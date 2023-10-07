My Burger Eden Prairie 9258 Hennepin Town Road
Popular Items
California Burger
Lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Original Burger
Ketchup, mustard, fried onions, and sweet pickles on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Smoke Jumper Burger
Smoked Gouda cheese, smoked bacon, Smoked garlic aioli, smoked onions, lettuce and tomato.
Burgers
Classics
Original Burger
Ketchup, mustard, fried onions, and sweet pickles on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Double Original
Ketchup, mustard, fried onions, and sweet pickles on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
California Burger
Lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Double California
Lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
BOM
BOM!
The October BOM: The Muenster Burger! A ¼ lb. all beef patty with peppered bacon, Muenster cheese, spooky spicy mayo, lettuce and tomato!
Double BOM!
The October BOM: The Muenster Burger! A ¼ lb. all beef patty with peppered bacon, Muenster cheese, spooky spicy mayo, lettuce and tomato!
Kinda Fancy
Classic Bacon Cheese
Two slices of bacon, American cheese, basil mayo, lettuce and tomato on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Double Classic Bacon Cheese
Two slices of bacon, American cheese, basil mayo, lettuce and tomato on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Smoke Jumper Burger
Smoked Gouda cheese, smoked bacon, Smoked garlic aioli, smoked onions, lettuce and tomato.
Double Smoke Jumper Burger
Smoked Gouda cheese, smoked bacon, Smoked garlic aioli, smoked onions, lettuce and tomato.
Hotness Monster
Two slices of tabasco bacon, Pepperjack cheese, Blackened spice, Tabasco mayo, Jalapenos, lettuce and tomato on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Double Hotness Monster
Two slices of tabasco bacon, Pepperjack cheese, Blackened spice, Tabasco mayo, Jalapenos, lettuce and tomato on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Pretzel Bender
Cheddar cheese, fried onions, whole grain mustard mayo, a sausage patty all on a pretzel bun!
Double Pretzel Bender Burger
Cheddar cheese, fried onions, whole grain mustard mayo, a sausage patty all on a pretzel bun!
Just As Good
Crispy Chicken Burger
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries. *contains gluten product
Double Crispy Chicken
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries. *contains gluten product
Veggie Burger
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries. *contains gluten product *contains dairy product
Double Veggie Burger
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries. *contains gluten product *contains dairy product
Turkey Burger
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Double Turkey Burger
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Fish Burger
Lettuce and tartar sauce on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Double Fish Burger
Lettuce and tartar sauce on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Impossible Burger
The Impossible Burger 1/4 lb. 'beef replacement' patty that tastes, smells, and cooks just like beef! We start ours with lettuce, tomato, and basil mayo. Feel free to build yours however you would like!
Double Impossible Burger
The Impossible Burger 1/4 lb. 'beef replacement' patty that tastes, smells, and cooks just like beef! We start ours with lettuce, tomato, and basil mayo. Feel free to build yours however you would like!
Kids
Milkshakes
Malts/Shakes
Vanilla
Hand scooped vanilla ice cream, hand-spun and made to order, when you order.
Chocolate
Hand scooped vanilla ice cream and chocolate. Hand-spun and made to order, when you order.
Strawberry
Hand scooped vanilla ice cream and strawberry. Hand-spun and made to order, when you order.
Salted Caramel
Hand scooped vanilla ice cream, caramel and a dash of salt. Hand-spun and made to order, when you order.
Cookies 'n Cream
Hand scooped vanilla ice cream and oreos. Hand-spun and made to order, when you order.
Big Watt Shake
Hand scooped vanilla ice cream and Big Watt Cold-Press Coffee. Hand-spun and made to order, when you order.
Pumpkin Spice Shake
The Shake of the Moment: The Hand-scooped vanilla ice cream, pumpkin spice syrup, cinnamon and a slice of pumpkin pie blended into it!
Sides
Small Box of Fries
Side order. Enough for 1 person. Maybe.
Large Box of Fries
Side order. Enough for 2-3 people.
Small Box of Sweet Potato Fries
Side order. Enough for 1 person. Maybe.
Large Box of Sweet Potato Fries
Side order. Enough for 2-3 people.
Small Box of Onion Rings
Side order. Enough for 1-2 people. Maybe.
Large Box of Onion Rings
Side order. Enough for 2-3 people.
Coleslaw
Side order of our house made coleslaw.
Side Caesar
Romaine blend with croutons and parmesan cheese. With a caesar dressing.
Sauces
Extra Side of Garlic Aioli
Our house made Garlic Aioli. Fan favorites where you can tack on as many extras as you desire. Amazing as a fry dip sauce, or if you want to add some to your favorite burger.
Extra Side of Spicy Mayo
Our house made Spicy Mayo. Fan favorites where you can tack on as many extras as you desire. Amazing as a fry dip sauce, or if you want to add some to your favorite burger. **Due to a supply shortage- we are transitioning from Sriracha into Tabasco. Please check with your local store to see which they are providing!**
Extra Side of Ranch
Sometimes all your burger needs is a little Ranch. Sometimes, your fries can do with a dip.
Extra Side of BBQ sauce
An additional side of our tangy house BBQ sauce. Perfect for dipping your fries!
Drinks
Non-Alcoholic
Fountain Pop
Choose from an assortment of Coca Cola products.
Bottled Water
16.9 oz
Boylan's Crème Soda
Hints of vanilla extract, coffee, and chocolate result in a uniquely refreshing take on a classic crème soda.
Big Watt Cold Press
It’s made with simple ingredients, just coffee and water, with no additives, preservatives, or anything artificial.