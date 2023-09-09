Popular Items

A Make Your Own

SANDWICHES

Make Your Own

A Make Your Own

Custom Sandwiches

California BLT

California BLT

$10.95

Crispy Bacon, Bacon Jam, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato & Black Garlic Aioli on Sourdough Bread

Falafel & Hummus

Falafel & Hummus

$9.95Out of stock

Our house-made hummus and falafel rolled in a white wrap with leaf lettuce, fresh tomatoes, red onions, sweet and spicy pickles, daikon radish pickles, and tzatziki

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$10.95

Wheat Tortillas, Fried Cod, Chipotle Aioli, Salsa Verde & Pineapple Cucumber Slaw

Mediterranean Tuna Wrap

$10.95

Solid White Tuna Salad, Olive Tapenade, Lime Cucumbers, Arugula & Roasted Red Peppers in a Tomato Wrap

Artisanal Sandwiches

Incan Chicken Torta

$11.95

South American Chicken Thighs, Spiced & Grilled with Cotija Cheese, Red Onion, Tomato, Cilantro Slaw & Spicy Green Sauce on a Freshly Baked French Roll

Margherita Meatball

$11.95

House Made Meatballs, Fresh Mozzarella, Pomodoro Sauce, Fresh Basil Leaves & Parmesan on a Freshly Baked French Roll

Perfect Pork Mojo

$11.95Out of stock

Warm Shaved Roast Pork, Avocado, Lime Pickles, Mozzarella & Our House-Made Red Mojo Sauce on a Freshly Baked French Roll

Vegan Buffalo Couliflower

$9.95

Crispy Spicy Batter Fried Cauliflower, Vegan Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato & Crunch Asian Slaw in a Vegan Tomato Wrap with Vegan Ranch on a Freshly Baked French Roll

Paninis & Grilled Sandwiches

Mac & Cheesy Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Dill Havarti & Pepper Jack Cheeses Toasted on Sourdough Filled with our Rich Mac & Cheese, Tomatoes & Crispy Fried Shallots

Bag of Chips

Deep River Original

$1.89

Deep River 50% Less Fat

$1.89

Deep River Salt & Cracked Pepper Krinkle

$1.89

Deep River Mesquite BBQ

$1.89

Deep River Sour Cream & Onion

$1.89

Deep River Sweet Maui Onion

$1.89

Lesser Evil Popcorn

$1.35

SOUPS/SAUCE/SALADS

Salads

Spinach Salad

$9.95

Baby Spinach, Portobello Mushrooms, Cucumber, Hard Boiled Egg, Crumbled Bacon, Gorgonzola, Sundried Tomato, Greek Vinaigrette

Connecticut Harvest Salad

$9.95Out of stock

Dried Blueberries, Cranberries, Cherries, Pepitas & Almonds over Arugula & Baby Spinach, with an Orange-Soy Vinaigrette

BEVERAGES

Pepsi and Other Bottles

Aquafina Water 1L

$3.39
Schweppes Ginger Ale

$2.50

Bolt Berry

$1.49

Bolt Strawberry Lemon

$1.49

Boltcwatermelon Strawberry

$1.49

Slate Dark Choc Milk

$3.00

Slate Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Maple Hill Milk

$2.00

Aspire Raspberry

$2.25

Virgils Cream Soda 4

$8.50

Virgils Root Beer 4

$8.50

Fever Tree Club Soda

$3.30

Fever Tree Ginger Ale

$3.30

Fever Tree Tonic Water

$3.30

Culture Pop Wild Berries 4

$8.60

Culture Pop Orange Mango 4

$8.60

Culture Pop Pink Grapefruit 4

$8.60

Vybes Lg Blueberry Mint

$5.60

Vybes Lg Strawberry Lavender

$5.60

Vybes Lg Blackberry Hibiscus

$5.60

Vybes Lg Honeycrisp Apple Basil

$5.60

Vybes Sml Apricot Lemon

$4.20

Vybes Sml Watermellon Lime

$4.20