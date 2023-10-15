APPETIZERS

SPANAKOPITA

$8.95

Spinach pie mixed with feta cheese phyllo pastry dough

FRIED ZUCCHINI SERVED WITH TZATZIKI

$10.95

Lightly battered zucchini fried to perfection served with Tzatziki sauce

FRIED CALAMARI

$15.95
KEFTEDAKIA (4 GREEK MEATBALLS)

$11.95

Greek style meatballs served with side Tzatziki sauce

TRIO SPREAD

$13.95

Choose any 3 dips served with pita bread

DOLMADAKIA (4)

$6.95
FETA CHEESE

$5.95

Tzatziki Dip

$6.95

Greek Yogurt with cucumber and garlic served with pita bread

HUMMUS

$6.95

Pureed Chickpeas served With Pita bread

Tirokafteri (Spicy Feta)

$6.95

Creamy Greek Feta With spicy roasted peppers served with pita bread

Melitzanosalata (Eggplant Spread)

$6.95

Roasted eggplant puree with garlic , olive oil and lemon juice served with pita bread

SALADS

Greek Salad (Horiatiki)

$14.95

Village salad (Horiatiki) Fresh from the garden tomatoes, green peppers, Onions, cucumbers, feta cheese , Kalamata olives served with our homemade Greek dressing

Μykonos Salad

$12.95

PITA WRAPS

ALL Pita Wraps come with Red Onions, Tomatoes, HomeMade Fries AND Tzatziki sauce

Gyro Pita Beef/Lamb Wrap

$8.95

Seasoned thin slices of gyro meat served on a warm pita bread filled with fries , tomatoes, onions & our homemade tzatziki sauce

Chicken Gyro Pita Wrap

$9.95

Thin slices chicken seasoned , served on a warm pita bread filled with fries , tomatoes, onions & our homemade tzatziki sauce

Traditional Pork Pita Wrap

$9.95

Thin slices seasoned pork served on a warm pita bread filled with fries , tomatoes, onions & our homemade tzatziki sauce

Pork Souvlaki Pita Wrap

$9.95

Seasoned pork cubes & skewered on a stick cooked over open flame and served on a warm pita bread filled with fries , tomatoes, onions & our homemade tzatziki sauce

Chicken Souvlaki Pita Wrap

$9.95

Seasoned Chicken cubes & skewered on a stick cooked over open flame and served on a warm pita bread filled with fries , tomatoes, onions & our homemade tzatziki sauce

Bifteki Pita Wrap

$8.95

Ground beef seasoned greek style served on a warm pita bread filled with fries , tomatoes, onions & our homemade tzatziki sauce or ( ketchup & mustard)

Falafel Pita Wrap

$8.95

Crispy falafel patties served in a pita bread with lettuce , tomato, onions , crumble feta and tzatziki sauce

Loukaniko Pita Wrap

$8.95

Ribeye Pita Wrap

$13.95

Burgers

CheeseBurger

$8.95

Homemade beef burger with Cheddar Cheese Lettuce Tomato and Mayo

Hamburger

$7.95

Homemade beef burger with Lettuce, Tomato red onions and Mayo

Mykonos Burger

$10.95

Homemade greek Beef Burger served with lettuce ,tomatoes ,red onions, crumbled feta and tzatziki sauce

Greek Club Sandwich

Greek club sandwich a delicious fusion of gyro meats of your choice served in pita bread with mayo ,lettuce, tomato,cheddar cheese & French fries

Your choice of Gyro meat mayo, lettuce, tomatoe, onions, melted cheddar cheese and French fries made into a pita club sandwich

ENTREES

2 Souvlaki stick Platter

Pork Gyro Loose meat Platter

$20.95

Gyro Loose Meat Beef/Lamb Platter

$19.95

Chicken Gyro Loose Meat Platter

$20.95

Bifteki Platter

$17.95

5 Lamb Chop Platter

$31.95

Ribeye Kebab Platter

$26.95

Vegetarian Platter

$18.95

A platter of delight spanakopita and tiropita, served with fries 0r lemon potatoes & rice or salad

Loukaniko (Sausage) Platter

$17.95

Falafel Platter

$17.95

Crispy veggie falafel patties made with chickpeas served with RICE , SALAD AND YOUR CHOICE OF FRIES OR LEMON POTATOES

Pork Gyro Pita Wrap Plater

$17.95

Gyro Beef/Lamb Pita Wrap Plater

$16.95

Chicken Gyro Pita Wrap Plater

$18.85

Souvlaki Pork Pita Wrap Plater

$18.95

Souvlaki Chicken Pita Wrap Plater

$18.95

Greek Specialties

Pastichio

$14.95

Layers of pasta , ground beef and béchamel sauce. Served with garden salad

Moussaka

$15.95

Layers of eggplant, ground beef and béchamel sauce. Served with garden salad

SEAFOOD PLATES

Shrimp Skewers

$21.95

Marinated and grilled to perfection served over rice

Fried Calamari

$23.95

Salmon Filet

$24.95

SOUVLAKI STICKS

Souvlaki Pork Stick

$6.95

Chicken Souvlaki Stick

$7.95

Ribeye Souvlaki Stick

$11.95

SIDES

HomeMade French Fries

$5.95

HomeMade Fries / Feta cheese

$6.95

Greek Lemon Potatoes

$5.95

Rice

$3.95

Pita Bread

$1.25

Loose Gyro meat

$8.95

Our Famous Dip Sauces

Tzatziki Dip

$1.95+

Tirokafteri (Spicy Feta)

$1.95+

HUMMUS

$1.95+

Fresh Hummus puréed with extra Virgin olive oil

Melitzanosalata (Eggplant Spread)

$1.95+

DESSERTS

BAKLAVA

$6.95

KOURABIETHES

$5.95

BAKLAVA CHEESECAKE

$6.95

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.95

Coke Can

$2.15

Diet Coke Can

$2.15

Sprite Can

$2.15

Diet Sprite

$2.15

Water Bottle

$1.95

COFFEES

Greek Coffee

$4.95
Espresso single

$2.95+
Cappuccinos

$4.95
Frappe

$5.95
Freddo Espresso

$5.95
Freddo Cappuccino

$6.95