Mykonos
Food Menu
Sandwiches
- Gyros (Beef)$9.50
w/tomatoes, onions tzatziki sauce
- Gyro (Chicken)$9.50
w/lettuce, tomatoes, onions, tzatziki sauce
- Gyro (Lamb)$10.50
w/ tomatoes, onions, tzatziki sauce
- Falafel$8.95
w/ lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers & tzatziki or tahini sauce
- Tuna Pita w/chips$7.95
w/lettuce, tomatoes
- BLT w/chips$7.95
w/mayo
Value Meal
Combo Meal
- Hamburger$10.95
w/fries
- Cheeseburger$10.95
w/fries
- Hotdog & chips$3.95
Grilled hotdog on grilled bun w/chips
- Stuffed Grape Leaves Combo (6)$11.95
w/small greek salad & grilled pita w/tzatziki sauce
- Spanakopita$11.95
w/small greek salad & grilled pita w/tzatziki sauce
- Tuna Pita w/small greek salad$11.95
Homemade tuna (solid white Albacore) salad on a grilled pita w/lettuce & tomato and a small greek salad
Salads
- Greek Salad$9.95
lettuce, tomatoes,carrots, green peppers, onions, cucumbers, chickpeas, kalamata olives, feta w/homemade house dressing w/grilled pita
- Grilled Chicken Salad$12.95
lettuce, tomatoes,carrots, green peppers, onions, cucumbers, chickpeas, kalamata olives, feta w/homemade house dressing w/grilled pita
- Beef Gyro Salad$12.95
lettuce, tomatoes,carrots, green peppers, onions, cucumbers, chickpeas, kalamata olives, feta w/homemade house dressing w/grilled pita
- Lamb Gyro Salad$13.95
lettuce, tomatoes,carrots, green peppers, onions, cucumbers, chickpeas, kalamata olives, feta w/homemade house dressing w/grilled pita
- Greek Salad w/Tuna$11.95
lettuce, tomatoes,carrots, green peppers, onions, cucumbers, chickpeas, kalamata olives, feta w/homemade house dressing w/grilled pita
- Falafel Salad$11.95
lettuce, tomatoes,carrots, green peppers, onions, cucumbers, chickpeas, kalamata olives, feta w/homemade house dressing w/grilled pita
- Small Salad$4.95
Dinners
- Gyro Dinner (Beef)$15.95
w/rice pilaf or french fries, small greek salad & grilled pita w/tzatziki
- Chicken Kebab Dinner$15.95
w/rice pilaf or french fries, small greek salad & grilled pita w/tzatziki
- Lamb Kebab Dinner$16.95
w/rice pilaf or french fries, small greek salad & grilled pita w/tzatziki
- Falafel Dinner$15.95
w/rice pilaf or french fries, small greek salad & grilled pita w/tzatziki or tahini