My Empanadas - Fairfax location 10394 Willard Way


Breakfast

Lomito al Jugo

$15.00

Sauteed beef, tomatoes, and onions in a savory au jus.

Pan con Lomito Al Jugo

$11.00

Sauteed beef, tomatoes, and onions served on a Portuguese roll.

Pan con Chicharron

$11.00

Fried pork & crispy sweet potato with red onion relish on a Portuguese roll.

Peruvian Breakfast

$15.00

Deep-fried pork. Served on a Portuguese roll with Sarza Criolla.

Sandwich de Pollo

$11.00

Shredded chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomatoes, and potato sticks.

Appetizers

Peruvian Tamales

$8.00

Moist, slightly spicy, and with an exotic flavor wrapped in banana leaf.

Causa Rellena

$10.00

Peruvian delicacy is made with yellow potatoes and chicken.

Papa Rellena

$8.00

Mashed potato ball stuffed with beef and deep-fried.

Yuca Rellena con Lomo Saltado

$12.00

Mashed yuca ball stuffed with beef, onions, yellow Peruvian chilis, and tomatoes and deep-fried with a creamy huancaina cream.

Salchipapas

$11.00

French fries served with beef sausages, topped with creamy aji Amarillo sauce.

Papa a la Huancaina

$10.00

Yellow potatoes covered with a spicy aji Amarillo and creamy cheese sauce and accompanied by hard-boiled eggs and black olives.

Choritos a la Chalaca

$12.00

Lightly steamed mussels are topped with spicy salsa, crisp red onion, boiled corn, tomato, rocoto, and lime juice.

Peruvian Ceviche

$15.00

Fresh fish cooked with lime juice. Served with Peruvian corn, sweet potato, onions, and canchita.

Leche de Tigre

$15.00

A ceviche beverage made from raw fish marinated in citrus fruits and spiced with peppers, onions, and other seasonings.

Our Urban Specialties

Porcion de Chicharron

$12.00

Deep-fried pork chunks with sweet potatoes & onion salad

Jalea Mixta

$30.00

A mixture of assorted deep-fried seafood accompanied by Sarza Criolla, fried yuca, and tartar sauce.

Tallarines a la Huancaina con Lomo Saltado

$17.00

Pasta with huancaina sauce topped with strips of beef tenderloin sauteed with onions and tomatoes.

Tallarin Saltado de Pollo

$15.00

Linguine with Stir-Fried vegetables and chicken, lightly salted with soy sauce, vinegar, and cilantro.

Tallarin Saltado de Carne

$16.00

Linguine with Stir-Fried vegetables and beef, lightly salted with soy sauce, vinegar, and cilantro.

Pollo Saltado

$15.00

Stir-fried marinated slices of chicken, onions, yellow Peruvian chilis, and tomatoes. Served with French fries and rice.

Lomo Saltado

$16.00

Stir-fried marinated slices of beef, onions, yellow Peruvian chilis, and tomatoes. Served with French fries

Sides

Rice

$2.50

Bread

$1.00

Sarsa de Cebolla

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Desserts

Tres Leche Cake

$6.00

Mini Alfajores

$5.00

Alfajores

$5.00

Dona Pepa

$2.00

Cua Cua

$2.00

Milhojas

$5.00

Manjar Blanco Cake

$6.00

Orange Cake

$5.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Torta Helada

$6.00

Beverages

Papaya

$6.00

Strawberry

$6.00

Strawberry-Banana

$6.00

Chicha Morada

$6.00

Pina

$6.00

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$6.00

Lucuma

$7.00

Wake-up Coffee

$2.00

Inca Kola

$3.00

Sodas

$2.00

Bottle Water

$2.00