Namo 3699 Mckinney Ave #305
Sashimi
- Tuna Tasting$65.00
Three different cuts of Japnese Bluefin Tuna - Akami/ Chutoro/ Otoro (two pieces of each, six total)
- Madai Sashimi$24.00
Japanese Sea Bream - 4pcs
- Akami Sashimi$25.00
Japanese Bluefin Tuna - 4pcs
- Hamachi Sashimi$21.00
Japanese Yellowtail - 4pcs
- Sake Sashimi$19.00
Salmon - 4pcs
- Sake Toro Sashimi$20.00
Salmon Belly - 4pcs
- Hotate Sashimi$22.00
Hokkaido Scallop - 4pcs
- Uni Sashimi$60.00
Japanese Sea Urchin
- Toro Sashimi$52.00
Bluefin Tuna Belly - 4pcs
- A5 Wagyu Sashimi$65.00
Premium Japanese Beef - 4pcs
Nigiri
- Madai Nigiri$8.00
Japanese Sea Bream - 1pc
- Akami Nigiri$9.00
Bluefin Tuna - 1pc
- Hamachi Nigiri$7.00
Japanese Yellowtail - 1pc
- Sake Nigiri$6.00
Salmon - 1pc
- Sake Toro Nigiri$7.00
Salmon Belly- 1pc
- Botan Ebi Nigiri$7.00
Spot Prawn - 1pc
- Hotate Nigiri$7.00
Hokkaido Scallop - 1pc
- Unagi Nigiri$6.00
Fresh Water Eel - 1pc
- Toro Nigiri$13.00
Bluefin Tuna Belly - 1pc
- Uni Nigiri$25.00
Japanese Sea Urchin - 1pc
- A5 Wagyu Nigiri$15.00
Premium Japanese Beef - 1pc
- The Cheeseburger Nigiri$25.00
1 piece Nigiri with Wagyu + Toro + Uni
New Style Rolls
- Tuna Shiso$18.00
Bluefin tuna, cucumber, shiso, ginger soy
- Spicy Tuna$16.00
Bluefin tuna, spicy aioli, togarashi, arare
- Sake New Style$16.00
Salmon, salmon skin, avocado, wasabi salsa, caramel dashi
- Acevichado$18.00
Japanese sea bream, avocado, aji amarillo, micro cilantro, arare
- Hamachi Kosho$18.00
Japanese yellowtail, takuan, serrano mousse
- Shojin$16.00
Avocado, grape tomato, corn, cauliflower puree
- Saba Bozushi$28.00
Japanese mackerel, shiso, ginger, cucumber, ponzu
- Aburi Hokkaido$25.00
Hokkaido scallops, asparagus, garlic chips, yuzu kosho dust
Makimono Rolls
- Avocado Roll$11.00
Avocado Roll 8 pieces
- Cucumber Roll$9.00
Japanese Cucumber Roll 8 pieces
- Kanpyo Roll$9.00
Japanese Gourd Roll 8 pieces
- Bluefin Tuna Roll$14.00
Bluefin Tuna Roll 8 pieces
- Salmon Roll$12.00
Salmon Roll 8 pieces
- Hamachi Roll$14.00
Japanese Yellowtail Roll 8 pieces
- Shrimp Roll$12.00
Shrimp Roll 8 pieces
- Zuwaigani Roll$16.00
Snow Crab Roll 8 pieces
- Unagi & Avocado Roll$14.00
Freshwater Eel and Avocado Roll 8 pieces
- Toro Roll$16.00
Fatty Bluefin Tuna Roll 8 pieces