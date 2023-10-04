My Buddy's
Appetizers
Cheese Curds of Love
It doesn't get any better than these nuggets of joy! Wisconsin Cheese Curds served up golden & gooey! Served with Spicy Mayo Dunking Sauce!
Cheese Quesadillas
An old reliable classic! Cheese Quesadillas upgrade for an added delight!
Chef Joey's Chips & Salsa
Chef Jose has been making this treat for years! Don't Miss Out on this Spicy Treat!
Divine and Devilish BLT Eggs
We may go a little heavy on the bacon.... But why not? It is Bacon!
Farmer's Market Hummus
Our Homemade Roasted Garlic Hummus, flash fried pita & fresh vegetables from our local markets!
Muchacho Totchos
A Golden Tower of Tater Tots, Covered with all the glorious toppings of nachos! Melted Cheese, scallions, sour cream, pico de gallo & jalapenos! Choose an Upgrade to make it awesome!
What a Crock of Guac!
Hand-shucked avocados, homemade pico de gallo, & a whisper of jalapeño! Made to order & blended together with My Buddy's Love! Plus a heaping helping of our Tri-Color Tortilla Chips!
Wingman
Our Amazing Jumbo Wings! Dry Rubbed with our Homemade Seasoning for a day in advance, then fried and smothered in one of our all made from scratch wing sauces! These are Awesome!
Salads
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Our Juicy Seasoned Chicken Breast Atop Romaine Lettuce mixed with Croutons, Parmesan Cheese & Drizzled with Caesar Dressing!
My Buddy's Simple Salad
Romaine, Tomato, Red Onions, Cucumbers & your choice of Dressing! Simple. Salad. Safe.
The Heavenly Seven Salad
Avocados, Romaine, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Corn, Tomatoes and topped with Our Secret Southern Fried Chicken! Get ready for pure bliss in a bowl! Dressing Recommendation, Green Onion Ranch! Substitute Steak or Shrimp if that's what you're hankering for!
Sandwiches
Big Buddy B.L.A.T
We take this sandwich seriously! Texas Toast, Avocado, Seasoned Tomato, Cajun Mayo, Romaine and a SIX PIECE BACON BRAID!
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Delicious HUGE Chicken Breast immersed in our Cajun Marinade for a day! Grilled and served on Texas Toast with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion! Soooo Good!!
Ol' Sloppy Joe Sandwich
Our take on a Childhood Classic! Served simmered in our BBQ Whiskey Sauce! Extra Sloppy just the way you like 'em!
Secret Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
Monster Chicken Breast Breaded in our secret Herbs and Spices! Served up on Texas Toast with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion. Simply Mouth-Watering!
The Reel Deal
The big one that didn't get away! Golden Flaky Fried Fish piled high on a lightly toasted butter brioche bun with a schmear of our homemade balsamic tartar sauce!
Tacos
Island Shrimp Taco
Our in-house jerk seasoned Buddy Shrimp topped with avocado, brown sugar cider coleslaw and a touch of fresh squeezed lime juice!
Off The Hook
House Seasoned lightly fried fish, brown sugar cider coleslaw, hint of lime and a splash of fresh tartar sauce!
Shhh Don't Tell Taco
A Generous Schmear of our Homemade Garlic Hummus, Southwestern Corn Relish, a handful of Golden Yummy Tater Tots, Carmelized Onions, Remoulade and Scallions!
Southern Chicken Taco
A HOUSE FAVORITE! Southern Fried Chicken, Pico de Gallo, Romaine Lettuce MAC & CHEESE then laced with Hot Sauce!
Stampede Steak Taco
Charbroiled seasoned steak, carmelized onions, a sprinkle of jalapeños, cheese & Romaine lettuce topped with blackened ranch dressing!
Surf N' Turf Taco
Seasoned Steak sitting on a bed of romaine lettuce then topped with char-grilled shrimp, mozzarella, seasoned onion strings, scallions & balsamic complete this masterpiece!
Trash Talkin' Taco
Just like My Buddy made growing up! Seasoned Ground Beef, Lettuce, Cheese, Sour Cream then topped with Pico De Gallo!
Burgers
The Buddy Burger
Two lifelong Buddies Unite! Blended Angus Beef & Applewood Smoked Bacon inside a HUGE PATTY! Topped with Carmelized Onions, Avocado, White Cheddar, Seasoned Tomato and our SECRET Buddy Burger Sauce! Come at this one HUNGRY!
Buddy Homestyle Burger
For the burger lover in all of us! 8 oz. patty of greatness! Buddy up with a Bacon Braid if you're feeling saucy!
The Beyond Buddy Burger
The delicious meatless alternative, THE BEYOND BURGER! All the Flavor None of the Meat! Enjoy!
Tumbleweed BBQ Burger
Take Our Braided Bacon, top with Crispy Onion Strings, melted Pepperjack Cheese, a Schmear of Homemade BBQ Sauce atop a ONE THIRD POUNG Angus Beef Steak Burger.