My Lai - Venice

BYO Bowl

$14.00

Chau's Chicken Salad

$14.00

The dish dad made! Full of umami coming off the grill.This dish is healthy and does not disappoint. Comes with fresh house salad mix, pickled veggies, bean sprouts, cucumbers, tomatoes, cilantro and topped with crispy onions, and crushed peanuts with your choice of dressing.

Fresh Rolls

$8.00

Bomb Banh Mi

Bomb Banh Mi

$12.00

Favorite Bowls

Vegans Beware! Addicting and delicious impossible meat and cripsy impossible meat eggrolls served over vermicelli noodles on top of a bed of house salad mix with bean sprouts, cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, and cilantro.Topped with crispy onions and crushed peanuts. Served with vegan “fish” sauce

Chau's Chicken Salad

$14.00

The dish dad made! Full of umami coming off the grill.This dish is healthy and does not disappoint. Comes with fresh house salad mix, pickled veggies, bean sprouts, cucumbers, tomatoes, cilantro and topped with crispy onions, and crushed peanuts with your choice of dressing.

Mamma Mai's Chicken & Rice

$14.00

Mama’s favorite dish! Grilled chicken with savory garlic rice, fresh tomato, cucumber, pickled cabbage, pickled carrots & daikon, and cilantro.Topped with crispy onions and served with My Lai vinaigrette

Beefy Salad

$16.00

Fitness Fanatics! Tasty beef on a bed of house salad, bean sprouts, cucumbers, pickled onions & habanero relish.Topped with crispy garlic, crispy onion, & sesame seeds, served with your dressing choice

Pork/Eggroll Vermicelli Salad

$16.50

Lite & Fresh! Savory pork and crispy pork eggrolls served over vermicelli noodles on top of a bed of house salad mix with bean sprouts, cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, and cilantro.Topped with crispy onions and crushed peanuts. Served with My Lai Vinagerette

Impossible "Pork" Vermicelli Salad

$21.00

$12.50

$14.00

Fresh Rolls

$8.00

Eggroll - Pork Order

$6.00

Crispy pork eggrolls made with carrots, mushrooms, and mung bean noodles. Served with My Lai Sauce

Shrimp Chips & Dip

$4.00

Tofu Bites

$6.00

Crispy and pillowy bite sized tofu cubes with your choice of dipping sauces

Impossible Eggrolls

$9.00

BYO Bowl

BYO Bowl

$14.00

BYO Veggie Bowl

BYO Veggie Bowl

$11.00

BYO Bahn Mi

Bahn mi

$11.50

Side - Garlic Rice

$5.00

Side - Brown Rice

$4.00

Side - Vermicelli Noodles

$4.00

Side - Salad

$5.00

Side - Cauliflower Rice

$5.00

Side - Banh Mi

$2.00

Side - Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Side - Grilled Pork

$5.00

Side - Impossible Pork

$9.00

Side - Rockin Beef

$8.00

Side - Impossible Pork

$9.00

Pork Eggroll

$3.00

Impossible Eggroll

$4.00

X bowl

Extra Toppings

$0.25

Extra bowl

$0.50

Flan

$4.25

Reese's Delight

$2.25

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Plum Lemonade Soda

$4.00

Mint Jasmine Tea

$3.00

Maine Root Soda

$3.00

Vietnamese Coffee

$4.00

Mineral Water - Flat

$3.00

Mineral - Con Gas

$3.00

Yuzu Soda

$4.00

Watermelon Drink

$3.50

Fanta Kiwi

$3.50

Ginseng Soda

$3.50

Boba Tea Can

$4.50

Bomb Banh Mi

Bomb Banh Mi

$12.50

BYO Bahn Mi

Bahn mi

$12.50

BYO Bowl

BYO Bowl

$16.25

BYO Veggie Bowl

BYO Veggie Bowl

$12.50

Vegans Beware! Addicting and delicious impossible meat and cripsy impossible meat eggrolls served over vermicelli noodles on top of a bed of house salad mix with bean sprouts, cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, and cilantro.Topped with crispy onions and crushed peanuts. Served with vegan “fish” sauce

Chau's Chicken Salad

$16.25

The dish dad made! Full of umami coming off the grill.This dish is healthy and does not disappoint. Comes with fresh house salad mix, pickled veggies, bean sprouts, cucumbers, tomatoes, cilantro and topped with crispy onions, and crushed peanuts with your choice of dressing.

Mamma Mai's Chicken & Rice

$16.25

Mama’s favorite dish! Grilled chicken with savory garlic rice, fresh tomato, cucumber, pickled cabbage, pickled carrots & daikon, and cilantro.Topped with crispy onions and served with My Lai vinaigrette

Beefy Salad

$18.75

Fitness Fanatics! Tasty beef on a bed of house salad, bean sprouts, cucumbers, pickled onions & habanero relish.Topped with crispy garlic, crispy onion, & sesame seeds, served with your dressing choice

Pork/Eggroll Vermicelli Salad

$15.00

Lite & Fresh! Savory pork and crispy pork eggrolls served over vermicelli noodles on top of a bed of house salad mix with bean sprouts, cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, and cilantro.Topped with crispy onions and crushed peanuts. Served with My Lai Vinagerette

Impossible "Pork" Vermicelli Salad

$18.75

Fresh Rolls

$8.75

Pork Eggroll - Full Order

$7.50

Crispy pork eggrolls made with carrots, mushrooms, and mung bean noodles. Served with My Lai Sauce

Shrimp Chips & Dip

$5.00

Tofu Bites

$7.50

Crispy and pillowy bite sized tofu cubes with your choice of dipping sauces

Impossible Eggrolls - Full Order

$11.25

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Plum Lemonade Soda

$5.00

Mint Jasmine Tea

$3.75

Maine Root Soda

$3.75

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.00

Mineral Water - Flat

$3.75

Mineral - Con Gas

$3.75

$2.50

Side - Garlic Rice

$3.75

Side - Brown Rice

$3.75

Side - Vermicelli Noodles

$3.75

Side - Salad

$3.75

Side - Cauliflower Rice

$3.75

Side - Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Side - Grilled Pork

$5.00

Side - Tofu

$5.00

Side - Rockin Beef

$7.50

Side - Impossible Pork

$10.00

Single - Pork Eggroll

$2.00

Single - Impossible Eggroll

$3.00

$13.00