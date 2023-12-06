Namaste Nola
All Day Menu
Nonveg Dishes
- Chicken Tikka Masala$17.00
Scottish-Born, This Staple Is Worldwide
- Butter Chicken$17.00Out of stock
North Indian Classic, Simply Spiced And Deep In Creamy Flavor
- Gongura Chicken$16.00
A Pickled Leaf Stew, Tangy And Tastefully Sour
- Curry Chicken$16.00
Ight And Gingery, This Is Our Favorite To Cook
- Chicken Chettinad$17.00
A Thick Coconut And Tomato Flavored Classic
- Mutton Curry$18.00
Goat Is A Sweet Red Meat With A Firm Flavor
- Egg Masala$15.00
A Bright Delight
- Lamb Curry$18.00
Sharp And To The Point, Spotted With Crushed Tomatoes And Poppy Seeds
- Chicken Korma$16.00
Mildly Sweet, Cashew Nut And Coconut.
Veg Dishes
- Kadai Paneer$15.00
Pan-Tossed Veggies And Cottage Cheese Fried Under All Sauces On Deck
- Paneer Butter Masala$15.00
Creamy Tomato And Onion Gravy With Cottage Cheese
- Navrathan Korma$15.00
Dinnertime Comfort Curry, Cashew And Coconut Flavored, With Veggies And Cottage Cheese.
- Mango Dal$14.00Out of stock
A Typical South Indian Household Fav Dal That’s Tangy, Sweet, And An Explosion Of Flavors In Your Mouth
- Paneer Tikka Masala$15.00
Quick-Chopped Veggies And Cottage Cheese In Chunky Onion-Tomato Sauce
- Palak Paneer$15.00
Dhaba-Inspired Spinach Gravy, Sought In North Indian Highways
- Gutti Vankaya$15.00
Peanut-Based Gravy Around Fried Eggplant
- Dal Tadka$14.00Out of stock
Heavily Tempered Lentils
- Punjabi Chole$14.00Out of stock
Spicy Chickpeas Comfort Combo For The Outdoors
- Bhindi Masala$15.00
Okra Cooked With Aromatic Spices, Tomatoes, And Onion
Biryani
Sides
Appetizer
- Samosa$8.00
Crisp Dumplings Made Of Peas And Potatoes
- Samosa Chat$11.00Out of stock
The Street Samosa, Layered With Chickpeas, Vegetables, Dressings, And Crunch
- Aloo Tikki Chat$12.00Out of stock
Green Pea And Potato Patties, With A Crunch, Layered, Topped, And Seasoned
- Mirpakaya Bajji$12.00
Battered Hot Peppers Deep-Fried And Stuffed With Peanuts And Onions
- Paruppu Wada$10.00
A Crispy Medallions Made Of Chana Dal, Mint And Special Spice Mix
- Chicken 65$13.00Out of stock
Deep-Fried Red-Orange Chicken Nuggets Spiced And Herbed
- Onion Pakoda$10.00
Sliced Onion Rings With A Ground Peanut Topping
- Chilli Chicken$13.00Out of stock
Chicken Pieces, Marinated, Deep-Fried, Tossed In A Savory Sauce With Bell Peppers, Onions, And Green Chilies