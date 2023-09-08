Nakorn Thai Restaurant
Food
Appetizers
Crispy Spring Roll
Cabbage, carrot, celery, vermicelli W/lime mustard Sauce
Garden Roll
Mixed green, lettuce, tofu, ground peanut w/tamarind-hoisin glaze.
Curry Puff
chicken, potatoes,onions w/cucumber salsa
Chicken Sate
Chicken Skewer w/peanut dip
Nakorn Dumpling
Chicken & shrimp, mushroom w/black bean vinaigrette.
Crispy Shrimp Roll
Wrapped with egg roll skin w/sweet chili sauce.
Fried Caramari
Mixed flavor powder w/tomato chili dip.
Thai Wing
Fried chicken wing, sriracha, tamarind sauce
Fried Dumpling
Chicken & Shrimp w/ sweet chili sauce.
Thai Roti
Roti bread w/massaman chicken curry.
Crab Rangoon
Imitation crab meat, celery, scallion, cream cheese w/honey mustard dip.
Fried Chive Pancake
Thai style chive pancake w/black bean vinaigrette.
Crispy Shrimp Wrapped
Wrapped with noodle w/Sweet chili sauce.
Nakorn Sampler
Crispy Shrimp Roll2, Spring roll 2, Fries Dumpling2, Fries Chive Pancake2
#########
Soup
Salad
Thai Salad
Mixed fresh green, red onion, carrot, cucumber w/peanut dressing
Green Papaya Salad
Shredded papaya, long bean, tomato, peanut w/Thai chili-lime dressing
Miso Salad
Lettuce, mixed green, bread crouton, fried onion w/ ginger dressing
Avocado Salad
Lettuce, red onion, mixed green, tomato w/ mayo sriracha dressing
Crispy Duck Salad
Red onion, scallion, cashew nut, tomato, pineapple, apple w/spicy Thai roast chili sauce
crispy Caramari Salad
Lettuce, carrot w/mayo sriracha dressing
Grill Beef Salad
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, roast rice w/ Thai chili-lime dressing
Mango Shrimp Salad
Grilled Shrimp, Shredded mango, red onion, Cashew nut w/ Thai chili-lime sauce
#########
Noodle
Pad Thai Noodle
Rice noodle, scallion, bean sprout, bean curd, radish, peanut& egg
Pad See Ew Noodle
Broad noodle, broccoli, Chinese broccoli and egg
Drunk Man Noodle
Broad noodle, onion, Chinese broccoli, basil, bell pepper & egg
Drunk Lady Noodle
Broad noodle, onion, basil, bell pepper, egg w/ spicy tomato sauce
Kua Kai Noodle
Broad noodle, radish, peanut, scallion, beansprout, sesame oil & egg
Pad Woon Sen
Ginger, napa, scallion, mushroom, onion, baby corn, beansprout, sesame oil & egg
Tom Yum Noodle Soup
Beansprout, scallion, Chinese broccoli, peanut, chili paste in spicy Tom Yum soup.
#########
Sauteed
Nakorn Thai Basil
Bell pepper, onion and String bean
Fresh Garlic
Broccoli, carrot, napa, Chinese broccoli
Thai Ginger
Celery, mushroom, scallion, onion, pineapple, baby corn
Sweet & Sour
Cucumber, pineapple, bell pepper, tomato, onion, scallion, celery
Roast Chili Cashew Nut
Celery, bell pepper, onion, broccoli, baby corn, & chili yam
Eggplant Thai Basil
Onion, basil, bell pepper in spicy basil sauce
Rama Thai
Broccoli, carrot, napa, w/curry peanut sauce
Spicy Green Pepper
Green pepper, onion
#########
Curry
Green Curry
Bamboo shoot, eggplant, basil, bell pepper, coconut milk
Red Curry
Bamboo Shoot, bell pepper, basil, coconut milk
Panang Curry
Stringbean, bell pepper, coconut milk
Massaman Curry
Onion, potato, peanut, coconut milk
Yellow Curry
Tomato, pineapple, red onion, bell pepper, basil
Jungle Curry
Bamboo shoot, bell pepper, basil
#########
Fried Rice
Thai Fried Rice
Onion, scallion, tomato, Chinese broccoli and egg
Train Fried Rice
Broccoli, bell pepper, onion, basil and egg
pineapple Fried Rice
Onion, scallion, cashew nut, curry powder and egg
Emerald Fried Rice
Green curry paste, basil, onion, green pea and egg
Thai Sriracha Fried Rice
Onion, scallion, tomato, chinessbroccoli, egg.
#########
Grilled
Pork Chop
Marinated w/cilantro seed &Thai herb, spicy tamarind dip.
Chicken Breast
Marinated w/cilantro seed &Thai herb w/ spicy tamarind chili sauce.
Roast Honey Half Duck
Broccoli, string bean, carrot w/honey brown sauce.
Tamarind Salmon
Sauteed mixed vegetables W/spicy tamarind sauce
Teriyaki Salmon
Broccoli, carrot, mushrooms w/teriyaki sauce
kai Yang
Grilled marinated half chicken w/sticky rice w/papaya salad and sweet chili sauce.
Shrimp Praluk
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp w/broccoli and Thai peanut sauce.
Salmon Praram
Broccoli, carrot, bay corn in gravy peanut sauce.
#########
Nakorn Signature
Jumbo Shrimp in Clay Pot
Sauteed mixed vegetables, vermicelli, ginger.
Seafood Combo
Shrimp, calamari, mussel, fish and scallop, onion, bell pepper in Spicy chili jam sauce
NKPD
Crispy half duck w/Pad Thai noodle, bean sprout, scallion peanut, egg.
Spicy Three Flavors Fish
Crispy whole red snapper w/3 flavors sauce.
Steam Lime Fish
Fillet half snapper, fresh lime juice, garlic and chilies.
Panang Avocado Salmon
Grilled Salmon, in panang curry sauce with fresh avocado
Sweet Ginger Duck
Onion, carrot, bell pepper, scallion in tomato w/ginger sauce.
Mango Fish
Crispy fillet snapper, mango, red onion, tomato, cilantro w/chili Lime dressing.
Nakorn Chicken
Half chicken w/yellow curry rice & sweet chili dip
Spaghetti Tom Yum River Prawn
Onion, scallion, tomato, mushrooms, tom yum paste.
Hot Pot Tom Yum River Prawn
Onion, mushroom, tomato, milk in creamy tom yum broth
Spicy Basil Duck
Half duck, onion, basil
Tropical Duck Curry
Half duck, pineapple, lychee, cherry tomato, bell pepper in red curry sauce
Side Dish
Lunch Special
Nakorn Thai Basil
chili , string bean, garlic, and bell pepper.
Fresh Garlic
Broccoli, napa, carrot, Chinese broccoli in fresh garlic sauce
Sweet& Sour
Onion, cucumber, pineapple, tomato, celery, carrot.
Thai Ginger
Onion, carrot, mushrooms, baby corn, pineapple, celery, scallion
Pad Thai
rice noodle, scallion, bean sprout, bean curd, radish, peanut & egg
Drunk Man
Broad noodle, onion, Chinese broccoli, basil, bell pepper & egg
Pad See EW
Broad noodle, broccoli, Chinese broccoli and egg in black sauce
Khua Kai
Broad noodle, radish, peanut, scallion, bean sprout, sesame oil, egg, lettuce.
Green Curry
Bamboo shoot, eggplant, basil, bell pepper, coconut milk.
Red Curry
bamboo shoot, basil, bell pepper in coconut milk
Panang Curry
String bean, bell pepper in coconut milk.
Massaman Curry
Onion, potato, peanut in coconut milk.
Thai Fried Rice
Onion, scallion, tomato, Chinese broccoli.
Train Fried Rice
Broccoli, bell pepper, onion egg
pineapple Fried Rice
Onion, scallion, cashew nut, curry powder, egg.
Pork Chop
Marinate with cilantro seed, Thai herb, spicy tamarind dip
Chicken Breast
Marinate with Thai herb, tamarind sauce
Tamarind Fish
sauteed mixed veg w/spicy tamarind sauce.
Crisy Tilapia Teriyaki
Sauteed mixed Veg w/ teriyaki sauce