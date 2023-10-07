Popular Items

California Burger

$9.45

Lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.

Original Burger

$9.45

Ketchup, mustard, fried onions, and sweet pickles on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.

Smoke Jumper Burger

$11.95

Smoked Gouda cheese, smoked bacon, Smoked garlic aioli, smoked onions, lettuce and tomato.

Burgers

Classics

Original Burger

$9.45

Ketchup, mustard, fried onions, and sweet pickles on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.

Double Original

$11.95

Ketchup, mustard, fried onions, and sweet pickles on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.

California Burger

$9.45

Lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.

Double California

$11.95

Lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.

BOM

BOM!

$12.95

The October BOM: The Muenster Burger! A ¼ lb. all beef patty with peppered bacon, Muenster cheese, spooky spicy mayo, lettuce and tomato!

Double BOM!

$14.95

The October BOM: The Muenster Burger! A ¼ lb. all beef patty with peppered bacon, Muenster cheese, spooky spicy mayo, lettuce and tomato!

Kinda Fancy

Classic Bacon Cheese

$11.75

Two slices of bacon, American cheese, basil mayo, lettuce and tomato on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.

Double Classic Bacon Cheese

$14.25

Two slices of bacon, American cheese, basil mayo, lettuce and tomato on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.

Smoke Jumper Burger

$11.95

Smoked Gouda cheese, smoked bacon, Smoked garlic aioli, smoked onions, lettuce and tomato.

Double Smoke Jumper Burger

$14.45

Smoked Gouda cheese, smoked bacon, Smoked garlic aioli, smoked onions, lettuce and tomato.

Hotness Monster

$12.45

Two slices of tabasco bacon, Pepperjack cheese, Blackened spice, Tabasco mayo, Jalapenos, lettuce and tomato on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.

Double Hotness Monster

$14.95

Two slices of tabasco bacon, Pepperjack cheese, Blackened spice, Tabasco mayo, Jalapenos, lettuce and tomato on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.

Pretzel Bender

$12.45

Cheddar cheese, fried onions, whole grain mustard mayo, a sausage patty all on a pretzel bun!

Double Pretzel Bender Burger

$14.95

Cheddar cheese, fried onions, whole grain mustard mayo, a sausage patty all on a pretzel bun!

Just As Good

Crispy Chicken Burger

$9.45

Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries. *contains gluten product

Double Crispy Chicken

$11.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries. *contains gluten product

Veggie Burger

$9.75

Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries. *contains gluten product *contains dairy product

Double Veggie Burger

$12.25

Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries. *contains gluten product *contains dairy product

Turkey Burger

$9.75

Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.

Double Turkey Burger

$11.25

Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.

Fish Burger

$9.75

Lettuce and tartar sauce on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.

Double Fish Burger

$12.25

Lettuce and tartar sauce on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.

Impossible Burger

$13.95

The Impossible Burger 1/4 lb. 'beef replacement' patty that tastes, smells, and cooks just like beef! We start ours with lettuce, tomato, and basil mayo. Feel free to build yours however you would like!

Double Impossible Burger

$16.95

The Impossible Burger 1/4 lb. 'beef replacement' patty that tastes, smells, and cooks just like beef! We start ours with lettuce, tomato, and basil mayo. Feel free to build yours however you would like!

Kids

Kid's Burger

$6.75

On a brown buttered bun. Served with fries. Served plain but feel free to add cheese or any other toppings!

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.75

Three slices of melted cheese served on Texas Toast. Served with fries.

Milkshakes

Malts/Shakes

Vanilla

$5.95

Hand scooped vanilla ice cream, hand-spun and made to order, when you order.

Chocolate

$5.95

Hand scooped vanilla ice cream and chocolate. Hand-spun and made to order, when you order.

Strawberry

$5.95

Hand scooped vanilla ice cream and strawberry. Hand-spun and made to order, when you order.

Salted Caramel

$5.95

Hand scooped vanilla ice cream, caramel and a dash of salt. Hand-spun and made to order, when you order.

Cookies 'n Cream

$5.95

Hand scooped vanilla ice cream and oreos. Hand-spun and made to order, when you order.

Big Watt Shake

$5.95

Hand scooped vanilla ice cream and Big Watt Cold-Press Coffee. Hand-spun and made to order, when you order.

Pumpkin Spice Shake

$6.95

The Shake of the Moment: The Hand-scooped vanilla ice cream, pumpkin spice syrup, cinnamon and a slice of pumpkin pie blended into it!

Sides

Small Box of Fries

$3.75

Side order. Enough for 1 person. Maybe.

Large Box of Fries

$5.95

Side order. Enough for 2-3 people.

Small Box of Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Side order. Enough for 1 person. Maybe.

Large Box of Sweet Potato Fries

$7.95

Side order. Enough for 2-3 people.

Small Box of Onion Rings

$4.95

Side order. Enough for 1-2 people. Maybe.

Large Box of Onion Rings

$7.95

Side order. Enough for 2-3 people.

Coleslaw

$1.95

Side order of our house made coleslaw.

Side Caesar

$2.95

Romaine blend with croutons and parmesan cheese. With a caesar dressing.

Salads

avocado B.L.T.

$8.95

Romaine lettuce with smoked bacon diced, tomato, avocado, bleu cheese in a balsamic dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.75

Romaine lettuce with crispy chicken, croutons, grated parmesan cheese, in a classic caesar dressing.

Sauces

Extra Side of Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Our house made Garlic Aioli. Fan favorites where you can tack on as many extras as you desire. Amazing as a fry dip sauce, or if you want to add some to your favorite burger.

Extra Side of Spicy Mayo

$0.75

Our house made Spicy Mayo. Fan favorites where you can tack on as many extras as you desire. Amazing as a fry dip sauce, or if you want to add some to your favorite burger. **Due to a supply shortage- we are transitioning from Sriracha into Tabasco. Please check with your local store to see which they are providing!**

Extra Side of Ranch

$0.75

Sometimes all your burger needs is a little Ranch. Sometimes, your fries can do with a dip.

Extra Side of BBQ sauce

$0.75

An additional side of our tangy house BBQ sauce. Perfect for dipping your fries!

Drinks

Non-Alcoholic

Fountain Pop

$2.75

Choose from an assortment of Coca Cola products.

Bottled Water

$1.50

16.9 oz

Boylan's Crème Soda

$2.75

Hints of vanilla extract, coffee, and chocolate result in a uniquely refreshing take on a classic crème soda.

Big Watt Cold Press

$4.00

It’s made with simple ingredients, just coffee and water, with no additives, preservatives, or anything artificial.

Organic Valley 1% Lowfat Milk

$1.75
Organic Valley 1% Lowfat Chocolate Milk

$1.75
Tropicana 100% Apple Juice

$1.50