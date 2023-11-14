My Ceviche Brickell
Food Items
- Taco Fiesta Kit$34.99
Enjoy a delicious selection of 10 tacos filled with a protein of your choice, queso fresco, pickled red onions, fresh cilantro, and radish. Choose between a flour or corn tortilla. Accompanied by fresh homemade guacamole, crunchy lime-spiced corn chips, and our top-rated selection of salsitas!
- Crunchy Ceviche Medium$15.99
Filled with flavor, our ceviche crujiente has all the ingredients for a rich and amazing experience with mixed seafood, baked sweet potato, sliced red onion and cilantro accompanied with sweet corn and topped with your choice of either crispy calamari or hawaiian style tostones for that extra crunch.
- Crunchy Ceviche Large$18.99
Filled with flavor, our ceviche crujiente has all the ingredients for a rich and amazing experience with mixed seafood, baked sweet potato, sliced red onion and cilantro accompanied with sweet corn and topped with your choice of either crispy calamari or hawaiian style tostones for that extra crunch.
- Crunchy Ceviche Bowl$13.99
Filled with flavor, our ceviche bowl crujiente has all the ingredients for a rich and amazing experience with a based of your choice, mixed seafood, baked sweet potato, sliced red onion and cilantro accompanied with sweet corn and topped with your choice of either crispy calamari or hawaiian style tostones for that extra crunch.
- Ceviche Medium$15.99
Red onions, cilantro, jalapenos, cherry tomatoe, sweet potato, yellow corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
- Ceviche Large$18.99
Red onions, cilantro, jalapenos, cherry tomatoe, sweet potato, yellow corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
- Ceviche Bowl$11.99
Red onions, cilantro, jalapenos, cherry tomatoe, sweet potato, yellow corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
- Poke Bowl$12.99
Seaweed, edamame, carrots, scallions, roasted sesame and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
- Burrito$12.99
Queso fresco, Mexican crema, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, pickled red onions, corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
- Burrito Bowl$12.99
Queso fresco, Mexican crema, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, pickled red onions, corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
- One Taco$4.49
Queso fresco, pickled red onions, cilantro, and radish.
- Three Tacos$12.99
Queso fresco, pickled red onions, cilantro, radish and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
- Creamy Avocado Toast$7.99
Entice your taste buds with our new avocado toast, served with fresh multigrain bread, garnish shaved radishes, cilantro and olive oil to raise all the flavors
- Mexican Avocado Toast$8.99
Hop on a mexican journey and experience an exquisite, crunchy and creamy Mexican avocado toast, served with crema mexicana, tajín, diced jalapeño and topped with crumbled Mexican cheese and cilantro.
- Peruvian Avocado Toast$8.99
Packed with plenty of flavor, our Peruvian toast is covered with creamy avocado, ají Amarillo, leche de tigre and garnish with fresh red onion and cilantro.
- Hawaiian Poke Tuna Toast$11.99
All the savory experience of a hawaiian poke bowl in a bite, try the amazing combination of savory and sweet with our Hawaiian poke toast, with fresh diced tuna, seaweed salad, crunchy onions and topped with Togarashi aioli. A delicious treat filled with flavor and texture.
- Avocado Tomato Salad$9.99
Mixed lettuces with red onions, cherry tomatoes, avocado, radishes & cilantro.
- Spicy Mango Salad$10.99
Greens, cherry tomatoes, jalapenos, cucumber, carrots, cilantro, radishes, and toasted coconut.
- Chopped Salad$9.99
Greens, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onions, carrots, queso fresco, radishes, and corn.
- Steak Burrito$12.99
Queso fresco, Mexican crema, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, pickled red onions, corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
- Steak Burrito Bowl$12.99
Queso fresco, Mexican crema, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, pickled red onions, corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
- Steak One Taco$4.79
Queso fresco, pickled red onions, cilantro, and radish.
- Steak Three Tacos$14.99
Queso fresco, pickled red onions, cilantro, radish and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
- One Taco National Day$2.00
- Three Tacos National Day$6.00
- Roasted Jalapeño Mayo ⭐ 🌶️$0.49
- Tomatillo$0.49
- Pico de Gallo$0.49
- Habanero 🌶️🌶️$0.49
- Salsa Roja 🌶️$0.49
- Tostones$4.99
- Guacamole$3.99
- Guacamole and Corn Chips$4.99
- Corn on the Cob$4.99
- Organic Quinoa$4.99
- Coconut Rice$4.99
- Sweet Potatoes$4.99
- Lime Spiced Chips$3.49
- Lime Spiced Popcorn$1.99
- Blackened Fish$5.99
- Grilled Shrimp$5.99
- Seared Ahi Tuna 🆕$6.99
- Charred Octopus$7.99
- Adobo Chicken$4.99
- Cauliflower Rice 🆕$3.99
- Avocado$3.49
- Mexican Coke$2.99
- Jarritos Mandarin$2.99
- Coconut Water$3.99
- Spring Water$1.99
- Perrier$2.99
- Jarritos Tamarind$2.99
- Diet Coke$2.99
- Corona$4.99
- Jarritos Lime$2.99
- Corona Light$4.95
- La Rubia$5.95
- Key West$5.95
- Modelo Negra$4.95
- Modelo Especial$4.95
- Brooklyn Lager$5.95
- Yuengling$5.95
- Manifesto Chocolate Cookie$2.99
- Crave Clean Cookie$2.99Out of stock