My Empanadas - Fairfax location 10394 Willard Way
Breakfast
Lomito al Jugo
Sauteed beef, tomatoes, and onions in a savory au jus.
Pan con Lomito Al Jugo
Sauteed beef, tomatoes, and onions served on a Portuguese roll.
Pan con Chicharron
Fried pork & crispy sweet potato with red onion relish on a Portuguese roll.
Peruvian Breakfast
Deep-fried pork. Served on a Portuguese roll with Sarza Criolla.
Sandwich de Pollo
Shredded chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomatoes, and potato sticks.
Appetizers
Peruvian Tamales
Moist, slightly spicy, and with an exotic flavor wrapped in banana leaf.
Causa Rellena
Peruvian delicacy is made with yellow potatoes and chicken.
Papa Rellena
Mashed potato ball stuffed with beef and deep-fried.
Yuca Rellena con Lomo Saltado
Mashed yuca ball stuffed with beef, onions, yellow Peruvian chilis, and tomatoes and deep-fried with a creamy huancaina cream.
Salchipapas
French fries served with beef sausages, topped with creamy aji Amarillo sauce.
Papa a la Huancaina
Yellow potatoes covered with a spicy aji Amarillo and creamy cheese sauce and accompanied by hard-boiled eggs and black olives.
Choritos a la Chalaca
Lightly steamed mussels are topped with spicy salsa, crisp red onion, boiled corn, tomato, rocoto, and lime juice.
Peruvian Ceviche
Fresh fish cooked with lime juice. Served with Peruvian corn, sweet potato, onions, and canchita.
Leche de Tigre
A ceviche beverage made from raw fish marinated in citrus fruits and spiced with peppers, onions, and other seasonings.
Our Urban Specialties
Porcion de Chicharron
Deep-fried pork chunks with sweet potatoes & onion salad
Jalea Mixta
A mixture of assorted deep-fried seafood accompanied by Sarza Criolla, fried yuca, and tartar sauce.
Tallarines a la Huancaina con Lomo Saltado
Pasta with huancaina sauce topped with strips of beef tenderloin sauteed with onions and tomatoes.
Tallarin Saltado de Pollo
Linguine with Stir-Fried vegetables and chicken, lightly salted with soy sauce, vinegar, and cilantro.
Tallarin Saltado de Carne
Linguine with Stir-Fried vegetables and beef, lightly salted with soy sauce, vinegar, and cilantro.
Pollo Saltado
Stir-fried marinated slices of chicken, onions, yellow Peruvian chilis, and tomatoes. Served with French fries and rice.
Lomo Saltado
Stir-fried marinated slices of beef, onions, yellow Peruvian chilis, and tomatoes. Served with French fries
