My Cocina Grill 43 S Sutton Rd
Featured Items
- Vegan Street Taco
tortilla, cilantro, onion, choice of; pastor, ground beef, fajita veggies, or california steak$3.50
- Burrito
rice, beans cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream Choice of: sauteed shrimp, grilled chicken, steak, pastor, barbacoa, chicken tinga, chorizo or carnitas$12.00
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Empanadas
choice of garlic shrimp or chicken tinga, stuffed with oaxaca cheese, topped with avocado cream, queso fresco, and pico de gallo$12.00
- Ceviche
marinated shrimp, sliced avocado, lime, onion, jalapeño, tomato, cilantro, served with tortilla chips$13.00
- Fire Garlic Shrimp
gulf shrimp sautéed in our signature fire garlic sauce, served with fresh veggies$13.00
- Tequila Saganaki
sizzling queso fresco, fajita veggies, chorizo, flatbread, serrano chimichurri, lit on fire tableside$13.00
- Mexican Chicken Wings
one pound of crispy chicken wings tossed in our signature fire garlic sauce, served with fresh veggies$14.00
- Charbroiled Oysters
six fresh caught oysters, cheese charbroiled golden and topped with zesty chimichurri$16.00
- Chicken Tinga Flautas
crispy tortillas stuffed with shredded chipotle chicken, topped with avocado cream, queso fresco, pico de gallo$11.00
- Nachos
scratch-made cheese sauce, white corn tortilla chips, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeños, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of chicken, ground beef; steak +$3$12.00
- Chips and Guacamole
fresh, made to order, guacamole and warm, crispy tortilla chips$10.00
- chips & salsa$4.00
Entrees
- Enchiladas
corn tortillas stuffed with melted cheese & your choice of shrimp, beef or chicken, topped with your choice of red sauce, green sauce, poblano mole or green mole, topped with queso fresco, sour cream & red onion$19.00
- Fajitas
grilled peppers and onions with your chose of shrimp, pastor, skirt steak or chicken, served with tortillas, cheese, sour cream, lettuce, guacamole and pico de gallo$22.00
- Green Mole Pacific Salmon
wild caught, seared salmon, savory green pipian mole, sauce and grilled asparagus$21.00
- Aztec Stuffed Chicken
tender chicken breast stuffed with Oaxaca cheese, chorizo, spinach, smothered in a zesty chipotle cream sauce and served with poblano mashed potatoes and asparagus$20.00
- Chile Relleno
poblano peppers stuffed with cheese and cooked golden, topped with a split of poblano mole and green mole, queso fresco, sour cream & Mexican rice Add shrimp, chicken, steak or pastor +$4$21.00
- Shrimp Diablo
gulf shrimp sautéed in with spicy garlic sauce served on top of bed of Mexican rice, topped with avocado and queso fresco, served with garlic bread$21.00
- Chicken Mole
tender slow cooked chicken topped with scratch madetender slow cooked chicken topped with scratch made poblano mole on top of bed of Mexican rice, served with tortillas$20.00
- Fajita Platter for 4
marinated carne asada, sautéed gulf shrimp, sliced chicken breast, chorizo, chile relleno, avocado, grilled, peppers & onions, served with tortillas and rice & beans$80.00
From The Grill
- Carne Asada Tampiquena
tender marinated skirt steak, cheese enchilada, chorizo, grilled jalapeño, charred onion, rice & beans$24.00
- Mexican Osso Buco
slow braised bone-in beef shank smothered in a smoky morita pepper sauce, on top of poblano mashed potatoes$24.00
- Carne Asada Alambre
tender marinated skirt steak, bacon, chorizo, Oaxaca cheese, green and red bell peppers, onions, rice & beans$24.00
- Carne Asada Con Fuego
tender marinated skirt steak, toasted queso fresco, roasted potatoes, black beans, charred onions, flambéed table side$26.00
- Carne Asada Surf & Turf
tender marinated skirt steak, sauteed shrimp, poblano mashed potatoes, grilled red peppers with chimichurri, topped with chipotle cream sauce$32.00
Tacos
- Taco Dinner
three tacos served with rice and beans with choice of: barbacoa, pastor, chicken tinga, grilled chicken, chorizo, carnitas, or chile relleno Add steak +$1$16.00
- Premium Taco Dinner
choice of any 3 of the below premium tacos, served with rice & beans$21.00
- Birria Taco
tortilla dipped in consommé topped with melted Oaxaca cheese, slow roasted barbacoa beef, guacamole, pickled onions, queso fresco and cilantro$5.00
- Skirt Steak Taco
sliced marinated skirt steak, fire roasted black tomatillo salsa, queso fresco$6.00
- Three Little Pigs Taco
crispy bacon, slow cooked carnitas, savory pastor, grilled pineapple, pickled onions, pico de gallo and chile powder$5.00
- Blackened Salmon Taco
wild caught, blackened salmon, mango, chipotle coleslaw, pico de gallo$5.00
- Chile Garlic Shrimp Taco
gulf shrimp tossed in a spicy chile garlic shrimp sauce, avocado, lettuce, avocado cream, pico de gallo, queso fresco$5.00
- Holy Mole Taco
grilled chicken, poblano mole, Mexican rice, sour cream, queso fresco$4.00
- Brisket Crunch Taco
crispy corn tortilla, melted cheese, flour tortilla, bbq brisket, caramelized onions, queso fresco$6.00
- Mahi Mahi Taco
wild caught mahi mahi seared on top of cilantro lime coleslaw, topped with avocado cream sauce, mango salsa$5.00
Favorites
- Fajita Bowl
lettuce, pico de gallo, onions, sour cream, guacamole, rice & beans. Choice of: sauteed shrimp, grilled chicken, steak, pastor, barbacoa, chicken tinga, chorizo or carnitas$13.00
- Quesadilla
flour tortilla, melted cheese, & your choice of chicken or birria style, served with sour cream and guacamole. Add steak +$2$12.00
- My Cocina Torta
sirloin, pastor, egg, jalapeños, beans, avocado, sour cream & mayo served in a fresh, soft roll$14.00
- Huarache
thick stuffed tortilla, cheese, morita sauce, onion, cilantro, sour cream. Choice of: sauteed shrimp, grilled chicken, steak, pastor, barbacoa, chicken tinga, chorizo or carnitas$15.00
- Sopes
thick tortilla with beans, cilantro, cheese, sour cream& lettuce. Choice of: sauteed shrimp, grilled chicken, steak, pastor, barbacoa, chicken tinga, chorizo or carnitas$6.00
- Taco Salad
large crispy tortilla, lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream. Choice of: sauteed shrimp, grilled chicken, steak, pastor, barbacoa, chicken tinga, chorizo or carnitas$15.00
Tamales
- Birria Tamales
tamales dipped in consome’, topped with Oaxaca cheese, slow roasted barbacoa beef, pickled onions, queso fresco$15.00
- Surf & Turf Tamales
tamales cooked in salsa verde topped with sauteed shrimp, skirt steak, queso fresco, sour cream$16.00
- Elote Tamales
tamales cooked in salsa verde topped with roasted corn, cotija cheese, sour cream, tajin$14.00
- Nacho Tamales
tamales cooked in salsa verde topped with steak, guacamole, cheese, jalapenos, pico de gallo, sour cream, crispy tortilla chips$15.00
Seasonal Menu
Kids Menu
- Kids Taco
Choice of meat, served with fries or rice & beans$7.00
- Kids Mac & Cheese
served with fries or rice & beans$7.00
- Kids Quesadilla
Choice of meat, served with fries or rice & beans$7.00
- Kids Chicken Tenders
served with fries or rice & beans$7.00
- Kids Cheeseburger
served with fries or rice & beans$7.00
- Kids Juice$2.00
Vegan
- Vegan Nachos
choice of pastor, ground beef, fajita veggies, or california steak; tortilla chips, guacamole, vegan cheese, jalapenos, black beans, grilled onions & peppers$12.00
- Vegan Chips & Guacamole
fresh, made to order guacamole, and warm tortilla chips$10.00
- Vegan Empanadas
california steak, vegan cheese in a crispy tortilla, letttuce, pico and guacamole$12.00
- Vegan Enchiladas
tortillas, melted vegan cheese, red guajillo sauce, choice of; pastor, ground beef, fajita veggies or california steak$19.00
- Vegan Fajitas
grilled peppers & onions, lettucce, guacamole, pico, black beans, tortillas, choice of; pastor, fajita veggies, or california steak$22.00
- Vegan Quesadilla
flour tortilla, vegan cheese, guacamole, pico, lettuce choice of; pastor, ground beef, fajita veggies, or california steam$14.00
- Vegan Burrito
flour tortilla, lettuce, tomato, black beans, guacamole, choice of; pastor, ground beef, fajita veggies or california steak$12.00
- Vegan Fajita Bowl
lettuce, pico, guacamole, black beans, grilled peppers & onions, choice of; pastor, ground beef, fajita veggies, or california steak$15.00
- Vegan Taco Dinner
choice of three of the above tacos, served with black beans and guacamole$16.00
- Vegan Birra Taco
vegan california steak, melted vegan cheese, guacamole. Pickled onions$5.00
- Vegan Cheesy Crunch
vegan ground beef, flour tortilla, lettuce, pico, melted vegan cheese, flour tortilla, crispy corn tortilla$5.00
- Vegan Premium taco dinner$21.00