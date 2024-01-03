Mythical 'Wich 113 E Main Street
Main Menu
Sandwiches
- The Cyclops$14.00
The classic meatball sub! Tender meatballs, garlic butter, roasted tomatoes, pickled peppers, gooey provel cheese on our sandwich roll
- Cosmic Bacon Ranch$12.00
Juicy grilled chicken, bacon, melted provel cheese, aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, house made ranch dressing on our sandwich roll
- Big Bad Quest (BBQ) Chicken$13.00
Tender grilled chicken, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, Basted barbecue sauce, aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion on our sandwich roll
- Firebird Chicken$12.00
Spicy grilled chicken, grilled onions and jalapenos, bacon, pepper jack cheese, aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion all served on our sandwich roll
- Wake & Steak$19.00
It's not just for breakfast... Shaved ribeye (or chicken) grilled with garlic butter, onions and pickled peppers, covered with provel cheese - All on a sandwich roll with 2 fried eggs.
- I'm Awake, Just the Steak$18.00
Thin shaved ribeye (or chicken) grilled with garlic butter, onions and pickled peppers topped with provel cheese on our sandwich roll
- WAP$18.00
Shaved pastrami, caramelized onions, cream cheese spread, pickle spears, grainy mustard topped with gooey provel cheese on our sandwich roll - served "wet" with as side of pastrami au jus
- The Rueben$15.00
Our mythically famous rueben from Downing Street Pour House. Topped with a fried egg
- OK, Beth$10.00
Nut butter, cream cheese spread, strawberry jam, sliced bananas on our sourdough French toast, topped with a drizzle of hot honey and a spank of sugar
- White Witch$14.00
House-made chicken salad with sharp white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion on our huge croissant
- Recession Special$9.00
A pile of thin sliced bologna with provel cheese, mustard, LTOP, topped with Zapp's Voodoo kettle chips on sliced jalapeno cornbread
- Seoul Roll$18.00
Shaved ribeye (or chicken) in sweet & spicy Korean marinade grilled with jalapenos and onion, covered with melted provel cheese on our sandwich roll. Topped with a sweet and tangy quick pickled Asian style slaw and house-made yum-yum sauce.
- The Day After$14.00
Every day is the day after Thanksgiving! Turkey, caramelized onion gravy, cranberry sauce, aioli, and our house-made andouille sausage stuffing on our sandwich roll pressed panini style
- Holy Hand Grenade$14.00
Count to three and lobbest towards thy foe! House-made pastrami hash straight from Antioch covered in cheese, molly sauce and a fried egg served on our toasted marbled rye
- Missouri Monster$18.00
Round sesame seed roll, olive salad, ham, salami, bologna, provolone and cheddar cheese. This thing is a monster!
- Chubby Sherman$17.00
A Downing Street favorite! House-smoked pastrami, salami, swiss cheese, red onion, pickle slices, and horseradish sauce on our marbled rye bread
- The Big Squeeze$12.00
Ham, turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard, aioli on our sandwich roll
- Legendary Status$12.00
Ham, turkey, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sweet hot peppers, and vinaigrette all on our sandwich roll
- Bodega$10.00
Our chopped cheese made with Snake River Farms Wagyu beef! Beef, onions, American cheese, Molly sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on our sandwich roll
- The Phantom$10.00
Straight off the streets of Paris. An enormous wrap filled with ham, potatoes, red onion, and aioli. Loaded with melted cheese
All-Day Breakfast
- Wakey Wakey$12.00
The ultimate breakfast sandwich! Crispy hash browns, bacon, American cheese, tomato, and two fried eggs on toasted jalapeño cornbread.
- The White Walker$12.00
This will make you the King of the North! Fluffy biscuit, hash browns, shredded cheese, and bacon all smothered with our house-made sausage gravy, topped with a fried egg and a dash of hot sauce.
- Wake & Steak$19.00
Philly ain't got nothing on us! Shaved ribeye (or chicken) grilled with garlic butter, onions and pickled peppers, covered with provel cheese - All on a sandwich roll with 2 fried eggs.
- Holy Hand Grenade$14.00
Count to three and lobbest towards thy foe! House-made pastrami hash straight from Antioch covered in cheese, molly sauce and a fried egg served on our toasted marbled rye.
- Chupacabra$10.00
A mythically sized breakfast burrito/quesadilla mashup. Our giant tortilla filled with, fried eggs, hashbrowns, bacon, grilled onions and jalapenos, loaded with melted cheese and a side of our award winning salsa.
- OK, Beth$10.00
Exactly like the lunch version, only you’re eating it for breakfast!
Salads
- The Zeus$8.00
Romaine lettuce, Orzo, black eyed peas, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, kalamata olives, pepperoncini peppers all tossed in a house-made Greek vinaigrette
- The Jupiter$10.00
chopped italian salad - lettuce, hearts of palm, artichokes, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, red onion, provel cheese, salami, ham, bacon, house-made vinaigrette
- The Goliath$10.00
lettuce, ham, turkey, pastrami, boiled egg, red onion, tomato, shredded white cheddar, house-made ranch
Sides
- Pot ‘O Gold$4.00
Fresh roasted corn, cotija cheese, red bell pepper, jalapeno, cilantro, lime/cholula dressing
- Zapp’s Potato Chips$3.00
Various flavors of Zapp’s brand potato chips.
- Pasta Salad$4.00
pasta, pepperoni, green olives, red pepper, Italian parsley, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes, green onions, parmigiana cheese, house made ranch dressing
- Potato Salad$4.00
A classic with red potatoes and egg. Topped with bread and butter pickles and our signature dry rub.
Kids*
- Quesadilla$8.00
Choose from cheese, chicken, or ham
- Kids Meatball$8.00
A mini-version of our monstrous meatball sandwich.
- Hot Ham & Cheese$8.00
Ham and gooey cheese on our toasted sourdough.
- Grilled Cheese$8.00
The classic on our toasted sourdough.
- PB&J$8.00
Peanut butter & Jam served on sourdough.
- Biscuits and Gravy$6.00
A fresh biscuit smothered in our house-made sausage gravy