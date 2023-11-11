Mythpoint Bistro T.O.
MEAL DEALS 2 GO
SANDWICH BUNDLES (save 25%)
- 4 GYRO PITA BUNDLE$55.00
Choice of 4 Greek Gyro pitas, Greek salad, and shareable french fries.
- 4 FOOT-LONG GYRO WRAP BUNDLE$59.00
Choice of 4 Greek Gyro Foot-Long wraps, Greek salad, and shareable french fries.
- 4 AMERICAN CHEESESTEAK BUNDLE$55.00
4 CHEESESTEAKS (Grilled thinly sliced rib-eye, grilled onions, roasted red peppers, American Cheese) 4 fountain sodas, and shareable french fries.
- 4 PROVOLONE CHEESESTEAK BUNDLE$59.00
4 CHEESESTEAKS (Grilled thinly sliced rib-eye, grilled onions, roasted red peppers, provolone Cheese) 4 fountain sodas, and shareable french fries.
SMALL FAMILY / OFFICE MEAL DEALS (Save 25%)
LARGE FAMILY / OFFICE MEAL DEALS (Save 25%)
- LARGE PARTY BUFFET (Serves 10-12)$149.95
Choice of meats (up to 4 kinds) served with rice, 2 Large Greek salads, Tzatziki, and 12 pita bread
- LARGE PARTY BUFFET FEAST (Serves 10-12)$189.95
Choice of meats (Up to 4 kinds) served with rice, 2 Large Greek salads, Tzatziki, hummus, stuffed grape leaves, and 12 pita bread
LUNCH SPECIALS
DAILY LUNCH SPECIALS
- BEEF & LAMB GYRO LUNCH SPECIAL (plate)$14.95
"Still nothing better than Homemade food" Grilled gyro slices served with, rice, tzatziki dip, a side salad, and pita bread.
- CHICKEN GYRO LUNCH SPECIAL (Plate)$14.95
"Still nothing better than Homemade food" Grilled gyro slices served with, rice, tzatziki dip, a side salad, and pita bread.
- MOUSSAKA LUNCH SPECIAL (Plate)$14.95Out of stock
- GRILLED CHICKEN LUNCH SPECIAL (plate)$14.95
Grilled marinated sliced chicken, grilled onions, and roasted red peppers, served with a side salad, Tzatziki dip, rice, and a pita bread
MAIN MENU
APPETIZERS, SNACKS
- GYRO NACHOS MEDIUM$11.95Out of stock
Crispy nachos, Gyro slices, mozzarella cheese, pepperoncini slices, red onions, tomatoes, salsa, tzatziki dip, cheddar cheese sauce,
- GYRO NACHOS LARGE$15.95Out of stock
Crispy nachos, Gyro slices, mozzarella cheese, pepperoncini slices, red onions, tomatoes, salsa, tzatziki dip, cheddar cheese sauce,
- HUMMUS (Homemade)
We make our own hummus. Mashed Garbanzo beans, tahini, olive oil, fresh garlic, & fresh lemon juice
- TZATZIKI (Homemade)
We make our own, homemade yogurt, cucumber, dry mint, dil and garlic
- BABAGANOUSH (Eggplant dip)
Roasted eggplant, garlic, lemon juice, tahini
- 6 STUFFED GRAPE LEAVES$7.50
vegeterian, Homemade stuffed grape leaves with special herbs and rice.
- PICKLED BEETS
All naturel and pro-biotics
- A-LA CARTE FALAFEL BALLS$4.50+
Homemade ground garbanzo beans, garlic, olive oil, and mild spices.
- GARLIC SPREADOut of stock
Lebanese way Garlic spread.
- 3 STUFFED GRAPE LEAVES$3.95
vegeterian, Homemade stuffed grape leaves with special herbs and rice (3pc.)
- SIDE GREEK SALAD$5.95
Tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, lettuce, feta cheese, kalamata olives and Greek dressing
- GREEK PITA BREAD$1.45
Authentic hans stretch Greek pita
- SIDE RICE$3.99
Homemade safron basmati rice
SALADS/PROTEIN SALADS, SOUP
- GREEK SALAD (Californian)
Organic Spring Mix, organic iceberg lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers Red Onions, Organic Feta Cheese, and Kalamata Olives
- GREEK SALAD WITH YOUR CHOICE OF PROTEIN (Dinner Size)$17.95
Your Choice of protein comes with your Mythpoint Greek salad. ( Organic spring mix, organic iceber lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, kalamata olives and organic feta cheese)
- ORGANIC SPRING MIX SALAD
Organic spring Mix,organic iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and our own vinaigrette
- ORGANIC SPRING MIX SALAD WITH YOUR CHOICE OF PROTEIN$16.95
Your Choice of protein comes with your Spring mix salad. ( Organic spring mix, organic iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions,)
- ORGANIC GREENS & BEETS SALAD
Organic Spring mix, organic iceberg lettuce, Cucumber, Homemade pickled Beets , Kalamata olives in our mild house dressing
- GREENS & BEETS SALAD WITH YOUR CHOICE OF PROTEIN$16.95
Your choice of protein served with Greens and beets salad (Organic Spring mix, organic iceberg lettuce, Cucumber, Homemade pickled Beets , Kalamata olives in our mild house dressing)
- LEMON CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP$8.95
- LEMON CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP GREEK SALAD COMBO$12.95
Side Greek salad and chicken Noodle soup combo served with pita bread
- BEEF & BARLEY SOUP (BOWL)$8.95
100% Homemade. Delicious beef, vegetables, barley, orzo and our love.
- JALAPENO CHICKEN SOUP$8.95
Organic chicken, organic vegetables, hot Greek spices, jalapeno slices, fresh lemon juice, orzo and rice. Oh My God.
JIMMY'S FAMOUS CHEESESTEAKS
- STEAK SANDWICH$12.50
Choose your steak, (Rib-eye, Chicken breast, or plant-based) grilled onions, and roasted red pepper, on a toasty 8" local bakery hoagie bread.
- AMERICAN CHEESESTEAK$12.95
Choice of steak, grilled onions, grilled peppers, melted American cheese on a toasty 8 inches hoagie bread.
- PROVOLONE CHEESESTEAK$13.95
Choice of steak, grilled onions, grilled red peppers, butter and melted Boar's Head Brand provolone cheese on a toasty 8" hoagie bread.
- AVOCADO CHEESESTEAK$13.95
Choice of steak, provolone cheese, cheddar cheese, grilled onions, and grilled peppers, on a warm 8" hoagie bread. served with a side of salsa.
- TRIPLE CHEESE CHEESESTEAK$13.95
Choice of steak, grilled onions, roasted red peppers, melted provolone, mild cheddar, and American cheese on a toasty 9" sub.
- GARLIC CHEESESTEAK$13.95
Choice of steak, grilled onions, grilled peppers, homemade garlic butter, and choice of melted cheese on a toasty 8-9 inch hoagie bread.
- (SPICY HOT) JALAPENO CHEESESTEAK$13.95
Choice of steak, and melted cheese, grilled onions, grilled peppers, PLUS grilled sliced pickled jalapenos, and hot spices on a 8" toasty hoagie.
- (SPICY HOT) CHIPOTLE CHEESESTEAK$13.95
choice of Thinly sliced grilled rib-eye steak, chicken breast or Plant-based steak, grilled onions, roasted red peppers, choice of melted cheese, spicy hot chipotle sauce on a toasty 9" sub.
- OPA! THE GREEK CHEESESTEAK$13.95
Choice of steak, grilled onions, roasted red peppers, melted provolone cheese, fresh tomatoes, feta cheese, and Jimmy's Greek steak seasoning on a toasty 9" hoagie bread.
- MUSHROOM CHEESESTEAK$13.95
Choice of steak, grilled onions, grilled peppers, mushrooms, butter, and choice of melted cheese on a toasty 8 inches of hoagie bread.
- COWBOY'S BBQ CHEESE STEAK$13.95
Choice of steak, Grilled onions, Grilled peppers, Topped with BBQ Sauce, and your choice of melted cheese on a toasty 9" hoagie bread
- PIZZA CHEESESTEAK$15.95
Choice of steak, grilled onions, peppers, melted provolone, Pepperoni slices, homemade pizza sauce on a warm 8" hoagie bread. We proudly use Boar's Head Brand Cheese and meats
- NEW YORKER CHEESE STEAK$14.95
Choice of steak, grilled onions, grilled peppers, Provolone and mild cheddar cheese, fresh tomatoes, dill pickles, mayo & mustard on a toasty 9" hoagie bread
- DOUBLE DEUCE CHEESESTEAK$15.95
It is a big one. Grilled thinly sliced rib-eye, grilled onions, roasted red peppers, cold cut pepperoni and Genoa salami slices, melted mild cheddar and provolone on a toasty 8" hoagie with touch of mayo
- BUFFALO CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK$13.95
Grilled chicken brest, grilled onions, grilled peppers, Franks spicy hot buffalo sauce and choice of melted cheese an a toasty 8 inches hoagie bread.
FOOT-LONG GYRO & KEBAB WRAPS
- TRADITIONAL GYRO FOOT-LONG WRAP$13.95
Choice of gyro meat, tomatoes, red onions, lettuce, greek tzatziki sauce, and fries in the foot-long wrap
- GARLIC GYRO FOOT-LONG WRAP$13.95
Choice of gyro meat, grilled onions, homemade garlic butter, tomatoes, lettuce, greek tzatziki sauce, and fries in the foot-long wrap
- SPICY JALAPENO GYRO FOOT-LONG WRAP$13.95
Choice of gyro meat, grilled onions, roasted red peppers, Jalapeno slices, tomatoes, lettuce, greek tzatziki sauce, and fries in the foot-long wrap
- FETA GYRO FOOT-LONG WRAP$13.95
Choice of gyro meat, grilled onions, feta cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, greek tzatziki sauce, and fries in the foot-long wrap
- HUMMUS GYRO FOOT-LONG WRAP$13.95
Choice of gyro meat, grilled onions, tomatoes, lettuce, greek tzatziki sauce, and fries in the homemade hummus spread foot-long wrap
- FIFTY/FIFTY GYRO FOOT-LONG WRAP$14.95
Lamb and beef gyro and chicken gyro combinations, red onions, tomatoes, lettuce, greek tzatziki sauce, and fries in the foot-long wrap
- FOOT-LONG GYRO BURRITO$14.95Out of stock
Grilled beef gyro slices, tomatoes, lettuce, red onions, salsa, fresh avocado, mozzarella cheese, ranch sauce and rice wrapped in a 12" tortilla and served with a side of tzatziki
- FOOT-LONG PASTRAMI (COLD-CUT)$12.95
- FOOT-LONG BREAKFAST GYRO BURRITO$15.95Out of stock
Grilled beef gyro slices, tomatoes, lettuce, salsa, fresh avocado, mozzarella cheese, scrambled eggs, ranch sauce, and hash browns wrapped in a 12" tortilla and served with a side of tzatziki
- GRILLED CHICKEN FOOT-LONG WRAP$14.95
Grilled chicken breast, grilled onions, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, lettuce, greek tzatziki sauce, and fries in the foot-long wrap
- GRILLED SPICY JALAPENO CHICKEN FOOT-LONG WRAP$14.95
Grilled chicken, grilled onions, roasted red peppers, spices, jalapeno slices, tomatoes, lettuce, greek tzatziki sauce, and fries in the foot-long wrap
GREEK GYRO PITAS
- *TRADITIONAL GYRO PITA$12.95
Choice of traditional Gyro on warm Greek-style 7" pita or foot-long wrap Topped with Tomatoes, onions, iceberg lettuce, and tzatziki sauce
- *JIMMY'S WAY GYRO PITA$13.95
Choice of gyro slices, grilled onions, fresh tomatoes, lettuce, tzatziki, and fries on the pita.
- *GARLIC GYRO PITA$13.95
Choice of gyro meat, grilled onions, garlic butter, fresh tomatoes, lettuce, and tzatziki sauce.
- *FETA GYRO PITA$13.95
Choice of homemade Gyro slices on warm Pita, topped with Feta cheese, tomatoes, onions, iceberg lettuce, and tzatziki sauce.
- *SPICY JALAPENO GYRO PITA$13.95
Choice of Gyro slices blended with hot spices on our Greek-style hand-made 7" pita. Topped with Grilled onions and peppers. pickled jalapeno, tomatoes, iceberg lettuce and tzatziki
- *SPICY HOT CHIPOTLE GYRO PITA$13.95
Choice of gyro slices blended with hot spices served on a Greek pita, topped with Tomatoes, onions, iceberg lettuce, chipotle sauce & tzatziki
- *SPICY HOT JALAPENO,CHIPOTLE GYRO PITA$13.95
Choice of gyro slices with hot spices served on a Greek pita, topped with Tomatoes, onions, iceberg lettuce, jalapeno slices, chipotle sauce & tzatziki sauce
- *HUMMUS GYRO PITA$13.45
Choice of grilled gyro on hummus spread in warm Greek pita, Topped with grilled onions, fresh tomatoes, iceberg lettuce, and tzatziki
- 50/50 GYRO PITA$14.95
Chicken and Beef & lamb gyro combined in one pita. Topped with tomatoes, onions, lettuce, and homemade tzatziki sauce on a warm 7" Greek pita or foot-long wrap
- "HALAL" LAMB BEEF GYRO PITA$13.95
HALAL CUT Lamb and beef mix Gyro on warm Greek-Style 7" pita, Topped with Tomatoes, onions, iceberg lettuce, and tzatziki sauce
- BBQ & FETA GYRO PITA$13.95
Choice of Gyro meat, grilled onions, tomatoes, lettuce, Feta cheese, & BBQ sauce
- RANCH & FETA GYRO PITA$13.95
Choice of Gyro meat, grilled onions, tomatoes, lettuce, Feta cheese, & Ranch sauce.
GYRO PLATES
- TRADITIONAL GYRO **PLATE$17.95
Delicious Premium quality Greek Lamb and Beef or Chicken gyro served on rice served with warm pita homemade tzatziki, and side salad
- GARLIC BUTTER GYRO **PLATE$18.95
Choice of Gyro slices, Grilled onions, Melted garlic Butter, rice, tzatziki, a side salad and warm Greek pita.
- FETA GYRO **PLATE$18.95
Grilled Gyro slices, Grilled onions, Feta cheese, served on rice with warm Greek pita.homemade tzatziki, and side salad
- SPICY HOT JALAPENO GYRO **PLATE$18.95
Choice of gyro meat slices grilled with medium-hot herbs, grilled onions, roasted red peppers, and hot n spicy jalapeno slices, rice, pita bread, tzatziki, and side Greek salad
- SPICY HOT CHIPOTLE GYRO **PLATE$18.95
Our homemade Grilled gyro slices, grilled onions, spicy hot chipotle sauce served on 3 compartment plate/container with tzatziki (yogurt cucumber dip) side salad rice and full pita bread
- JIMMY'S WAY GYRO **PLATE$18.50
Choice of Grilled Gyro slices grilled onions, over rice served with tzatziki, side salad, some fries, and pita bread
- fifty / fifty GYRO SUPREME PLATE$21.95
(Extra size) Half chicken, half Beef & lamb blend gyro on your plate. served with rice, tzatziki, hummus and warm pita bread.
- **HALAL**LAMB & BEEF GYRO **PLATE$18.95
Extra meat size Halal Gyro, rice, pita bread and your choice of 2 more sides.
- MOUSSAKA (Traditional Greek Dish)$17.95Out of stock
homemade Moussaka made from eggplant, ground beef, mashed potatoes, and Greek herbs served with pita bread, homemade tzatziki, and a side salad
SUPREME PLATES
- SUPREME FIFTY/FIFTY **PLATE$21.95
Extra meat size Beef Gyro and chicken gyro, rice, pita bread, and choice of 2 more sides.
- SUPREME TRADITIONAL GYRO **PLATE$21.95
Extra meat size Gyro, rice, pita bread and choice of 2 more sides.
- SUPREME FETA GYRO **PLATE$22.95
Extra meat size grilled Greek gyro, Grilled onions, Greek feta crumbles, rice, pita bread and choice of 2 more sides.
- SUPREME GARLIC BUTTER GYRO **PLATE$22.95
Extra size choice of Gyro, Grilled onions, homemade melted garlic butter, rice, pita bread and choice of 2 more sides.
- SUPREME JIMMY'S WAY GYRO **PLATE$22.95
Extra size Gyro (beef & lamb or chicken), Grilled onions, rice, small fries, pita bread and choice of 2 more sides.
- SUPREME SPICY HOT CHIPOTLE GYRO **PLATE$22.95
Extra meat size Greek Gyro, Grilled onions, roasted red peppers, house made chipotle sauce, hot spices, rice, pita bread and choice of 2 more sides.
- **HALAL**LAMB & BEEF GYRO **SUPREME PLATE$21.95
Extra meat size Halal Gyro, rice, pita bread and your choice of 2 more sides.
- SUPREME SPICY HOT JALAPENO GYRO **PLATE$22.95
Extra meat size Greek gyro (beef & lamb or chicken), Grilled onions, roasted red peppers, jalapeno slices, hot spices, rice, pita bread and choice of 2 more sides.
- SUPREME BEEF KEFTEDES (GREEK MEATBALLS) **PLATE$21.95
Extra meat size homemade Greek flat meatballs. It is 150 years old family recipe. We use ground chuck steak and Greek herbs to prepare the meatballs. we grill them and serve with, rice, pita bread and choice of 2 more sides
- SUPREME FETA GRILLED CHICKEN PLATE$22.95
Extra meat size Greek gyro, Grilled onions, Greek feta crumbles, rice, pita bread and choice of 2 more sides.
- SUPREME GRILLED LEMON CHICKEN **PLATE$22.95
Extra meat size grilled chicken breast, grilled onions, grilled peppers, fresh lemon juice, rice, pita bread and your choice of 2 more sides.
- SUPREME SPICY HOT GRILLED CHICKEN$22.95
Extra size grilled chicken breast, Grilled onions, roasted red peppers, jalapeno slices, hot spices, rice, pita bread and choice of 2 more sides.
- SUPREME GARLIC BUTTER GRILLED CHICKEN PLATE$22.95
Extra size Grilled chicken breast, Grilled onions, homemade melted garlic butter, rice, pita bread and choice of 2 more sides.
- SUPREME GRILLED CHICKEN **PLATE$22.95
Extra size grilled chicken breast, Grilled onions, roasted red peppers, rice, pita bread and choice of 2 more sides.
BOWLS
GRILL (PLATES)
- CHICKEN SOUVLAKI (skewers)$17.95
Grilled 100% homemade, marinated chicken thighs on skewers. Served with rice, a side salad, tzatziki and pita bread
- *BEEF KEFTEDES (GREEK MEATBALLS) **PLATE$17.95
150 years old family recipe homemade Beef keftedes (4 pcs) served on rice comes with pita bread, homemade tzatziki, pickles, and side salad
- FETA GRILLED CHICKEN PLATE$18.95
Choice of Grilled Julienne cut kebab meat or grilled meatballs grilled onions, feta crumbles served on a 3 compartment plate/container with tzatziki (yogurt cucumber dip) side Greek salad rice and warm pita bread
- GARLIC BUTTER GRILLED CHICKEN PLATE$18.95
Choice of Grilled Julienne cut kebab meat or grilled meatballs grilled onions, melted homemade garlic butter served on a 3 compartment plate/container with tzatziki (yogurt cucumber dip) side Greek salad rice and full pita bread
- SPICY HOT GRILLED CHICKEN$18.95
Choice of grilled julienne cut chicken medium-hot herbs, grilled onions, roasted red peppers, hot n spicy jalapeno slices, rice, pita bread, tzatziki, and side Greek salad
- GRILLED CHICKEN **PLATE$17.95
Grilled julienne cut marinated chicken breast, grilled onions, roasted red peppers and basmati rice. Served with pita bread, tzatziki and side salad
- GRILLED LEMON CHICKEN **PLATE$17.95
Grilled julienne cut marinated chicken breast, grilled onions, roasted red peppers and fresh lemon juice on basmati rice. Served with pita bread, tzatziki and side salad
FALAFEL / VEGAN / VEGETARIAN
- FALAFEL COMBO PLATTER (vegan)$15.95
It is Vegan. 5 pieces of our own homemade falafel with tahini sauce, organic spring mix salad, Hummus, Homemade rice or stuffed grape leaves, pickles and pita bread
- GREEK FALAFEL PITA$13.95
4 handmade falafel balls, topped with tzatziki Dip, feta cheese, kalamata olives, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions and dill pickles
- HUMMUS FALAFEL PITA$12.95
4 handmade falafel balls, served on hummus spread pita bread, topped with tahini or tzatziki sauce lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, and pickle
- SPICY HOT JALAPENO FALAFEL PITA$14.95
4 handmade falafel balls, served on hummus spread pita bread, topped with tahini or tzatziki sauce lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, and pickled jalapeno spices and Jimmy's hot sauce
- GARLIC FALAFEL PITA$12.95
4 Falafel balls on a Garlic spread warm pita, topped with tzatziki sauce, tomatoes, onions, spring mix, lettuce, cucumber, and pickles.
- FALAFEL GREEK APPETIZER PLATTER (V)$19.95
- A-LA CARTE FALAFEL BALLS$4.50+
Homemade ground garbanzo beans, garlic, olive oil, and mild spices.
- HUMMUS & FALAFEL$9.45
4 falafel balls on lettuce served with hummus dip
SIGNATURE BURGERS
- CHEESEBURGER$8.95
5.33 Oz. Beef brisket, chuck, and short ribs blend patty or impossible patty. Melted cheese, topped with Tomatoes, red onions, dill pickles, lettuce and signature burger sauce
- MACHETE BURNS$8.95
Grilled 1/3 lb. 100% Grass-fed ground chuck, brisket, and short ribs steak blend patty or impossible patty, double mild cheddar, fresh tomatoes, onions, lettuce, pickled jalapenos, and spicy hot chipotle sauce on butter spread toasty 4,5-inch brioche bun
- BSC BURGER$12.95
Grilled 1/3 Lb. ground chuck, brisket, and short ribs steak blend patty 4 Oz. thinly sliced grilled steak, Topped with cheddar & American cheese, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, pickles, and Jimmy's signature sauce, on a butter spread toasty 4,5" brioche bun.
- BEEF & PASTRAMI BURGER$12.95
Grilled 1/3 Lb. ground chuck, brisket, and short ribs steak blend patty 4 Oz. thinly sliced grilled steak, Topped with cheddar & American cheese, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, pickles, and Jimmy's signature sauce, on a butter spread toasty 4,5" brioche bun.
- GREEK BURGER$12.95
Grilled 1/3 Lb. ground chuck, brisket, and short ribs steak blend patty 4 Oz. beef gyro slices, Topped with cheddar & American cheese, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, pickles, and Jimmy's signature sauce, on a butter spread toasty 4,5" brioche bun.
FRIES
- ***FRENCH FRIES$3.95
Crispy and seasoned. We fry them in sunflower oil.
- LAMB & BEEF GYRO LOADED FRIES$12.95
Lamb & Beef gyro slices served on crispy fries served with homemade tzatziki sauce
- CHICKEN GYRO LOADED FRIES$12.95
Our homemade Chicken steak gyro slices served on our crispy fries.served with homemade tzatziki
- CHIPS$1.25
- ****FRIES & SODA$5.99
- LARGE CHIPS$1.50
- ****FRIES & GREEK BEER$10.00
- GREEK FRIES$8.95
XL crispy fries, garlic, feta cheese, and pickled pepperoncini slices
IMPOSSIBLE CHEESESTEAKS
- PLANT-BASED CHEESESTEAK$14.95
Seasoned Impossible plant-based meat, melted American cheese, grilled onions, roasted red peppers, and fresh tomatoes on an 8" toasty hoagie bread.
- PLANT-BASED GARLIC BUTTER CHEESESTEAK$14.95
Seasoned Impossible plant-based meat, homemade garlic sauce your choice of melted cheese, grilled onions, roasted red peppers, and fresh tomatoes on an 8" toasty hoagie bread.
- PLANT-BASED (SPICY HOT) JALAPENO CHEESESTEAK$14.95
Seasoned Impossible plant-based meat, your choice of melted cheese, grilled onions, roasted red peppers, jalapeno slices, hot spices and fresh tomatoes on an 8" toasty hoagie bread.
- PLANT-BASED HOT'N SPICY CHIPOTLE CHEESESTEAK$14.45
Seasoned Impossible plant-based meat, your choice of melted cheese, grilled onions, roasted red peppers, spicy hot chipotle sauce, and fresh tomatoes on an 8" toasty hoagie bread.
- PLANT-BASED MUSHROOM CHEESESTEAK$14.95
Seasoned Impossible plant-based meat, your choice of melted cheese, grilled onions, roasted red peppers, and fresh tomatoes on an 8" toasty hoagie bread.
- PLANT-BASED COWBOY'S BBQ CHEESE STEAK$14.95
Seasoned Impossible plant-based meat, your choice of melted cheese, grilled onions, roasted red peppers, BBQ sauce and fresh tomatoes on an 8" toasty hoagie bread
- PLANT-BASED TRIPLE CHEESE CHEESESTEAK$15.95
Seasoned Impossible plant-based meat, melted American, mild cheddar, provolone cheese, grilled onions, roasted red peppers, and fresh tomatoes on an 8" toasty hoagie bread
- PLANT-BASED PROVOLONE CHEESESTEAK$14.95
Seasoned Impossible plant-based meat, melted provolone cheese, grilled onions, roasted red peppers, and fresh tomatoes on an 8" toasty hoagie bread
IMPOSSIBLE GYRO (vegan-Vegetarian)
- IMPOSSIBLE GYRO PITA$13.95
Greek gyro style seasoned impossible meat, Grilled onions, tomatoes, iceberg lettuce tzatziki sauce (vegetarian) or hummus (vegan) and french fries on the pita
- IMPOSSIBLE FETA GYRO PITA$14.95
(vegetarian only) Greek gyro style seasoned impossible meat on warm Pita topped with Feta cheese, tomatoes, onions, some fries on pita iceberg lettuce, and tzatziki sauce.
- IMPOSSIBLE GARLIC GYRO PITA$13.95
(VEGETARIAN ONLY) Greek gyro style seasoned impossible meat, grilled onions, garlic on warm hand made Greek Pita topped with fresh tomatoes, fresh iceberg lettuce, Some fries on pita and homemade tzatziki sauce
- IMPOSSIBLE SPICY HOT JALAPENO CHIPOTLE GYRO PITA$14.95
Greek style seasoned impossible meat blended with hot spices served on a Greek pita topped with Tomatoes, onions, iceberg lettuce, some fries on pita, jalapeno slices, chipotle sauce & tzatziki sauce (vegetarian) or hummus spread pita (vegan)
- IMPOSSIBLE SPICY HOT CHIPOTLE GYRO PITA$13.95
Greek gyro style seasoned impossible meat, blend with hot spices served on a Greek pita topped with Tomatoes, onions, iceberg lettuce, some fries on pita, chipotle sauce & tzatziki sauce (vegetarian) or hummus spread pita (vegan)
BAKLAVA-SPANAKOPITA & MORE
- DARK CHOCOLATE BAKLAVA$5.60
For baklava lovers with nut allergy. It's yummy it's homemade
- WALNUT BAKLAVA$5.60
We make and bake our own homemade traditional baklava, filled with walnuts and love. This baklava is AWARD WINING.
- Apple BAKLAVA$5.60
OUR UNIQUE ONE. Homemade baklava made with apple slices, honey, touch of cinnamon.
- SPANAKOPITA (Homemade)$5.95
2 triangle Spinach flaky pie is from Chichi's homemade appetizer. made from spinach, eggs, and feta cheese.
- Pistachio BAKLAVA$5.60
CHICHI'S Homemade baklava this time filled with green pistachios. once tried never forgotten.
- SPANAKOPITA APPETIZER PLATE (Homemade & Organic)$11.00
2 spanakopita served on a plate with side tzatziki and side hummus
- SMALL TRAY OF BAKLAVA ( 12 SQUARE or 24 TRIANGLE)$59.00
- LARGE TRAY OF BAKLAVA (20 SQUARE or 4o TRIANGLE)$99.00
KID'S MYTHPOINT
- KIDS CHEESEBURGER$7.95
5.3 Oz. our special blend patty, melted cheddar cheese, topped with tomatoes, onions, dill pickles, lettuce, and house burger sauce.
- KID'S BEEF GYRO & RICE$11.95
Grilled Traditional Premium Beef gyro slices served on our homemade rice. served with hand-made warm greek pita & tzatziki sauce on the side
- KID'S CHICKEN GYRO & RICE$11.95
Grilled Traditional Premium chicken gyro slices served on our homemade rice. served with hand-made warm Greek pita & side tzatziki sauce
- KID'S BEEF GYRO LOADED FRIES$11.95
Grilled Traditional Premium Beef gyro slices served with Fries
- KID'S CHICKEN GYRO LOADED FRIES$11.95
Grilled homemade chicken breast gyro slices served on Fries
- KID'S AMERICAN CHEESESTEAK$11.95
Grilled Rib-eye, grilled onion, grilled peppers, American cheese on a toasty sub.
*A-LA CARTE ORDERS
CATERING
FAMILY & OFFICE CATERING
- SMALL PARTY BUFFET (Serves 5-6)$79.95
Choice of meat served with rice, Large Greek salad, Tzatziki dip, and 6 pita bread
- SMALL PARTY BUFFET FEAST (Serves 5-6)$99.95
Choice of meat served with rice, Large Greek salad, Tzatziki, hummus, stuffed grape leaves and 6 pita bread
- LARGE PARTY BUFFET (Serves 10-12)$149.95
Choice of meats (up to 4 kinds) served with rice, 2 Large Greek salads, Tzatziki, and 12 pita bread
- LARGE PARTY BUFFET FEAST (Serves 10-12)$189.95
Choice of meats (Up to 4 kinds) served with rice, 2 Large Greek salads, Tzatziki, hummus, stuffed grape leaves, and 12 pita bread
- TRAY OF LAMB & BEEF GYRO (10-12 PEOPLE)$89.00
The only homemade Lamb and beef Gyro in town. Made from marinated ground beef and ground lamb combinations
- TRAY OF GRILLED CHICKEN (For 10-12)$89.00
Sliced marinated chicken breast, grilled onion, roasted red pepper, and Greek herbs,
- SMALL TRAY OF MEATBALL "KEFTEDES" (For 5-7)$45.00
160-year-old family recipe. Made from organic ground chuck, and 9 mild spices.
- TRAY OF CHICKEN GYRO (FOR 10-12)$89.00
The only homemade Chicken Gyro in town. Made from over-night marinated chicken breast.
- TRAY OF LEMON CHICKEN (FOR 10-12)$89.00
Sliced marinated chicken breast, grilled onion, roasted red pepper, Greek herbs, and fresh lemon juice.
- MOUSSAKA TRAY (feeds 9-10)$99.00
- 20 FALAFELS w TAHINI SAUCE$30.00
- FALAFEL BUFFET (Min.5 people)$79.95
- GREEK SALAD (For 10-12)$45.00
Organic spring mix, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, feta cheese, kalamata olives, and house Greek dressing)
- TURMERIC BASMATI RICE (For 10-12)$45.00
Homemade Basmati rice
- **GYRO PITA TRAY
- CHEESESTEAK TRAY (Minumum 12)
- TRAY OF SPANAKOPITA (24 PIECES)$72.00
- 20 STUFFED GRAPE LEAVES$30.00
DRINK MENU
DRINKS / BEER
- FOUNTAIN SODA$2.90
- SMALL CANNED SODA$2.50
- LARGE CANNED/ BOTTLED SODA$3.15
- GREEK COFFEE$4.50
- PEPSI COLA$3.15
- PEPSI ZERO$3.15
- LEMONADE$3.15
- DR PEPPER$2.95
- COCA COLA$2.95
- COLA LIGHT$2.95
- FANTA$2.95
- ICED TEA SWEET$2.95
- ICED TEA - LEMON$2.95
- ICED TEA - PEACH$2.95
- ICED TEA - GREEN TEA$2.95
- ICED TEA - UNSWEETENED$2.95
- BOTTLED WATER$2.45
- ICED GREEK COFFEE$6.25
- MINUTE MAID$3.15
- MINUTE MAID PINK$3.15
- GREEK/TURKISH COFFEE$4.50
- HILLAS GREEK LAGER (Bottle)$5.00
- FIX GREEK LAGER (1 Bottle)$5.00
- CORONA EXTRA BOTTLE$6.00Out of stock
- MODELO BEER BOTTLE$5.00
- GREEK LEMONADE$3.50Out of stock
- GREEK SOUR CHEERY JUICE DRINK$3.50
- GREEK GAZOZA DRINK (Like sprite)$3.50Out of stock
- GREEK SPARKLING ORANGE DRINK (Like FANTA)$3.50Out of stock
- CELSIUS ORANGE$2.75
- CELSIUS PEACH$2.75
- CELSIUS TROPICAL$2.75
- STUBBORN ROOT BEER$2.75
- BUBLY LIME$2.75
- BUBLY BLACKBERRY$2.75
- GATORADE BLUE$3.15
- GATORADE ORANGE$3.15