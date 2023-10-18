My Burger Wayzata 1330 Wayzata Blvd,
Popular Items
Lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Two slices of bacon, American cheese, basil mayo, lettuce and tomato on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
On a brown buttered bun. Served with fries. Served plain but feel free to add cheese or any other toppings!
Burgers
Classics
Ketchup, mustard, fried onions, and sweet pickles on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Ketchup, mustard, fried onions, and sweet pickles on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
BOM
The October BOM: The Muenster Burger! A ¼ lb. all beef patty with peppered bacon, Muenster cheese, spooky spicy mayo, lettuce and tomato!
The October BOM: The Muenster Burger! A ¼ lb. all beef patty with peppered bacon, Muenster cheese, spooky spicy mayo, lettuce and tomato!
Kinda Fancy
Two slices of bacon, American cheese, basil mayo, lettuce and tomato on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Two slices of bacon, American cheese, basil mayo, lettuce and tomato on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Smoked Gouda cheese, smoked bacon, Smoked garlic aioli, smoked onions, lettuce and tomato.
Smoked Gouda cheese, smoked bacon, Smoked garlic aioli, smoked onions, lettuce and tomato.
Two slices of tabasco bacon, Pepperjack cheese, Blackened spice, Tabasco mayo, Jalapenos, lettuce and tomato on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Two slices of tabasco bacon, Pepperjack cheese, Blackened spice, Tabasco mayo, Jalapenos, lettuce and tomato on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Cheddar cheese, fried onions, whole grain mustard mayo, a sausage patty all on a pretzel bun!
Cheddar cheese, fried onions, whole grain mustard mayo, a sausage patty all on a pretzel bun!
Just As Good
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries. *contains gluten product
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries. *contains gluten product
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries. *contains gluten product *contains dairy product
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries. *contains gluten product *contains dairy product
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Lettuce and tartar sauce on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Lettuce and tartar sauce on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
The Impossible Burger 1/4 lb. 'beef replacement' patty that tastes, smells, and cooks just like beef! We start ours with lettuce, tomato, and basil mayo. Feel free to build yours however you would like!
The Impossible Burger 1/4 lb. 'beef replacement' patty that tastes, smells, and cooks just like beef! We start ours with lettuce, tomato, and basil mayo. Feel free to build yours however you would like!
Kids
Milkshakes
Malts/Shakes
Hand scooped vanilla ice cream, hand-spun and made to order, when you order.
Hand scooped vanilla ice cream and chocolate. Hand-spun and made to order, when you order.
Hand scooped vanilla ice cream and strawberry. Hand-spun and made to order, when you order.
Hand scooped vanilla ice cream, caramel and a dash of salt. Hand-spun and made to order, when you order.
Hand scooped vanilla ice cream and oreos. Hand-spun and made to order, when you order.
Hand scooped vanilla ice cream and Big Watt Cold-Press Coffee. Hand-spun and made to order, when you order.
The Shake of the Moment: The Hand-scooped vanilla ice cream, pumpkin spice syrup, cinnamon and a slice of pumpkin pie blended into it!
Sides
Side order. Enough for 1 person. Maybe.
Side order. Enough for 2-3 people.
Side order. Enough for 1 person. Maybe.
Side order. Enough for 2-3 people.
Side order. Enough for 1-2 people. Maybe.
Side order. Enough for 2-3 people.
Side order of our house made coleslaw.
Romaine blend with croutons and parmesan cheese. With a caesar dressing.
Sauces
Our house made Garlic Aioli. Fan favorites where you can tack on as many extras as you desire. Amazing as a fry dip sauce, or if you want to add some to your favorite burger.
Our house made Spicy Mayo. Fan favorites where you can tack on as many extras as you desire. Amazing as a fry dip sauce, or if you want to add some to your favorite burger. **Due to a supply shortage- we are transitioning from Sriracha into Tabasco. Please check with your local store to see which they are providing!**
Sometimes all your burger needs is a little Ranch. Sometimes, your fries can do with a dip.
An additional side of our tangy house BBQ sauce. Perfect for dipping your fries!
Drinks
Non-Alcoholic
Choose from an assortment of Coca Cola products.
16.9 oz
Hints of vanilla extract, coffee, and chocolate result in a uniquely refreshing take on a classic crème soda.
It’s made with simple ingredients, just coffee and water, with no additives, preservatives, or anything artificial.