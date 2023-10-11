Popular Items

Pork Belly Fried Rice

$16.95

sauteed pork belly, jasmine rice, pickled radish, ginger, napa cabbage


Potstickers

Our Specialty

Potsticker Duet

$16.95

choose any 2 flavors and any 2 dipping sauces

Potsticker Tour for Two

$56.95

two of every potsticker plus entree or salad of your choice and all five sauces

Cilantro Pork

$13.95

vibrant and classic

Dill Pork

$13.95

refreshing and herby

Butternut Squash and Shrimp

$15.95

our house favorite. a must try

Tofu Mushroom Kale

$13.95

robust and flavorful

Shrimp, Angus Beef, Chives

$15.95

traditional trifecta

Angus Beef and Carrot

$14.95

savory and natural sweetness

Chicken and Celery

$13.95

simple yet notorious

Entrees and Salads

Bigger plates to accompany potstickers
Hand-Breaded Sweet and Sour Pork

$18.95

honey, lime, cilantro, carrot, jasmine rice

Pork Belly Fried Rice

$16.95

sauteed pork belly, jasmine rice, pickled radish, ginger, napa cabbage

Chicken and Shrimp Fried Rice

$16.95

21-25 shrimp and chicken breast, egg, carrot, onion, peas, bean sprouts

Ribeye Noodles

$24.95

marbled ribeye, stir-fried thin egg noodles, shiitake mushrooms, bok choy, carrot, red cabbage, bean sprouts, scallions

Ginger Miso Glazed Chicken

$18.95

roasted peanuts* bell peppers, scallion, jasmine rice

Ginger Carrot Salad

$13.95

spring mix, arugula, house-roasted walnuts, bell peppers, pink radish, apples, pickled carrots, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, basil

Napa Salad

$13.95

a true classic, cilantro, garlic, dried red peppers, carrots, bean noodles, a bit spicy

Snacks

Small, fun food

Korean Wings- Small

$8.95

extra crispy, teriyaki on side, 5 piece order

Korean Wings- Large

$14.95

extra crispy, teriyaki on side, 8 piece order

Edamame

$8.95

served in a ginger soy glaze

House Cucumbers

$7.95

marinated in spicy Old Godmother Sauce, spicy, *contains peanuts

Szechuan Shrimp Cocktail

$14.95

jumbo sized, boiled in szechuan peppers, served chillled your choice of dipping sauce

Dipping Sauces

Classic Sauce

$0.95

rice vinegar, soy, sesame

Gochujang Glaze

$0.95

classic with brown sugar and szechuan peppers

Sesame Street Sauce

$0.95

honey, mustard, lime, vinegar, basil

Ginger Smash Sauce

$0.95

carrot, ginger, vinegar, lime

Old Godmother Hot Sauce

$0.95

fried chilis, garlic, *peanuts, very spicy

Soy Sauce

tried and true

No Sauce

$0.95

Sides/Add ons

Side Jasmine Rice

$2.95