My Dog Duke's Diner
Breakfast & Lunch
Eggs & Such
- The Duke Sandwich$10.50
Scrambled eggs and cheddar on a brioche bun with choice of bacon, sausage or ham.
- Blue Ridge$10.00
Plain bagel with everything cream cheese, bacon, tomato and arugula with a fried egg.
- Lynchburg$10.50
English muffin sandwich with scrambled eggs, house pimento cheese, country fried sausage
- Breakfast Club$11.50
Scrambled eggs, bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli served on a ciabatta
- Breakfast Tacos$10.50
Two flour tortillas with scrambled eggs and cheddar, with your choice of meat
- Traditional Breakfast$10.50
Two eggs any style, choice of bacon, sausage or ham, with choice of toast
- Omelette$12.50
Choice of three toppings, served with side and toast
- Steak & Eggs$20.00
8oz center cut sirloin, with two eggs any style, choice of side and a biscuit
- Eggs Benedict$13.50
Two poached eggs with housemade hollandaise served on ham and english muffin
- Smoked Salmon Benedict$16.50
Two poached eggs with housemade hollandaise served on smoked salmon and english muffin
- Biscuits & Gravy$12.50
Two biscuits smothered with housemade sausage gravy with a side
- Bagel & Lox$14.00
Plain bagel with everything cream cheese, red onion, tomato, and capers with lox
- Sunrise Skillet$12.50
Home fries with grilled onions and peppers covered with melted cheddar topped with two eggs, your choice of meat in skillet
- Egg White Omelette$14.50
- Veggie Omelette$13.50
Brunch Starters
- Poutine$12.50
Sausage gravy smothered fries with melted cheddar, topped with two eggs
- Yogurt & Granola$9.00
Plain greek yogurt served with granola fresh berries and bananas topped with honey
- Oatmeal$6.00
Oatmeal made to order with choice of bananas and brown sugar or cinnamon raisin.
- Avocado Toast$11.50
Wheat toast with our house avocado spread, goat cheese tomatoes and everything seasoning. Served with two eggs
Handhelds
- Freebird$14.00
Crispy fried chicken breast, housemade pimento cheese, dill pickle and bacon served on a brioche bun
- Monterey Chicken$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, avocado spread, tomato, pepper jack cheese and bacon on a brioche bun
- Madison Club$14.00
Turkey, ham, cheddar, swiss, lettuce and tomato with garlic aioli on a layered choice of white, wheat or rye
- Chicken Salad$11.50
Shredded chicken blended with celery, onion and mayo with lettuce and tomato, choice of white, wheat, or rye
- Cheesesteak$13.00
Shredded steak with pepper jack peppers and onion wiht garlic aioli on a hoagie roll
- Reuben$14.00
Seasoned pastrami or turkey with swiss, 1000 island, sauerkraut on thick sliced rye
- Diner Burger$14.00
A burger patty blended with short rib and brisket, topped with cheddar, tomato, dill pickle, lettuce and onion
- Caprese$10.50
Fresh mozzarella, tomato and basil mayo melted onto a ciabatta roll topped with arugula and balsamic glaze
- BLT$11.50
Five strips of crispy bacon with lettuce tomato and mayo on white, wheat or rye
Sweet Stuff
- Chicken & Waffle$15.00
Golden waffle with a crispy fried chicken breast, topped with crumbled bacon and peppercorn syrup
- Belgian Waffle$10.50
Golden waffle topped with strawberries and powdered sugar served with whipped cream
- French Toast$12.00
Three slices of white with cinnamon sugar topped with powdered sugar and served with whipped cream
- French & Chicken$17.00
- Smothered Chicken & Waffle$22.00
- Gluten Free French Toast$15.00
- Add Waffle$5.00
- Add Waffle w/ Whip$6.00
- Add Waffle w/ Berries$8.00
Sides
Salads
- Caesar Salad$9.00
Chopped romaine tossed with parmesan cheese and caesar dressing topped with croutons
- Chef Salad$13.50
Romaine topped with turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber and red onion, boiled egg
- Spinach Berry$13.50
Spinach & arugula blend, goat cheese, blueberries, strawberries and orange topped with sliced almonds
Barista & Beverage
Barista
Beverages
Cocktails
Brunch Cocktails
- Screwdriver$7.00
- Greyhound$7.00
- Tequila Sunrise$7.00
- Bloody Mary$7.00
- Bloody Maria$7.00
- Signature Bloody Mary$8.00
- Classic Mimosa$7.00
- Sunset Mimosa$7.00
- Grapefruit Mimosa$7.00
- Pineapple Mimosa$7.00
- Poinsettia Mimosa$7.00
- Peach Bellini$7.00
- Just Peachy Champagne$8.00
- French 75$9.00
- Rumosa$9.00
- My Girlfriend Can't Decide$13.00
- Fruity Flight$18.00
- Peachy Flight$15.00
- Titos Bloody$8.00