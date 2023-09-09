Mystic Market Westport
Popular Items
A Make Your Own
California Chicken
Grilled Chicken Breast, Dill Havarti, Bacon, Avocado, Baby Greens, Tomatoes & Chipotle Aioli on a Freshly Baked French Roll
Green Monster
All-natural roasted turkey, green goddess dressing, cucumbers, baby spinach, avocado, and pepper jack cheese on sourdough bread
SANDWICHES
Make Your Own
Custom Sandwiches
California BLT
Crispy Bacon, Bacon Jam, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato & Black Garlic Aioli on Sourdough Bread
Falafel & Hummus
Our house-made hummus and falafel rolled in a white wrap with leaf lettuce, fresh tomatoes, red onions, sweet and spicy pickles, daikon radish pickles, and tzatziki
Green Monster
All-natural roasted turkey, green goddess dressing, cucumbers, baby spinach, avocado, and pepper jack cheese on sourdough bread
Italian Combo
Ham, hot coppa, genoa salami and provolone with roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomatoes and balsamic on our freshly baked baguette
Jammin' Turkey
Roasted turkey, cheddar, bacon jam, lettuce, tomato, cranberry mayo on multigrain bread
Raging Bull
Our house roasted beef and aged cheddar with lettuce, tomato, red onion and horseradish mayo on a freshly baked baguette
Fish Tacos
Wheat Tortillas, Fried Cod, Chipotle Aioli, Salsa Verde & Pineapple Cucumber Slaw
Mediterranean Tuna Wrap
Solid White Tuna Salad, Olive Tapenade, Lime Cucumbers, Arugula & Roasted Red Peppers in a Tomato Wrap
Artisanal Sandwiches
Big Buffalo
Crispy Chicken Breast, Spicy Buffalo Wing Sauce, Cheddar, Shaved Celery & Blue Cheese Dressing on a Freshly Baked French Roll
California Chicken
Grilled Chicken Breast, Dill Havarti, Bacon, Avocado, Baby Greens, Tomatoes & Chipotle Aioli on a Freshly Baked French Roll
Incan Chicken Torta
South American Chicken Thighs, Spiced & Grilled with Cotija Cheese, Red Onion, Tomato, Cilantro Slaw & Spicy Green Sauce on a Freshly Baked French Roll
Italian Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, pesto mayo, roasted tomato and fresh mozzarella on a french roll
Margherita Meatball
House Made Meatballs, Fresh Mozzarella, Pomodoro Sauce, Fresh Basil Leaves & Parmesan on a Freshly Baked French Roll
Mystic Cheesesteak
Our Juicy Smoked Beef Brisket topped with Melted Provolone, Peppers, Onions & Black Garlic Aioli on a Freshly Baked French Roll
Perfect Pork Mojo
Warm Shaved Roast Pork, Avocado, Lime Pickles, Mozzarella & Our House-Made Red Mojo Sauce on a Freshly Baked French Roll
Vegan Buffalo Couliflower
Crispy Spicy Batter Fried Cauliflower, Vegan Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato & Crunch Asian Slaw in a Vegan Tomato Wrap with Vegan Ranch on a Freshly Baked French Roll
Paninis & Grilled Sandwiches
Bronx Bomber
House-Smoked Brisket, Swiss Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Dill Pickles & Grainy Mustard on Rye Bread
Roasted Turkey
Roasted Butternut Squash, Sharp Cheddar, Red Onion Marmalade & Cranberry Mayo on Multigrain Bread
House Roast Beef
Gorgonzola, Caramelized Onions, Arugula & Black Garlic Aioli on Grilled Flatbread
Classic Cuban
Roasted Pork, Black Forest Ham, Swiss Cheese, Dill Pickles, Mojo Sauce & Dijon Mustard on French Bread
Black Forest Ham
French Brie, Red Onion Marmalade & Honeycup Mustard on Multigrain
Roasted Portobello
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Arugula with Pesto Mayo on Grilled Focaccia
Pressed Prosciutto
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Arugula & Pesto Mayo on Grilled Flatbread
Mac & Cheesy Grilled Cheese
Dill Havarti & Pepper Jack Cheeses Toasted on Sourdough Filled with our Rich Mac & Cheese, Tomatoes & Crispy Fried Shallots
Fenwick Tuna
Abacore tuna salad, tomatoes, arugula and cheddar cheese on rye bread
Bag of Chips
SOUPS/SAUCE/SALADS
Salads
Classic Ceasar
Crisp Romaine, Herb Croutons, Shredded Parmesan & our Classic Caesar Dressing
Chopped Cobb Salad
Romaine and Fresh Greens, Crumbled Bacon, Turkey, Hard Boiled Egg, Cherry Tomatoes and Gorgonzola with a Balsamic Vinaigrette
Garden Salad
Fresh Greens, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers, Sweet Red Peppers & Balsamic Vinaigrette
Greek Salad
Romaine, Tomatoes, Feta, Cucumbers, Banana Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions, Greek Lemon Vinaigrette
Spinach Salad
Baby Spinach, Portobello Mushrooms, Cucumber, Hard Boiled Egg, Crumbled Bacon, Gorgonzola, Sundried Tomato, Greek Vinaigrette
Connecticut Harvest Salad
Dried Blueberries, Cranberries, Cherries, Pepitas & Almonds over Arugula & Baby Spinach, with an Orange-Soy Vinaigrette
Market Salad
Fresh Greens, Gorgonzola or Goat Cheese, Toasted Spiced Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, Balsamic Viniagrette