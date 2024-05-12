Nacho Crazy LLC 3030 Town East Mall
NACHOS
Loaded Nachos made with fresh chips topped with your favorite protein and unlimited toppings.
- Ground Beef Nacho$8.99
- Grill Chicken Nacho$8.99
- Fried Chick Nachos$8.99
- Buffalo Chicken Nacho$8.99
- Veggie Nacho$6.99
- BARBACOA NACOS$10.99
- BARBACOA NACOS$10.99
- Family Nacho$39.99
- Family Nacho$39.99
- Add Chili$1.00
- FAJITA NACHOS$10.99
- PASTOR NACHOS$9.99
- Add Chili$1.00
- FAJITA NACHOS$10.99
- PASTOR NACHOS$9.99
Mac & Chz Bowl
Chef Donta's award winning four Cheese Mac & Cheese topped with the protein of your choice
Tacos
Three Corn or Flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat and unlimited fresh toppings
- One Ground Beef Taco$3.99
- 1 Chicken Taco$3.99
- 1 Chicken Taco$3.99
- 1 Veggie Tacos$3.49
- 1 Veggie Tacos$3.49
- 1 Brisket Tacos$4.99
- 1 Brisket Tacos$4.99
- Three For $10 Tacos$10.00
- 3 Brisket Tacos$11.99
- Three For $10 Tacos$10.00
- 3 Brisket Tacos$11.99
Specialty Menu
Chef's weekly specials and specialty menu items .
- Ariz / Lemonade$3.00
- Soda/ H2O$1.85
- Seasoned Fries$3.99
- Fried Honey Buns$5.99
- Fried Oreos$5.00
- Chz Burger Basket$9.49
- Chickn Rice Bowl$8.99
- Beef Rice Bowl$8.99
- Veggie Rice Bowl$7.99
- Add $2$2.00
- Add $3$3.00
- Add $1.50$1.50
- Chicken Sand Basket$8.99
- Brisket Chz Fry$8.99
- Chef Special$8.99
- Chili Chz Fry$5.99
- Sea Moss$30.00
- Nash Hot Chk Sand$9.99
- Spicy Chk Sandw Bask$9.99
- Fried Pickles$5.49
- Bns N Rice$3.99
- Wings & Mac$11.99
- TENDER MAC$11.99
- AGUAS FRESCAS$5.00
- MEXICAN COCA$4.70
- VEGAN RICE BOWL W vegan MEAT$13.99
TAQUERIA
100% Vegan options for the Vegan folks
- 4 TACOS RICE N BEANS$15.00
- 10 TACOS$24.99
- 10 TACOS$24.99
- 2 GORRDITAS RICE N BNS$14.99
- TORTA RICE N BEANS$13.99
- QUESADILLA SPECIAL$15.00
- GORDITAS solo (1)$5.00
- TACOS EACH (1)$3.99
- RICE$3.99
- BEANS$3.99
- REG QUESADILLA$9.99
- MEXICAN BURGER$10.99
- AGUA FRESCA$4.60
- MEXICAN COCE$4.70
- 3 TACOS FOR 10$10.78
- 5MAYO SPECIAL TACO (1)$2.00
- 5MAYO SPECIAL GORDITAS (2)$7.99
- 5MAYO BURGER SPECIAL MX$7.99
Wings/Tenders
Award Wiing Wings
Nacho Crazy LLC 3030 Town East Mall Location and Ordering Hours
(214) 524-4929
Closed • Opens Monday at 11AM