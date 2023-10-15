Mykonos Grill- Boca NEW 501 ne 20th street
APPETIZERS
SPANAKOPITA
Spinach pie mixed with feta cheese phyllo pastry dough
FRIED ZUCCHINI SERVED WITH TZATZIKI
Lightly battered zucchini fried to perfection served with Tzatziki sauce
FRIED CALAMARI
KEFTEDAKIA (4 GREEK MEATBALLS)
Greek style meatballs served with side Tzatziki sauce
TRIO SPREAD
Choose any 3 dips served with pita bread
DOLMADAKIA (4)
FETA CHEESE
Tzatziki Dip
Greek Yogurt with cucumber and garlic served with pita bread
HUMMUS
Pureed Chickpeas served With Pita bread
Tirokafteri (Spicy Feta)
Creamy Greek Feta With spicy roasted peppers served with pita bread
Melitzanosalata (Eggplant Spread)
Roasted eggplant puree with garlic , olive oil and lemon juice served with pita bread
SALADS
PITA WRAPS
Gyro Pita Beef/Lamb Wrap
Seasoned thin slices of gyro meat served on a warm pita bread filled with fries , tomatoes, onions & our homemade tzatziki sauce
Chicken Gyro Pita Wrap
Thin slices chicken seasoned , served on a warm pita bread filled with fries , tomatoes, onions & our homemade tzatziki sauce
Traditional Pork Pita Wrap
Thin slices seasoned pork served on a warm pita bread filled with fries , tomatoes, onions & our homemade tzatziki sauce
Pork Souvlaki Pita Wrap
Seasoned pork cubes & skewered on a stick cooked over open flame and served on a warm pita bread filled with fries , tomatoes, onions & our homemade tzatziki sauce
Chicken Souvlaki Pita Wrap
Seasoned Chicken cubes & skewered on a stick cooked over open flame and served on a warm pita bread filled with fries , tomatoes, onions & our homemade tzatziki sauce
Bifteki Pita Wrap
Ground beef seasoned greek style served on a warm pita bread filled with fries , tomatoes, onions & our homemade tzatziki sauce or ( ketchup & mustard)
Falafel Pita Wrap
Crispy falafel patties served in a pita bread with lettuce , tomato, onions , crumble feta and tzatziki sauce
Loukaniko Pita Wrap
Ribeye Pita Wrap
Burgers
Greek Club Sandwich
ENTREES
2 Souvlaki stick Platter
Pork Gyro Loose meat Platter
Gyro Loose Meat Beef/Lamb Platter
Chicken Gyro Loose Meat Platter
Bifteki Platter
5 Lamb Chop Platter
Ribeye Kebab Platter
Vegetarian Platter
A platter of delight spanakopita and tiropita, served with fries 0r lemon potatoes & rice or salad
Loukaniko (Sausage) Platter
Falafel Platter
Crispy veggie falafel patties made with chickpeas served with RICE , SALAD AND YOUR CHOICE OF FRIES OR LEMON POTATOES