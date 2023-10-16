My Greek Kitchen 204 E. 17th Street #102
Spanakopita
Filo pies of spinach, feta, spring onions, leeks, and fresh dill
Tyropita
House-made, filo dough, Greek cheese mousse, and herbs
Falafel
Spiced chickpea fritters, tahini sauce, hummus, and pita bread
Dolmathes
Grape leaves stuffed with rice, mint, dill, lemon, and extra virgin olive oil
Fasolakia
Organic green beans, EVOO, and tomato-herb sauce
Gigantes
Oven baked with tomatoes, leeks, fresh dill, and feta
Keftedes
Our own interpretation of meat balls, served with tzatziki and pita
Feta & Olives
Baby Okra
A vegetarian delight. Oven-baked in a light tomato sauce, fresh herbs, garlic, and onions
Eggplant Imam
Stuffed with fresh basil, parsley, and mint. Slow baked in tomato sauce and EVOO
Sweet Peas
Carrots, onions, diced potatoes, and fresh dill in a light tomato sauce
Meze Platter
Spinach pie, cheese puff, dolmathes, keftedes, giant beans, hummus, tzatziki, feta cheese, and olives
Tzatziki Spread
Yogurt, cucumbers, garlic, and herbs
Hummus Spread
Served with sliced Persian cucumbers
Spicy Hummus Spread
Served with sliced Persian cucumbers
Melintzanosalata
Fire roasted eggplant, garlic, EVOO, tahini, and herbs
Tyrokafteri
Imported feta, spicy peppers, and EVOO
Combo Spreads
Gyro Pita
Chicken Gyro Pita
Chicken Kabob Pita
Salmon Kabob Pita
Steak Kabob Pita
Keftedes Pita
Vegetarian Pita
Roasted bell peppers and onions, avocado, tomatoes, mushrooms, and tzatziki sauce
Falafel Pita
Mid-eastern pickle, hummus, and tahini sauce
Gyro Plate
Chk Gyro Plate
Keftedes Plate
Chk Breast Plate
Chk Svlk Plate
Steak Svlk Plate
Steak & Chicken Plate
Salmon Svlk Plate
Shrimp Kabob Plate
Falafel Plate
Vegetarian Plate
Spanakopita, falafel, dolmathes, and string beans
House Salad (REG)
Garden fresh greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, garbanzos, and Greek olives
House Salad (LRG)
Garden fresh greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, garbanzos, and Greek olives
Greek Salad (REG)
Grape tomatoes, crisp romaine lettuce, avocado, kalamata olives, cucumbers, bell peppers, onions, and feta cheese
Greek Salad (LRG)
Grape tomatoes, crisp romaine lettuce, avocado, kalamata olives, cucumbers, bell peppers, onions, and feta cheese
Village Greek (REG)
Grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, peppers, assorted Greek olives, and imported feta
Village Greek (LRG)
Grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, peppers, assorted Greek olives, and imported feta
Caesar Salad (REG)
Hearts of romaine, grape tomatoes, shaved graviera, croutons, and feta-caesar dressing
Caesar Salad (LRG)
Hearts of romaine, grape tomatoes, shaved graviera, croutons, and feta-caesar dressing
Super Chopped (REG)
Hearts of romaine, green onions, fresh dill, artichoke heart, olives, feta, EVOO, and barrel aged red wine vinegar
Super Chopped (LRG)
Hearts of romaine, green onions, fresh dill, artichoke heart, olives, feta, EVOO, and barrel aged red wine vinegar
Chop Chk Salad (REG)
Chopped romaine, feta, olives, tomatoes, cucumber, garbanzo beans, beets, corn, and grilled chicken
Chop Chk Salad (LRG)
Chopped romaine, feta, olives, tomatoes, cucumber, garbanzo beans, beets, corn, and grilled chicken
Avgolemono
Traditional egg-lemon soup with chicken and rice
Lentil
Lentil, garlic, onions, EVOO, and a touch of vinegar
Mousaka
A Greek tradition, made with spiced beef, eggplant, potatoes, and béchamel. Served with side Greek salad
Pastichio
Greek macaroni noodles, seasoned ground beef, and béchamel sauce
Chicken Breast Entree
Rice pilaf and string beans
Fresh Salmon Entree
String beans, rice pilaf, and pita bread
Lamb Chops Entree
Oven lemon potatoes, string beans, rice pilaf, and pita bread
Spicy Meatballs Entree
Sweet peas, rice pilaf, and pita bread
Regular Fries
Large Fries
Greek Fries
Our fries with a side of our special feta-herb sauce
Gyro Fries
Chicken Gyro Fries
Rice Pilaf
4 oz Tzatziki
4 oz Hummus
4 oz Spicy Hummus
Pita Bread side
4 oz Dressing
Side of Potatoes
Half Order of Potatoes
4 oz Spicy Feta
Side Salad
Side of Olives
Chicken Kabob Bowl
Chk Breast Bowl
Steak Kabob Bowl
Salmon Kabob Bowl
Gyro Meat Bowl
Chicken Gyro Bowl
Veggie Bowl
Roasted potatoes, peppers, tomatoes, dolma, falafel, and feta
Baklava
Greek Yogurt
With nuts and Greek honey
Rice Pudding
Almond Cookie
Each
Chk Kabob Dinner for 2
Four chicken kebabs, Greek salad, hummus, tzatziki, oven-roasted potatoes, and pita bread
Greek Family Feast
Large Greek salad, hummus, tzatziki, rice pilaf, oven-roasted potatoes, eight chicken kebabs, and pita bread
Athenian Feast
Large Greek salad, hummus, tzatziki, rice pilaf, oven-roasted potatoes, four spanakopita, four keftedes, and four chicken kebabs
Salmon Family Feast
Large Greek salad, hummus, tzatziki, rice pilaf, oven-roasted potatoes, four keftedes, four spanakopitas, and four salmon skewers
Vegetarian Feast
Greek salad, four spinach puffs, eight falafel, hummus, tzatziki, roasted eggplant dip, giant beans, string beans, baby okra, eggplant imam, rice pilaf, and pita bread
Gyro Meal Deal
Large Greek salad, hummus, tzatziki, French fries, pita bread, and gyro meat
Chk & Stk Family Feast
Large Greek salad, hummus, tzatziki, rice pilaf, oven-roasted potatoes, four chicken kebabs, four steak kebabs, and pita bread
Chicken Kabob Meal Deal
Four chicken kebabs, rice pilaf, oven-roasted potatoes, and pita bread
Gyro Wrap Family Pack
Four gyro sandwiches, 4 fries, and 4 drinks