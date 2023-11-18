Nama Sushi Bar - Downtown 506 S Gay Street
Popular Items
- Tempura$19.00
crab, smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado – tempura fried and topped with fantasy sauce, eel sauce, masago, and scallion
- Seasame Beef$24.00
lightly fried and tender filet tips, tossed with asparagus, red pepper, red onion, shiitake mushrooms in a savory sesame sauce served over rice
- BB$18.00
tempura shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, asparagus topped with crab, fantasy sauce, eel sauce, and tempura crunchies
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
- Avo Kani$12.00Out of stock
Panko fried soft shell crab and avocado served with pico de gallo, bonito flakes, and tonkatsu sauce
- Avocado and Tomato Salad$9.00
fresh avocado slices, tomato, red onion, lime, sea salt, cilantro oil
- Crab and Asiago Dip$12.00
served warm with sriracha, scallion, and naan
- Cucumber Salad$8.00
marinated cucumber with daikon and red pepper
- Edamame$6.00
warm with sea salt or chilled with sweet soy vinaigrette
- Fantasy Shrimp$15.00
large panko fried shrimp tossed in a sweet chili aioli sauce served on a bed of rice with scallion
- HALF Land and Sea Tempura$8.00
- Full Land and Sea Tempura$15.00
fried shrimp, asparagus, snow peas, sweet potato, red onion, zucchini, shiitake mushrooms served with sweet soy vinaigrette
- Small Miso Soup$4.00
white miso soup with seaweed, tofu, and scallion
- Large Miso Soup$6.00
white miso soup with seaweed, tofu, and scallion
- Pork Dumplings$10.00
- Shrimp Dumplings$10.00
choice of pork or shrimp dumplings served with sweet soy vinaigrette
- Sampler Platter$16.00
sample platter of pork dumplings, shrimp dumplings, and vegetable spring rolls served with sweet soy vinaigrette
- Seaweed Salad$9.00
assorted seaweed with cucumber
- Shrimp Soup$8.00
spicy garlic miso broth soup with shrimp, carrots, snow peas, and mushrooms
- Side Sauce$0.50
- Small Nama House$6.00
mixed greens, tomato, carrot, cucumber, daikon, wasabi peas, sweet soy vinaigrette
- Veggie Spring Rolls$10.00
Fried vegetable spring rolls served with mixed greens and a side of sweet soy vinaigrette
- Wasabi Hummus$11.00Out of stock
served with pine nuts, sriracha, cilantro oil, daikon, red pepper, and naan
- Kimchi$12.00
- NEW Hummus$11.00
Soups/Salads
- !!!ALL TOGO!!
- Small Nama House$6.00
mixed greens, tomato, carrot, cucumber, daikon, wasabi peas, sweet soy vinaigrette
- Large Nama House$12.00
mixed greens, tomato, carrot, cucumber, daikon, wasabi peas, sweet soy vinaigrette
- Seaweed Salad$9.00
assorted seaweed with cucumber
- Mixed Green and Avocado$14.00
mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, daikon, edamame, and tomato with cilantro oil, lime juice, and sea salt
- Avocado and Tomato Salad$9.00
fresh avocado slices, tomato, red onion, lime, sea salt, cilantro oil
- Cucumber Salad$8.00
marinated cucumber with daikon and red pepper
- Small Miso Soup$4.00
- Large Miso Soup$6.00
- Ebi Jiru$8.00
Chef Specialities
- Agadashi Tofu$16.00Out of stock
- Albq Tacos$16.00Out of stock
- Chef Choice Inari$16.00
- Combo Ceviche$20.00
served with pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro crema, masago, cilantro oil, scallion, sriracha, and tortilla chips
- Combo Tacos$16.00
- Fish Tacos$16.00
- Fresh Fish Ceviche$20.00
served with pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro crema, masago, cilantro oil, scallion, sriracha, and tortilla chips
- Scallop Ceviche$18.00
- Yellowtail Crudo$16.00
sliced yellowtail topped with sliced serrano pepper and microgreens served with garlic ponzu
- Shellfish Ceviche$20.00
served with pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro crema, masago, cilantro oil, scallion, sriracha, and tortilla chips
- Shrimp Tacos$16.00
- Side Sauce$0.50
- Tuna Tartare$20.00
sweet chili rice, tuna, soy tobiko, salt and vinegar potato chips, sriracha, and cilantro oil
- Stuffed Maguro/Crabby Tuna$20.00
- Kama$19.00
- Pork Belly Special$12.00
- NEW Steak Taco$18.00
- Peach Maguro$18.00
Chef's Choice
- !!!All Togo!!!
- Chutoro Nigiri/Otoro Sashimi Combo$35.00
- $150 Platter$150.00
- $40 Platter$40.00
- $80 Platter$80.00
- $120 Platter$120.00
- (2 Rolls) Roll Platter$40.00
(assorted 8 pieces)
- Chef's Choice Roll$22.00
ask customer what they like and dislike and the spicy level in the roll.
- Chef's Nigiri Platter$36.00
- Chef's Sashimi Platter$40.00
(assorted 9 oz. cut sashimi)
- Rice and Avocado Bowls
6 oz. of fish served over sushi rice and garnishes
- Side Sauce$0.50
- Chef's Choice Inari Pocket$16.00
Nigiri
- !!! All Togo!!!
- Alfonsino nigiri$14.00
- Avocado Nigiri$8.00
- Blue Fin Nigiri$15.00Out of stock
- Chutoro Nigiri$17.00
- Crab Nigiri$8.00
- Eel Nigiri$11.00
- Aiodai Nigiri$16.00
- Ikura Nigiri$12.00
- Magochi Nigiri$16.00
- Baja Suzuki Nigiri$14.00
- Madai nigiri$14.00
- Umazurahagi Nigiri$15.00
- Octopus Nigiri$11.00
- Otoro Nigiri$19.00
- Chinu nigiri$15.00
- Salmon Nigiri$9.00
- Striped Bass Nigiri$12.00
- Seared Albacore Nigiri$10.00
- Shiitake Nigiri$6.00
- Shrimp Nigiri$8.00
- Smelt Roe Nigiri$7.00
- Smoked Salmon Nigiri$10.00
- Shima-Aji Nigiri$16.00
- Hobo Nigiri$14.00Out of stock
- Trout Nigiri$10.00
- Inari Nigiri$8.00
- Tuna Nigiri$10.00
- Tuna Tataki Nigiri$12.00
- Uni Nigiri$16.00
- Yellowtail Nigiri$10.00
- Lupe De Mer Nigiri$11.00
- Cold Aged Hirame Nigiri$14.00
- Magochi Nigiri$14.00
- Nigiri Scallops$16.00
- Qual Egg Nigiri$5.00
- Suzuki Nigiri$15.00
- Geoduck Nigiri$16.00Out of stock
- Sunrise Nigiri$12.00
- Kanpachi Nigiri$12.00
- Kurosoi Nigiri$15.00
- Ama Ebi Nigiri$18.00
Sashimi
- Aji$28.00
- Alfonsino Sashimi$18.00
- Blue Fin Sashimi$19.00Out of stock
- Chutoro Sashimi$22.00
- Eel Sashimi$17.00
- Aka-Mutsu Sashimi$22.00
- Mejina Sashimi$19.00Out of stock
- Octopus Sashimi$16.00
- Otoro Sashimi$24.00
- Salmon Sashimi$13.00
- Baja Suzuki sashimi$17.00
- Madai Sashimi$18.00
- Aodai Sashimi$19.00
- Striped Bass Sashimi$12.00
- Seared Albacore Sashimi$12.00
- Shima Aji Sashimi$19.00
- Smoked Salmon Sashimi$17.00
- Suzuki Sashimi$18.00
- Trout$14.00
- Uni Sea Urchin Sahimi$19.00
- Tuna Sashimi$15.00
- Tuna Tataki Sashimi$17.00
- Yellowtail Sashimi$15.00
- Red Snapper Sashimi$18.00
- Shrimp Sashimi$14.00
- Lupe De Mer Sashimi$12.00
- Magochi Sashimi$19.00
- Cold Aged Hirame Sashimi$17.00
- Sashimi Scallop$18.00
- Hobo Sashimi$18.00
- Kurodai Sashimi$18.00
- Kampachi Sashimi$15.00
- Ama Ebi Sashimi$23.00
Rolls
- Atlantic$18.00
crunchy shrimp, avocado, spicy aioli topped with salmon, scallion, ponzu, and chili garlic sauce
- Bahama Mama$21.00
- BB$18.00
tempura shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, asparagus topped with crab, fantasy sauce, eel sauce, and tempura crunchies
- Boston$19.00
crab, avocado, cucumber topped with tuna, avocado, and chili garlic sauce
- Cali$14.00
crab, avocado, and cucumber
- Caterpillar$18.00
eel, crab, cucumber topped with avocado and eel sauce
- Crabby Eel$20.00
double nori roll with panko fried soft shell crab, crab, cucumber, and avocado topped with eel, avocado, and eel sauce
- Crazy Tuna$18.00
spicy tuna and cucumber topped with seared albacore, avocado, scallion, and ponzu
- Crispy Craig$16.00
- Crispy Veggie$16.00
tempura fried asparagus, gobo, cucumber, sprouts, kanpyo topped with tempura sweet potato and avocado
- Crunchy Shrimp$14.00
crunchy shrimp, avocado, spicy aioli topped with tempura crunchies
- Dragon$19.00
crunchy shrimp, avocado, spicy aioli topped with eel, avocado and eel sauce
- Ex Girlfriend$22.00
crab, panko fried shrimp, cucumber, cream cheese, topped with eel, avocado, spicy scallops, eel sauce, fantasy sauce, and tempura crunchies
- JG$19.00
panko fried white fish, crab, cucumber topped with tuna tataki, avocado, scallion, and ponzu
- Marley$13.00
- Maui Wowie$19.00
crunchy shrimp, avocado, spicy aioli topped with yellowtail, avocado, and pineapple salsa
- Mediterranean$16.00
mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cream cheese, cucumber topped with wasabi hummus, cilantro oil, and toasted pine nuts
- Moon Special$22.00
double nori roll with crab, avocado, cucumber, tempura fried smoked salmon, spicy aioli, cream cheese topped with salmon, avocado, and house-seaweed salad
- Orange Crush$19.00
rice wrapped with salmon topped with spun carrot, candied rock shrimp, and scallion
- Philly$14.00
smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado topped with scallion
- Pina$16.00
pineapple, red pepper, cucumber topped with avocado, coconut milk, and basil
- Pizza$16.00
crab, smoked salmon, avocado baked with tnt sauce and topped with bonito flakes, scallion, and eel sauce
- Rainbow$18.00
crab, avocado, cucumber topped with salmon, tuna, yellowtail, white fish, shrimp, and avocado
- Royale$19.00
panko fried shrimp, cream cheese, crab, cucumber topped with salmon, avocado, and eel sauce
- Secret Garden$18.00
tuna, salmon, crab, sprouts, cucumber topped with avocado
- Side Sauce$0.50
- Soy Joy$18.00
spicy tuna, seared albacore, cucumber, tempura crunchies, wrapped in soy paper topped with fantasy sauce, eel sauce, wasabi aioli, and scallion
- Spicy Shiitake$11.00
shiitake mushroom, cucumber, chili garlic sauce, and sweet soy vinaigrette
- Spider$17.00
panko fried soft shell crab, crab mix, avocado, cucumber, gobo, sprouts, spicy aioli topped with masago (5 pieces)
- Sweet/Hot$18.00
- Tempura$19.00
crab, smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado – tempura fried and topped with fantasy sauce, eel sauce, masago, and scallion
- Tofu Caprese$16.00
cornstarch fried tofu, cream cheese, tomato, cucumber, basil topped with avocado and wheat-free soy sauce
- Tuna Crunch$12.00
- Marley$13.00
tofu, mango, red pepper, and asparagus
- Yoga$19.00
yellowtail, tuna tataki, cucumber, daikon sprout topped with avocado, snow peas, and cilantro oil
- Italian Cali$16.00
- Twisted Inari$15.00
- Brisky Business$22.00
Vegetarian Rolls
- Crispy Veggie$16.00
tempura fried asparagus, gobo, cucumber, sprouts, kanpyo topped with tempura sweet potato and avocado
- Spicy Shiitake$11.00
shiitake mushroom, cucumber, chili garlic sauce, and sweet soy vinaigrette
- Tofu Caprese$16.00
cornstarch fried tofu, cream cheese, tomato, cucumber, basil topped with avocado and wheat-free soy sauce
- Pina$16.00
pineapple, red pepper, cucumber topped with avocado, coconut milk, and basil
- Marley$13.00
tofu, mango, red pepper, and asparagus
- Mediterranean$16.00
mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cream cheese, cucumber topped with wasabi hummus, cilantro oil, and toasted pine nuts
- Side Sauce$0.50
Hot Nama
- Fiery Tuna$26.00Out of stock
pan-fried rice with chili garlic sauce and dico de gallo topped with seared tuna and crispy onion. Served with kabayaki sauce, sweet chili aioli, and japanese 7 pepper
- Sweet Glazed Salmon$22.00
sauteed broccoli, red pepper, red onion topped with seared asian bbq salmon, served over rice with crispy wonton strips and a lemon wedge
- Seasame Beef$24.00
lightly fried and tender filet tips, tossed with asparagus, red pepper, red onion, shiitake mushrooms in a savory sesame sauce served over rice
- The Bowl$14.00
sauteed shiitake mushrooms, snow peas, carrot, bok choy, red pepper, asparagus, scallion, served on your choice of egg noodles, udon noodles, or rice with a sweet soy vinaigrette sauce and crispy wonton strips
- Shrimp Egg Drop Soup$18.00
rice, carrots, snow peas, mushrooms, garlic, scallion, egg, and shrimp served in a spicy miso broth and crispy wonton strips
- Sweet and Spicy Garlic Beef$24.00
rice, sauteed red onion, asparagus, carrot, snow peas, shiitake mushrooms, zucchini, wakame, sprouts and chili garlic sauce topped with filet tips, scallion, and a fried egg
- Curry Don$15.00Out of stock
sauteed shiitake mushrooms, snow peas, carrot, bok choy, red pepper, asparagus, scallion, served on your choice of egg noodles, udon noodles, or rice with a sweet soy vinaigrette sauce and crispy wonton strips
- Side Sauce$0.50
- NEW Drunken Noodle$15.00
- NEW Karia Tuna$22.00
A la Carte/ Sides
- Side Sambal$0.50
- Side Avocado$2.00
- Side Masago$1.00
- Side Asian Slaw$3.00
- Side Kettle Chips$3.00
- Side Tort Chips$3.00
- Side Sauteed Veggies$4.00
- Side Steamed Broccoli$4.00
- Side Naan$1.00
- Side Cucumber Chips$2.00
- Side Wasabi$1.00
- Side Ginger$1.00
- Side Sauce$0.50
- Side Fantasy Sauce$0.35
- Side Kimchi$6.00
- Catering Platter$100.00
- Side White Rice$2.00
- Side Udon Noodles$3.00
- Side Sushi Rice$2.00
- Side Egg Noodles$3.00
- Side Grilled Rock Shrimp$8.00
- Side Filet Tips$11.00
- Side Tofu$6.00
- Side Candied Rock Shrimp$8.00
- Side Pork 5oz$9.00
- Side Fried Egg 1 ea$2.00
- Side Salmon$9.00
- Side Shrimp Large- 6 Piece$10.00
- Side Tuna 5oz$9.00
- Side Mahi$7.00
- Side Shredded Pork$9.00
- Side Eel Sauce$0.50
- Side House Dressing$0.50
- Side GF House Dressing$0.50
- Side Ponzu$0.50
- Side GF Ponzu$0.50
- Side Sriracha$0.50
- Side Sambal$0.75
- Side Cilantro Oil$0.50
- Side Spicy Garlic Beef Sauce$0.50
- Side Fantasy Sauce$0.50
- Side Fantasy Shrimp Sauce$0.50
- Side Spicy Mayo$0.50
- Side Wasabi Aioli$0.50
- Side TNT Sauce$0.50
- Side Tentsuyu Sauce$0.50
- Side Tonkatsu Sauce$0.50
- Side Extra Wasabi & Ginger$1.00
Maki/Te Maki
- !!All Togo!!
- Avocado Maki$8.00
- Crab Maki$10.00
- Cucumber Maki$7.00
- Eel Maki$11.00
- Negi Hama Maki$11.00
- Salmon Maki$10.00
- Salmon Skin Maki$11.00
- Spicy Scallop Maki$11.00
- Spicy Tofu Maki$7.00
- Spicy Tuna Maki$11.00
- Tuna Maki$11.00
- Side Sauce$0.50
- Crab Te-Maki$10.00
- Eel Te-Maki$11.00
- Cucumber Te-Maki$7.00
- Negi Hama Te-Maki$10.00
- Salmon Te-Maki$10.00
- Cucumber Te-Maki$6.00
- Salmon Skin Te-Maki$14.00
- Spicy Scallop Te-Maki$11.00
- Avocado Te-Maki$8.00
- Tuna Te-Maki$11.00
- Spicy Tofu Te-Maki$7.00
- Spicy Tuna Te-Maki$11.00
- Ebi Maki$8.00
- Yellowtail Maki$10.00
- Eel & Avocado Te-Maki$12.00
Kid's Menu
Kids Menu
- Fish & Chips$9.00
Tempura fried white fish, with kettle chips
- Shrimp & Chips$9.00
tempura fried shrimp, kettle chips
- Kids Noodles$6.00
- Kids Pizza$8.00
baked anaan bread with marinara sauce and cheese
- Kids Fruit Salsa$7.00Out of stock
pineapple, mango, kiwi salsa, with sugar wonton chips
- Kids Cheesy Noodles$6.00
- Kids Bowl$8.00
bowl of steamed rice, tomato salsa, with Tonkatsu sauce and fantasy sauce.
- Kids Crab Maki$8.00
- Kids Ebi Maki$8.00
- Kids Avo Maki$6.00
- Kids Cucumber Maki$5.00
Desserts
- Banana Pudding (seasonal dessert)$10.00Out of stock
- Basque Cheesecake$10.00
- Caramel Cake$10.00Out of stock
- Kentucky Derby Pie$10.00Out of stock
- Key Lime Pie$10.00Out of stock
- Lemon Cream Cake$10.00
- Nama Nanners$9.00Out of stock
- Peanut Butter Pie$10.00Out of stock
- Pumpkin Cheesecake$9.00
- Red Velvet$10.00Out of stock
- Strawberry Shortcake$9.00Out of stock
- Tennessee Mud Pie$10.00