don't Tell Taco

$4.99

A Generous Schmear of our Homemade Garlic Hummus, Southwestern Corn Relish, a handful of Golden Yummy Tater Tots, Carmelized Onions, Remoulade and Scallions!

Southern Chicken Taco

$4.99

A HOUSE FAVORITE! Southern Fried Chicken, Pico de Gallo, Romaine Lettuce MAC & CHEESE then laced with Hot Sauce!

Stampede Steak Taco

$5.99

Charbroiled seasoned steak, carmelized onions, a sprinkle of jalapeños, cheese & Romaine lettuce topped with blackened ranch dressing!

Surf N' Turf Taco

$5.99

Seasoned Steak sitting on a bed of romaine lettuce then topped with char-grilled shrimp, mozzarella, seasoned onion strings, scallions & balsamic complete this masterpiece!

Trash Talkin' Taco

$4.99

Just like My Buddy made growing up! Seasoned Ground Beef, Lettuce, Cheese, Sour Cream then topped with Pico De Gallo!

Burgers

The Buddy Burger

$14.99

Two lifelong Buddies Unite! Blended Angus Beef & Applewood Smoked Bacon inside a HUGE PATTY! Topped with Carmelized Onions, Avocado, White Cheddar, Seasoned Tomato and our SECRET Buddy Burger Sauce! Come at this one HUNGRY!

Buddy Homestyle Burger

$11.99

For the burger lover in all of us! 8 oz. patty of greatness! Buddy up with a Bacon Braid if you're feeling saucy!

The Beyond Buddy Burger

$14.99

The delicious meatless alternative, THE BEYOND BURGER! All the Flavor None of the Meat! Enjoy!

Tumbleweed BBQ Burger

$13.99

Take Our Braided Bacon, top with Crispy Onion Strings, melted Pepperjack Cheese, a Schmear of Homemade BBQ Sauce atop a ONE THIRD POUNG Angus Beef Steak Burger.

Dessert

Snicker-doodle Pie

$7.99Out of stock

All the goodness of a Snickers bar packed into a pie! Fresh Roasted Peanuts, Caramel and Chocolate! Can't go wrong with this one!

Carrot Cake

$7.99Out of stock