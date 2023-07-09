My Lai - Venice
Popular Items
BYO Bowl
Chau's Chicken Salad
The dish dad made! Full of umami coming off the grill.This dish is healthy and does not disappoint. Comes with fresh house salad mix, pickled veggies, bean sprouts, cucumbers, tomatoes, cilantro and topped with crispy onions, and crushed peanuts with your choice of dressing.
Fresh Rolls
Bomb Banh Mi
My Favorites
Favorite Bowls
Mamma Mai's Chicken & Rice
Mama’s favorite dish! Grilled chicken with savory garlic rice, fresh tomato, cucumber, pickled cabbage, pickled carrots & daikon, and cilantro.Topped with crispy onions and served with My Lai vinaigrette
Beefy Salad
Fitness Fanatics! Tasty beef on a bed of house salad, bean sprouts, cucumbers, pickled onions & habanero relish.Topped with crispy garlic, crispy onion, & sesame seeds, served with your dressing choice
Pork/Eggroll Vermicelli Salad
Lite & Fresh! Savory pork and crispy pork eggrolls served over vermicelli noodles on top of a bed of house salad mix with bean sprouts, cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, and cilantro.Topped with crispy onions and crushed peanuts. Served with My Lai Vinagerette
Favorite Bites
Build a Bowl
BYO Bowl
Build a Veggie Bowl
BYO Veggie Bowl
Build your own banh mi
BYO Bahn Mi
Sides
Side Bases
Side Meats
Side Bites
Extra Toppings in Cups
Otter Orders
Bomb Banh Mi
BYO Bahn Mi
BYO Bowl
BYO Veggie Bowl
Favorite Bowls
