Potsticker
Potstickers
Potsticker Duet
choose any 2 flavors and any 2 dipping sauces
Potsticker Tour for Two
two of every potsticker plus entree or salad of your choice and all five sauces
Cilantro Pork
vibrant and classic
Dill Pork
refreshing and herby
Butternut Squash and Shrimp
our house favorite. a must try
Tofu Mushroom Kale
robust and flavorful
Shrimp, Angus Beef, Chives
traditional trifecta
Angus Beef and Carrot
savory and natural sweetness
Chicken and Celery
simple yet notorious
Entrees and Salads
Hand-Breaded Sweet and Sour Pork
honey, lime, cilantro, carrot, jasmine rice
Pork Belly Fried Rice
sauteed pork belly, jasmine rice, pickled radish, ginger, napa cabbage
Chicken and Shrimp Fried Rice
21-25 shrimp and chicken breast, egg, carrot, onion, peas, bean sprouts
Ribeye Noodles
marbled ribeye, stir-fried thin egg noodles, shiitake mushrooms, bok choy, carrot, red cabbage, bean sprouts, scallions
Ginger Miso Glazed Chicken
roasted peanuts* bell peppers, scallion, jasmine rice
Ginger Carrot Salad
spring mix, arugula, house-roasted walnuts, bell peppers, pink radish, apples, pickled carrots, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, basil
Napa Salad
a true classic, cilantro, garlic, dried red peppers, carrots, bean noodles, a bit spicy
Snacks
Korean Wings- Small
extra crispy, teriyaki on side, 5 piece order
Korean Wings- Large
extra crispy, teriyaki on side, 8 piece order
Edamame
served in a ginger soy glaze
House Cucumbers
marinated in spicy Old Godmother Sauce, spicy, *contains peanuts
Szechuan Shrimp Cocktail
jumbo sized, boiled in szechuan peppers, served chillled your choice of dipping sauce
Dipping Sauces
Classic Sauce
rice vinegar, soy, sesame
Gochujang Glaze
classic with brown sugar and szechuan peppers
Sesame Street Sauce
honey, mustard, lime, vinegar, basil
Ginger Smash Sauce
carrot, ginger, vinegar, lime
Old Godmother Hot Sauce
fried chilis, garlic, *peanuts, very spicy
Soy Sauce
tried and true