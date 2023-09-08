Food

Appetizers

Crispy Spring Roll

$9.00

Cabbage, carrot, celery, vermicelli W/lime mustard Sauce

Garden Roll

$9.00

Mixed green, lettuce, tofu, ground peanut w/tamarind-hoisin glaze.

Curry Puff

$12.00

chicken, potatoes,onions w/cucumber salsa

Chicken Sate

$12.00

Chicken Skewer w/peanut dip

Nakorn Dumpling

$10.00

Chicken & shrimp, mushroom w/black bean vinaigrette.

Crispy Shrimp Roll

$12.00

Wrapped with egg roll skin w/sweet chili sauce.

Fried Caramari

$12.00

Mixed flavor powder w/tomato chili dip.

Thai Wing

$11.00

Fried chicken wing, sriracha, tamarind sauce

Fried Dumpling

$10.00

Chicken & Shrimp w/ sweet chili sauce.

Thai Roti

$12.00

Roti bread w/massaman chicken curry.

Crab Rangoon

$10.00

Imitation crab meat, celery, scallion, cream cheese w/honey mustard dip.

Fried Chive Pancake

$10.00

Thai style chive pancake w/black bean vinaigrette.

Crispy Shrimp Wrapped

$12.00

Wrapped with noodle w/Sweet chili sauce.

Nakorn Sampler

$20.00

Crispy Shrimp Roll2, Spring roll 2, Fries Dumpling2, Fries Chive Pancake2

Soup

Tom Yum Lemongrass Soup

$9.00

Mushroom, onion, cilantro in spicy shrimp broth.

Tom Kha Coconut Soup

$9.00

Mushroom, tomato, onion, scallion, galanga in coconut milk broth

House Soup

$9.00

Napa, carrot, celery in vegetable broth

Tom Kamin Soup

$9.00

Lemongrass, onion, garlic in turmeric broth

Salad

Thai Salad

$10.00

Mixed fresh green, red onion, carrot, cucumber w/peanut dressing

Green Papaya Salad

$12.00

Shredded papaya, long bean, tomato, peanut w/Thai chili-lime dressing

Miso Salad

$10.00

Lettuce, mixed green, bread crouton, fried onion w/ ginger dressing

Avocado Salad

$12.00

Lettuce, red onion, mixed green, tomato w/ mayo sriracha dressing

Crispy Duck Salad

$15.00

Red onion, scallion, cashew nut, tomato, pineapple, apple w/spicy Thai roast chili sauce

crispy Caramari Salad

$13.00

Lettuce, carrot w/mayo sriracha dressing

Grill Beef Salad

$15.00

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, roast rice w/ Thai chili-lime dressing

Mango Shrimp Salad

$15.00

Grilled Shrimp, Shredded mango, red onion, Cashew nut w/ Thai chili-lime sauce

Noodle

Pad Thai Noodle

$18.00

Rice noodle, scallion, bean sprout, bean curd, radish, peanut& egg

Pad See Ew Noodle

$18.00

Broad noodle, broccoli, Chinese broccoli and egg

Drunk Man Noodle

$18.00

Broad noodle, onion, Chinese broccoli, basil, bell pepper & egg

Drunk Lady Noodle

$18.00

Broad noodle, onion, basil, bell pepper, egg w/ spicy tomato sauce

Kua Kai Noodle

$18.00

Broad noodle, radish, peanut, scallion, beansprout, sesame oil & egg

Pad Woon Sen

$18.00

Ginger, napa, scallion, mushroom, onion, baby corn, beansprout, sesame oil & egg

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$18.00

Beansprout, scallion, Chinese broccoli, peanut, chili paste in spicy Tom Yum soup.

Sauteed

Nakorn Thai Basil

$18.00

Bell pepper, onion and String bean

Fresh Garlic

$18.00

Broccoli, carrot, napa, Chinese broccoli

Thai Ginger

$18.00

Celery, mushroom, scallion, onion, pineapple, baby corn

Sweet & Sour

$18.00

Cucumber, pineapple, bell pepper, tomato, onion, scallion, celery

Roast Chili Cashew Nut

$18.00

Celery, bell pepper, onion, broccoli, baby corn, & chili yam

Eggplant Thai Basil

$18.00

Onion, basil, bell pepper in spicy basil sauce

Rama Thai

$18.00

Broccoli, carrot, napa, w/curry peanut sauce

Spicy Green Pepper

$18.00

Green pepper, onion

Curry

Green Curry

$18.00

Bamboo shoot, eggplant, basil, bell pepper, coconut milk

Red Curry

$18.00

Bamboo Shoot, bell pepper, basil, coconut milk

Panang Curry

$18.00

Stringbean, bell pepper, coconut milk

Massaman Curry

$18.00

Onion, potato, peanut, coconut milk

Yellow Curry

$18.00

Tomato, pineapple, red onion, bell pepper, basil

Jungle Curry

$18.00

Bamboo shoot, bell pepper, basil

Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$18.00

Onion, scallion, tomato, Chinese broccoli and egg

Train Fried Rice

$18.00

Broccoli, bell pepper, onion, basil and egg

pineapple Fried Rice

$18.00

Onion, scallion, cashew nut, curry powder and egg

Emerald Fried Rice

$18.00

Green curry paste, basil, onion, green pea and egg

Thai Sriracha Fried Rice

$18.00

Onion, scallion, tomato, chinessbroccoli, egg.

Grilled

Pork Chop

$25.00

Marinated w/cilantro seed &Thai herb, spicy tamarind dip.

Chicken Breast

$25.00

Marinated w/cilantro seed &Thai herb w/ spicy tamarind chili sauce.

Roast Honey Half Duck

$30.00

Broccoli, string bean, carrot w/honey brown sauce.

Tamarind Salmon

$30.00

Sauteed mixed vegetables W/spicy tamarind sauce

Teriyaki Salmon

$30.00

Broccoli, carrot, mushrooms w/teriyaki sauce

kai Yang

$25.00

Grilled marinated half chicken w/sticky rice w/papaya salad and sweet chili sauce.

Shrimp Praluk

$27.00

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp w/broccoli and Thai peanut sauce.

Salmon Praram

$30.00

Broccoli, carrot, bay corn in gravy peanut sauce.

Nakorn Signature

Jumbo Shrimp in Clay Pot

$27.00

Sauteed mixed vegetables, vermicelli, ginger.

Seafood Combo

$28.00

Shrimp, calamari, mussel, fish and scallop, onion, bell pepper in Spicy chili jam sauce

NKPD

$32.00

Crispy half duck w/Pad Thai noodle, bean sprout, scallion peanut, egg.

Spicy Three Flavors Fish

$35.00

Crispy whole red snapper w/3 flavors sauce.

Steam Lime Fish

$27.00

Fillet half snapper, fresh lime juice, garlic and chilies.

Panang Avocado Salmon

$32.00

Grilled Salmon, in panang curry sauce with fresh avocado

Sweet Ginger Duck

$32.00

Onion, carrot, bell pepper, scallion in tomato w/ginger sauce.

Mango Fish

$35.00

Crispy fillet snapper, mango, red onion, tomato, cilantro w/chili Lime dressing.

Nakorn Chicken

$25.00

Half chicken w/yellow curry rice & sweet chili dip

Spaghetti Tom Yum River Prawn

$30.00Out of stock

Onion, scallion, tomato, mushrooms, tom yum paste.

Hot Pot Tom Yum River Prawn

$30.00Out of stock

Onion, mushroom, tomato, milk in creamy tom yum broth

Spicy Basil Duck

$32.00

Half duck, onion, basil

Tropical Duck Curry

$32.00

Half duck, pineapple, lychee, cherry tomato, bell pepper in red curry sauce

Side Dish

Steamed Mix Vegetables

$5.00

Steamed Broccoli

$5.00

Steamed Noodle

$5.00

Peanut Sauce

$3.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Kid

Chicken Tenders With Fries

$10.00

Chicken Wing with Fries

$10.00

Hot Dog With Fries

$10.00

Lunch Special

Nakorn Thai Basil

$14.00

chili , string bean, garlic, and bell pepper.

Fresh Garlic

$14.00

Broccoli, napa, carrot, Chinese broccoli in fresh garlic sauce

Sweet& Sour

$14.00

Onion, cucumber, pineapple, tomato, celery, carrot.

Thai Ginger

$14.00

Onion, carrot, mushrooms, baby corn, pineapple, celery, scallion

Pad Thai

$14.00

rice noodle, scallion, bean sprout, bean curd, radish, peanut & egg

Drunk Man

$14.00

Broad noodle, onion, Chinese broccoli, basil, bell pepper & egg

Pad See EW

$14.00

Broad noodle, broccoli, Chinese broccoli and egg in black sauce

Khua Kai

$14.00

Broad noodle, radish, peanut, scallion, bean sprout, sesame oil, egg, lettuce.

Green Curry

$14.00

Bamboo shoot, eggplant, basil, bell pepper, coconut milk.

Red Curry

$14.00

bamboo shoot, basil, bell pepper in coconut milk

Panang Curry

$14.00

String bean, bell pepper in coconut milk.

Massaman Curry

$14.00

Onion, potato, peanut in coconut milk.

Thai Fried Rice

$14.00

Onion, scallion, tomato, Chinese broccoli.

Train Fried Rice

$14.00

Broccoli, bell pepper, onion egg

pineapple Fried Rice

$14.00

Onion, scallion, cashew nut, curry powder, egg.

Pork Chop

$16.00

Marinate with cilantro seed, Thai herb, spicy tamarind dip

Chicken Breast

$16.00

Marinate with Thai herb, tamarind sauce

Tamarind Fish

$16.00

sauteed mixed veg w/spicy tamarind sauce.

Crisy Tilapia Teriyaki

$16.00

Sauteed mixed Veg w/ teriyaki sauce

Beverages

Drink

Thai Ice Tea

$5.00

Thai Ice Tea Flavors

$5.00

Thai Ice Coffee

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Lemonade Flavors

$5.00

Yuzu Flavors

$5.00Out of stock

Juice

$5.00

Soda

$3.00

Sparkling water

$5.00

Mock Tail

Mai Thai

$9.00

Pineapple Cobbler

$9.00

Virgin Margarita

$9.00

Lychee Spizer

$9.00

Blue Lagoon

$9.00

Pink Lady

$9.00