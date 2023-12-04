Nama Sake
Food
Soup and Salad
Kitchen Small Plates
- Edamame$6.00
lightly salted green soybeans
- X Rated Edamame$9.00
buttered sautéed spicy garlic green soybeans
- Truffle Edamame$9.00
green soybeans, black truffle salt, white truffle oil
- Gyoza$9.00
deep fried or pan seared pot stickers, spicy ponzu sauce
- Grilled Albacore$18.00
rare, spicy aoli, garlic miso sauce
- Steamed Mussels$16.00
spicy savory tomato broth, grilled bread
- Waygu Beef Tataki$26.00Out of stock
thinly sliced A5 wagyu, hot oil blend, ginger, garlic, ponzu, chives
- Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura$12.00
tempura sauce
- Lobster Tempura$18.00
lobster tail bites, spicy-lemon aioli
- Grilled Hamachi Kama$16.00Out of stock
yellowtail collar, ponzu
- Sake Kama$15.00Out of stock
deep fried salmon collar, kimchee ponzu
- Crispy Brussels Sprouts$12.00
mentaiko aioli, micro greens, chili threads
- Blistered Shishito Peppers$9.00
Sesame and grapeseed oil blend, Japanese seven spice, creamy lemon miso crema
- Miso Black Cod$22.00
saikyo miso marinated black cod, shaved parmesan, micro greens, fried leeks, fried lotus chip
- veg gyoza$9.00
Kitchen Large Plates
- Chicken Teriyaki$16.00
grilled chicken thigh, teriyaki sauce
- Salmon Teriyaki$18.00
grilled salmon, teriyaki sauce
- Sesame Chicken$18.00
tempura battered and fried chicken thigh, teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds
- Chicken Katsu$17.00
lightly breaded panko chicken thigh, side of katsu sauce
- kids chk teriyaki$8.00
- kids chk katsu$8.50
- kids sesame chk$8.00
Noodles
- Spicy Miso Ramen$18.00Out of stock
chicken thigh, soft boiled egg, bok choy, bamboo shoot, green onion, kizami nori
- Tonkatsu Ramen$18.00
16 hour pork broth, chasu, shoyu tare, soft boiled egg, bean sprouts, bamboo shoot, yellow corn, green onion
- Pan-Fried Seafood Udon$18.00
spicy garlic cream sauce, fish, scallop, mussels, enoki mushrooms, chives, micro greens
- kids ramen$5.00
Sushi Bar Small Plates
- Hamachi Carpaccio$20.00
jalapeños, ponzu, chili oil, habanero masago, fried leeks
- Soy Lemon Albacore$20.00
citrus soy vinaigrette, jalapeños, sesame oil, sesame seeds
- Spicy Crusted Salmon$20.00
fried panko crusted salmon, spicy crab aioli
- Sashimi Sampler$29.00
chef’s choice, 5 different fish topped with garnishes
- Albacore Toro Tataki$22.00
seared w/olive oil, garlic, black tobiko, ponzu, green onions, jalapeños, sesame seeds
- Poke Trio$18.00
spicy marinated tuna, octopus, yellowtail, seaweed salad
- Seven Spice Crusted Tuna$19.00
tuna, onions, ginger, daikon, ponzu
- Oysters - Half Dozen$27.00Out of stock
fresh oysters, ponzu, masago, green onion
- Tuna Tartare$25.00
bluefin tuna, quail egg, chives, habanero masago, nori chips
- Hamachi Tacos$16.00
marinated yellowtail, avocado puree, cherry tomatoes, jalapenos, onions, micro cilantro
- cherry smoke$18.00
- Oysters - Dozen$54.00Out of stock
green onions, ponzu, massage
- k2 salad$16.00
- kyo salad$16.00
- 2am oysters$12.00Out of stock
- wakame salad$8.00
Nigiri & Sashimi
- Maguro 2 pc$9.00
big eye tuna
- Maguro 7 pc$22.00
big eye tuna
- Shiro Maguro 2 pc$8.00
albacore
- Shiro Maguro 7 pc$22.00
albacore
- Sake 2 pc$8.00
fresh/smoked salmon
- Sake 7 pc$22.00
fresh/smoked salmon
- Tako 2 pc$8.00
octopus
- Tako 7 pc$20.00
octopus
- Uni 2 pc$19.00
sea urchin
- Uni 7 pc$21.00Out of stock
sea urchin
- Hamachi 2 pc$9.00
yellowtail
- Hamachi 7 pc$22.00
yellowtail
- Hotate 2 pc$9.00
scallop
- Hotate 7 pc$22.00
scallop
- Escolar 2 pc$8.00
butterfish
- Escolar 7 pc$22.00
butterfish
- Unagi 2 pc$8.00
freshwater eel
- Tobiko 2 pc$8.00
flying fish roe
- Ikura 2 pc$9.00
salmon roe
- Amaebi 2 pc$10.00
sweet water shrimp
- Ebi 2 pc$6.00
cooked shrimp
- otoro 2 pc$16.00
- otoro 7 pc$45.00
- chu toro 2 pc$14.00
- unag$3.00
- kamasu 2pc$16.00
- sawara 2pc$16.00
- hirame 2 pc$16.00
- Sake Toro 2 pc$10.00
- hamachi toro$11.00
- Shima aji 2 pc
Nigiri & Sashimi Mix
- Nigiri Mix$35.00
10pc. chef’s choice
- Vegetarian Nigiri Mix$19.00
5pc chef's choice
- Sashimi Mix$45.00
15PC. chef’s choice combination of today’s fresh fish
- Large Sashimi Mix$65.00
25pc. chef’s choice combination of today’s fresh fish
- Chirasi$45.00
18pc. chef’s choice selection of today’s fresh fish over sushi rice
Maki Rolls
- Negi-Hama CR$10.00
hamachi, scallion
- Spicy Tuna CR$10.00
cucmber, sesame seeds
- Soft Shell Crab CR$10.00
soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, kaiware, masago, sesame seeds
- California CR$10.00
snow crab, cucumber, avocado, sesame seeds
- Vegetable CR$8.00
cucumber, avocado, kaiware, sesame seeds
- Eel-Avocado CR$12.00
eel, avocado, sesame seeds, teriyaki sauce
- Shrimp Tempura CR$13.00
shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, kaiware, masago , sesame seeds
- Salmon Skin CR$9.00
salmon skin, cucumber, bonito flakes, masago, green onion, soy base
- Salmon Trio CR$14.00
ikura, fresh salmon, salmon skin, cucumber, bonito flakes, masago, soy base, chili oil
Hosomaki Roll
Specialty Roll
- Keilana$12.00
vegetable tempura, cucumbers, topped with avocado, arare, micro greens & sweet chili glaze
- Caterpillar$15.00
shrimp tempura, cucumbers topped w/eel, teriyaki, avocado, sesame seeds
- Sky-Sky$15.00
shrimp tempura, crab mix, cucumbers, topped with avocado, shrimp, masago, micro greens, spicy cream, garlic cream
- Andres$14.00
panko shrimp, topped w/ avocado, spicy cream, teriyaki, masago, green onion
- Ziggy$20.00
soy wrapped, soft shell crab blend, avocado, masago, green onions
- K2$20.00
No rice, salmon, snow crab mix, albacore, batter and breaded, garlic cream, sweet chili glaze, sesame seeds
- Rainbow$16.00
crab mix, avocado, cucumber, topped with 6 pieces of fish and sesame seeds
- Red Boy$16.00
shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cucumbers, topped w/ avocado, seared tuna, hot sauce, ziggy sauce, teriyaki sauce, tempura crisps, habanero masago, micro greens
- Lolo$16.00
spicy tuna, cucumbers, topped with salmon, thinly sliced red and white onions, soy, chili oil, green onions, sesame seeds
- Peja$15.00
soft shell crab, topped with avocado, albacore, salmon, garlic cream, chives
- Whoaah$24.00
cucumber, avocado, snow crab mix, panko shrimp, topped w/ spicy chopped eel and seared tuna mix, teriyaki, ziggy sauce, sesame seeds, green onion, fried leeks
- Cupcake$16.00
soy wrapped, snow crab mix, shrimp tempura, cucumber, topped with avocado, scallop, spicy cream, teriyaki sauce, masago, green onion
- Meriam Park$19.00
spicy tuna, panko shrimp, topped with tuna, albacore, avocado, koji sauce, incredible sauce, teriyaki, torched, masago, green onion, micro greens
- Mafia$20.00
scallop, shrimp, snow crab mix, cream cheese, topped with avocado, salmon, koji sauce, incredible sauce, teriyaki, torched, masago, green onion, micro cilantro
- Kenny$20.00
panko shrimp, snow crab mix, topped with grilled eel, seared tuna, avocado, teriyaki, kenny sauce, jalapenos, torched, masago, green onion
- Noelle$18.00
spicy tuna, apples, thinly sliced lemon, tempura asparagus, topped with escolar, avocado, sweet chili glaze, ziggy sauce, micro cilantro, fried leeks, arare
- Blue-Fin$24.00Out of stock
negi-bluefin, topped with akami, jalapeños, kizami wasabi, kimchee ponzu, garlic cream, habanero masago, chili oil, nano sprouts, fried leeks
- LP$16.00
snow crab mix, avocado, cucumber, topped with salmon, garlic cream, jalapenos, tobiko, chives, tempura crisps
Dessert
Sides
- Side Avocado$3.00
- Side Fried Leeks$1.00
- Side Green Onion$1.00
- Side Habanero Masago$5.00
- Side Jalapeno$1.00
- Side Kazami Wasabi$2.00
- Side Kazami Wasabi Mustard$3.00
- Side of Chili Oil
- Side of Garlic Cream Sauce
- Side of Incredible Sauce
- Side of Kenny Sauce
- Side of Kimchee Ponzu
- Side of Koji Sauce
- Side of Spicy Cream Sauce
- Side of Sweet Chili Sauce
- Side of Teriyaki Sauce
- Side of Ziggy Sauce
- Side Sushi Rice$4.00
- Side White Rice$4.00
- Side of Sesame Dressing
- samara$16.00
- hirame$16.00
- hamachi toro$11.00
- Kamasu Nigiri$16.00
- Wagyu$45.00Out of stock