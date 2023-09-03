My Lai- Sunset My Lai - Sunset
Bomb Banh Mi
Build your own banh mi
BYO Bahn Mi
My Fave Bowls
Favorite Bowls
Chau's Chicken Salad
The dish dad made! Full of umami coming off the grill.This dish is healthy and does not disappoint. Comes with fresh house salad mix, pickled veggies, bean sprouts, cucumbers, tomatoes, cilantro and topped with crispy onions, and crushed peanuts with your choice of dressing.
Mamma Mai's Chicken & Rice
Mama’s favorite dish! Grilled chicken with savory garlic rice, fresh tomato, cucumber, pickled cabbage, pickled carrots & daikon, and cilantro.Topped with crispy onions and served with My Lai vinaigrette
Beefy Salad
Fitness Fanatics! Tasty beef on a bed of house salad, bean sprouts, cucumbers, pickled onions & habanero relish.Topped with crispy garlic, crispy onion, & sesame seeds, served with your dressing choice
Pork/Eggroll Vermicelli Salad
Lite & Fresh! Savory pork and crispy pork eggrolls served over vermicelli noodles on top of a bed of house salad mix with bean sprouts, cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, and cilantro.Topped with crispy onions and crushed peanuts. Served with My Lai Vinagerette