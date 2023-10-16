Food

Spanakopita

$3.50

Filo pies of spinach, feta, spring onions, leeks, and fresh dill

Tyropita

$2.50

House-made, filo dough, Greek cheese mousse, and herbs

Falafel

$10.95

Spiced chickpea fritters, tahini sauce, hummus, and pita bread

Dolmathes

$10.95

Grape leaves stuffed with rice, mint, dill, lemon, and extra virgin olive oil

Fasolakia

$9.95

Organic green beans, EVOO, and tomato-herb sauce

Gigantes

$9.95

Oven baked with tomatoes, leeks, fresh dill, and feta

Keftedes

$10.45

Our own interpretation of meat balls, served with tzatziki and pita

Feta & Olives

$10.95
Baby Okra

$9.95

A vegetarian delight. Oven-baked in a light tomato sauce, fresh herbs, garlic, and onions

Eggplant Imam

$9.50

Stuffed with fresh basil, parsley, and mint. Slow baked in tomato sauce and EVOO

Sweet Peas

$8.75

Carrots, onions, diced potatoes, and fresh dill in a light tomato sauce

Meze Platter

$26.95

Spinach pie, cheese puff, dolmathes, keftedes, giant beans, hummus, tzatziki, feta cheese, and olives

Tzatziki Spread

$8.45

Yogurt, cucumbers, garlic, and herbs

Hummus Spread

$8.45

Served with sliced Persian cucumbers

Spicy Hummus Spread

$8.45

Served with sliced Persian cucumbers

Melintzanosalata

$9.95

Fire roasted eggplant, garlic, EVOO, tahini, and herbs

Tyrokafteri

$10.95

Imported feta, spicy peppers, and EVOO

Combo Spreads

$13.95
Gyro Pita

$10.95
Chicken Gyro Pita

$11.95
Chicken Kabob Pita

$11.95
Salmon Kabob Pita

$14.95
Steak Kabob Pita

$15.95
Keftedes Pita

$10.95
Vegetarian Pita

$9.95

Roasted bell peppers and onions, avocado, tomatoes, mushrooms, and tzatziki sauce

Falafel Pita

$10.95

Mid-eastern pickle, hummus, and tahini sauce

Gyro Plate

$18.95
Chk Gyro Plate

$19.95
Keftedes Plate

$17.95
Chk Breast Plate

$19.95
Chk Svlk Plate

$20.95
Steak Svlk Plate

$20.95
Steak & Chicken Plate

$27.75
Salmon Svlk Plate

$20.95
Shrimp Kabob Plate

$20.95
Falafel Plate

$17.95
Vegetarian Plate

$18.95

Spanakopita, falafel, dolmathes, and string beans

House Salad (REG)

$8.95

Garden fresh greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, garbanzos, and Greek olives

House Salad (LRG)

$10.95

Garden fresh greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, garbanzos, and Greek olives

Greek Salad (REG)

$12.95

Grape tomatoes, crisp romaine lettuce, avocado, kalamata olives, cucumbers, bell peppers, onions, and feta cheese

Greek Salad (LRG)

$14.95

Grape tomatoes, crisp romaine lettuce, avocado, kalamata olives, cucumbers, bell peppers, onions, and feta cheese

Village Greek (REG)

$13.95

Grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, peppers, assorted Greek olives, and imported feta

Village Greek (LRG)

$15.95

Grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, peppers, assorted Greek olives, and imported feta

Caesar Salad (REG)

$8.45

Hearts of romaine, grape tomatoes, shaved graviera, croutons, and feta-caesar dressing

Caesar Salad (LRG)

$10.45

Hearts of romaine, grape tomatoes, shaved graviera, croutons, and feta-caesar dressing

Super Chopped (REG)

$11.45

Hearts of romaine, green onions, fresh dill, artichoke heart, olives, feta, EVOO, and barrel aged red wine vinegar

Super Chopped (LRG)

$13.45

Hearts of romaine, green onions, fresh dill, artichoke heart, olives, feta, EVOO, and barrel aged red wine vinegar

Chop Chk Salad (REG)

$17.95

Chopped romaine, feta, olives, tomatoes, cucumber, garbanzo beans, beets, corn, and grilled chicken

Chop Chk Salad (LRG)

$19.95

Chopped romaine, feta, olives, tomatoes, cucumber, garbanzo beans, beets, corn, and grilled chicken

Avgolemono

$6.95

Traditional egg-lemon soup with chicken and rice

Lentil

$5.95

Lentil, garlic, onions, EVOO, and a touch of vinegar

Mousaka

$17.95

A Greek tradition, made with spiced beef, eggplant, potatoes, and béchamel. Served with side Greek salad

Pastichio

$16.50

Greek macaroni noodles, seasoned ground beef, and béchamel sauce

Chicken Breast Entree

$19.95

Rice pilaf and string beans

Fresh Salmon Entree

$22.95

String beans, rice pilaf, and pita bread

Lamb Chops Entree

$29.95

Oven lemon potatoes, string beans, rice pilaf, and pita bread

Spicy Meatballs Entree

$16.95

Sweet peas, rice pilaf, and pita bread

Regular Fries

$4.75
Large Fries

$7.45
Greek Fries

$9.95

Our fries with a side of our special feta-herb sauce

Gyro Fries

$14.95
Chicken Gyro Fries

$15.95
Rice Pilaf

$4.95
4 oz Tzatziki

$2.45
4 oz Hummus

$2.45
4 oz Spicy Hummus

$2.45
Pita Bread side

$1.25
4 oz Dressing

$1.50
Side of Potatoes

$4.95
Half Order of Potatoes

$2.95
4 oz Spicy Feta

$2.95
Side Salad

$3.50
Side of Olives

$3.50
Chicken Kabob Bowl

$13.95
Chk Breast Bowl

$13.95
Steak Kabob Bowl

$17.95
Salmon Kabob Bowl

$17.45
Gyro Meat Bowl

$13.45
Chicken Gyro Bowl

$14.45
Veggie Bowl

$12.95

Roasted potatoes, peppers, tomatoes, dolma, falafel, and feta

Baklava

$5.45
Greek Yogurt

$5.95

With nuts and Greek honey

Rice Pudding

$4.25
Almond Cookie

$2.45

Each

Chk Kabob Dinner for 2

$43.95

Four chicken kebabs, Greek salad, hummus, tzatziki, oven-roasted potatoes, and pita bread

Greek Family Feast

$84.95

Large Greek salad, hummus, tzatziki, rice pilaf, oven-roasted potatoes, eight chicken kebabs, and pita bread

Athenian Feast

$84.95

Large Greek salad, hummus, tzatziki, rice pilaf, oven-roasted potatoes, four spanakopita, four keftedes, and four chicken kebabs

Salmon Family Feast

$105.95

Large Greek salad, hummus, tzatziki, rice pilaf, oven-roasted potatoes, four keftedes, four spanakopitas, and four salmon skewers

Vegetarian Feast

$79.95

Greek salad, four spinach puffs, eight falafel, hummus, tzatziki, roasted eggplant dip, giant beans, string beans, baby okra, eggplant imam, rice pilaf, and pita bread

Gyro Meal Deal

$69.95

Large Greek salad, hummus, tzatziki, French fries, pita bread, and gyro meat

Chk & Stk Family Feast

$104.95

Large Greek salad, hummus, tzatziki, rice pilaf, oven-roasted potatoes, four chicken kebabs, four steak kebabs, and pita bread

Chicken Kabob Meal Deal

$33.95

Four chicken kebabs, rice pilaf, oven-roasted potatoes, and pita bread

Gyro Wrap Family Pack

$59.95

Four gyro sandwiches, 4 fries, and 4 drinks

Gyro & Fries

$14.45
Gyro, Fries & Drink

$16.45
Chicken Gyro & Fries

$15.45
Chicken Gyro & Salad

$15.45
Chk Gyro, Fries, & Drink

$17.45
Gyro & Salad

$14.45
Gyro,Salad,& Drink

$16.45

Chk Gyro, Salad, & Drink

$17.45

Gyro Meat Extra

$8.95

1 Lb Gyro Meat

$18.00

Chk Gyro Extra

$9.95

Chk Breast Extra

$8.95

Chicken Kabob Extra

$6.95

Salmon Kabob Extra

$12.45

Salmon Filet

$13.95

Shrimp Kabob Extra

$12.95

Steak Kabob Extra

$12.95

Feta Add-On

$7.95

Falafel (SP)

$13.95
Chicken Breast (SP)

$14.95
Chicken Gyro (SP)

$13.95
Chicken Kabob (SP)

$13.95
Gyro Meat (SP)

$12.95
Steak Kabob (SP)

$17.95
Spicy Greek Meat Balls (SP)

$13.95
Shrimp Kabob (SP)

$17.95
Salmon Kabob (SP)

$17.95
Lamb Chops (SP)

$18.95
Keftedes (SP)

$13.95

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.95

Mexican Coke

$3.25

Perrier

$2.75

Fiji Water

$2.75

Niagara

$1.00

San Pellegrino

$2.75

Snapple

$2.95

Mexican Fanta

$3.25

Mexican Sprite

$3.25

Green Tea

$2.95