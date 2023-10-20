Full Menu

Soups (Veg)

Veg Clear Soup
$4.99
Tomato Shorba with Basil
$5.99
Veg Corn Soup
$4.99
Veg Mancho Soup
$5.99
Pepper Rasam
$5.99
Hot And Sour Veg
$5.99

Soups (Non Veg)

Mamsam Soup (Mutton Soup)
$9.99
Kodi Miriyalu Rasam
$9.99
Chicken Mancho Soup
$5.99
Hot and Sour Soup (Chicken)
$6.99
Hot and Sour Soup (Shrimp)
$7.99
Chicken Egg drop Soup
$5.99

Appetizer (Veg)

Paneer 65
$11.99
Baby Corn 65
$12.99
Crispy Corn Fry
$9.99
Gobi 65
$10.99
Mushroom Pepper Fry
$10.99
Chilli Paneer
$11.99
Gobi Manchurian
$10.99
Chilli Baby Corn
$10.99
Spring Rolls
$7.99

4 Pieces

Appetizer (Non Veg)

Guntur Chicken Fry
$12.99
Kodi Vepudu
$11.99
Chilli Chicken
$11.99
Chicken Pakodi
$11.99
Chicken 65
$11.99
Chicken Momos
$11.99
Mamsam Vepudu (Goat Fry)
$13.99
Goat Sukka Fry
$13.99
Fish Pakora
$12.99
Apollo Fish
$12.99
Loose Shrimp
$14.99
King Fish Fry (TAWA FRY TYPE) **Weekends Only
$15.99
Gongura Prawns
$13.99
Chilli Shrimp
$15.99
Royyala Vepudu
$15.99
Kodiguddu Miryala Fry
$9.99
Omlette
$5.99

Tandoori Sizzlers

Hariyali Paneer Kebab
$14.99
Paneer Tikka Kebab
$14.99
Malai Paneer Kebab
$14.99
Tandoori Chicken
$15.99
Chicken Tikak Kebab
$15.99
Murg Malai Kebab
$15.99
Hariyali Chicken Kebab
$15.99
Tandoor Fish
$17.99
Tandoori Shrimp
$17.99

Curries(Veg)

Gutti Vankaya Kura (Specials)
$12.99

Served with Basmati Rice

Tomato Pappu
$9.99

Served with Basmati Rice

Gongura Pappu
$9.99

Served with Basmati Rice

Ulavachaaru
$12.99

Served with Basmati Rice

Bendakaya Masala
$12.99

Served with Basmati Rice

Paneer Butter Masala
$12.99

Served with Basmati Rice

Paneer Tikka Masala
$11.99

Served with Basmati Rice

Mutter Paneer
$11.99

Served with Basmati Rice

Saag Paneer
$11.99

Served with Basmati Rice

Kadai Paneer
$11.99

Served with Basmati Rice

Namaste Paneer Curry
$11.99

Served with Basmati Rice

Veg Navarathan Korma
$13.99

Served with Basmati Rice

Veg Korma
$11.99

Served with Basmati Rice

Chana Masala
$11.99

Served with Basmati Rice

Malai Koftha
$12.99

Served with Basmati Rice

Baby Potatoes Tomato Kura
$12.99

Served with Basmati Rice

Mushroom Masala
$12.99

Served with Basmati Rice

Kadai Veg
$11.99

Served with Basmati Rice

Noona Vankaya Pulusu
$12.99

Served with Basmati Rice

Curries(Non Veg)

Chicken Butter Masala
$12.99

Served with Basmati Rice

Chicken Tikka Masala
$12.99

Served with Basmati Rice

Andhra Chicken Curry
$12.99

Served with Basmati Rice

Kadai Chicken
$12.99

Served with Basmati Rice

Namaste Special Chicken Curry
$12.99

Served with Basmati Rice

Gongur Chicken
$12.99

Served with Basmati Rice

Andhra Chicken Curry
$12.99

Served with Basmati Rice

Saag Chicken
$12.99

Served with Basmati Rice

Chicken Mogulai
$13.99

Served with Basmati Rice

Chettinad Chicken
$12.99

Served with Basmati Rice

Chicken Korma
$12.99

Served with Basmati Rice

Chepala Pulusu
$14.99

Served with Basmati Rice

Royyala Masala
$15.99

Served with Basmati Rice

Goat Korma
$15.99

Served with Basmati Rice

Namaste Special Goat Curry
$15.99

Served with Basmati Rice

Goat Tikka Masala
$14.99

Served with Basmati Rice

Kadai Goat
$14.99

Served with Basmati Rice

Kodi Guddu Kura (Egg Curry)
$11.99

Served with Basmati Rice

Egg Burji
$11.99

Served with Basmati Rice

Egg Masala
$11.99

Served with Basmati Rice

Biryani

Hyderabadi Special Veg Dum Biryani
$12.99

Served with Salaan and Raitha

Namaste Paneer Biryani
$13.99

Served with Salaan and Raitha

Mushroom Special Biryani
$13.99

Served with Salaan and Raitha

Chicken Fry Piece Biryani
$14.99

Served with Salaan and Raitha

Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani
$13.99

Served with Salaan and Raitha

Hyderabadi Goat Dum Biryani
$15.99

Served with Salaan and Raitha

Egg Biryani
$12.99

Served with Salaan and Raitha

Namaste Chicken Biryani (Boneless)
$14.99

Served with Salaan and Raitha

Indo-Chinese

Veg Fried Rice
$11.99
Gobi Fried Rice
$13.99
Chicken Fried Rice
$13.99
Egg Fried Rice
$12.99
Schezwan Veg Fried Rice
$12.99
Chilli Garlic Veg Fried Rice
$11.99
Paneer Fried Rice
$12.99
Chilli Garlic Egg Fried Rice
$12.99
Schezwan Egg Fried Rice
$12.99
Chilli Garlic Chicken Fried Rice
$13.99
Schezwan Chicken Fried Rice
$13.99
Shrimp Fried Rice
$14.99
Chilli Garlic Shrimp Fried Rice
$14.99
Schezwan Shrimp Fried Rice
$14.99
Namaste Special Fried Rice
$15.99

Chicken, Egg, & Shrimp

Veg Noodles
$11.99
Schezwan Veg Noodles
$11.99
Chilli Garlic Veg Noodles
$11.99
Paneer Noodles
$12.99
Egg Fried Noodles
$12.99
Chilli Garlic Egg Noodles
$12.99
Schezwan Egg Noodles
$12.99
Chicken Noodles
$13.99
Chilli Garlic Chicken Noodles
$13.99
Schezwan Chicken Noodles
$13.99
Shrimp Noodles
$14.99
Chilli Garlic Shrimp Noodles
$14.99
Schezwan Shrimp Noodles
$14.99

MoMos

Veg MoMos
$10.99

7 Pieces

Steamed Veg MoMos
$10.99

8 Pieces

Chicken MoMos
$11.99

9 Pieces

Steamed Chicken MoMos
$11.99

10 Pieces

Bread/Naan

Plain Naan
$1.99
Butter Naan
$2.99
Garlic Butter Naan
$2.99
Kashmiri Naan
$3.99
Bullet Naan
$2.99
Namaste Special Naan
$3.99
Roti
$1.99

2 Pieces

Phulka
$1.99

2 Pieces

Desserts

Gulab Jamoon
$4.99
Kala Jamoon
$5.99
Shahi Jamoon
$5.99
Rasamalai
$4.99
Double ka Meeta
$6.99
Fruit Custard
$6.99

Beverages

Mango Lassi
$4.99
Badam Milk
$4.99
Rose Milk
$3.99
Sweet Lassi
$3.99
Salt Lassi
$3.99
Tea
$1.49
Soft Drinks
$1.49

Snacks

Onion Samosa
$5.99

with Tamarind & Mint Chutney must

Aaloo Samosa
$5.99

with Tamarind & Mint Chutney must

Plantain Bhajji
$5.99

2 Pieces

Egg Bonda
$5.99

2 Pieces, Steamed Eggs with Fried Onion

Mirchi Bhajji
$5.99

2 Pieces, With Peanut Chutney mus

Mysore Bhajji with Allam Chutney
$5.99

3 Pieces

Veg Momos
$9.99
Erragadda Pakora
$8.99

Breakfast

Idly
$5.99

3 Pieces

Medhu Vada
$6.99

3 Pieces

Poori
$8.99

2 Pieces

Upma Dosa
$8.99
Plain Dosa
$7.99
Onion Dosa
$8.99
Masala Dosa
$9.99
Egg Dosa
$9.99
Rava Dosa
$8.99
Mysore Bonda
$6.99

3 Pieces

Uthappam
$9.99

Choose Vegetable or Onion

Alcohol Beverage

Beer
$3.99

Bottled Beer

Lunch Meals

Vegetarian Thaali
$12.99Out of stock

Meals

Non-Vegetarian Thaali
$13.99Out of stock

Meals

Lunch Special

Thali (Veg)
$13.99
Thali (Non-Veg)
$14.99

Catering Menu

