Nana
Tortas
- Torta Pork "Al Pastor"$14.00
Pork butt marinated in smokey sauce, then stacked and roasted on a vertical spit. Shaved thin and served with cilantro, onion, pineapple and green sauce
- Torta Chicken$14.00
Roasted chicken pulled fresh from the rotisserie, then chopped and served with roasted tomato salsa, cilantro and onion
- Torta Carne Asada (Steak)$14.00
Grilled steak chopped by hand and served with slaw and roasted tomato salsa
- Torta Cauliflower (V)$14.00
Roasted cauliflower chopped and served with slaw and roasted tomato salsa
Whole Roasted Chicken
Roasted Chicken Combo
- Whole Chicken Bichi 3 sides$35.00
A whole chicken Bichi style (a fragrant marinade made with garlic, onion and herbs) and sides
- Half Chicken Bichi 2 sides$24.00
A half chicken Bichi style (a fragrant marinade made with garlic, onion and herbs) and sides
- Quarter Chicken Bichi 1 side$16.00
A quarter chicken Bichi style (a fragrant marinade made with garlic, onion and herbs) and sides
- Whole Chicken Al Pastor 3 sides$35.00
A whole chicken "Al Pastor" style (a smokey marinade made with chiles, pineapple and spices) with sides
- Half Chicken Al Pastor 2 sides$24.00
A half chicken "Al Pastor" style (a smokey marinade made with chiles, pineapple and spices) with sides
- Quarter Chicken Al Pastor 1 side$16.00
A quarter chicken "Al Pastor" style (a smokey marinade made with chiles, pineapple and spices) with sides
Sides
- Red Rice$6.00+
Traditional Mexican recipe cooked with tomatoes, onions, garlic and spices
- Roasted Cauliflower$6.00+
Cauliflower marinated in our "Al Pastor" and roasted to perfection in our oven
- Roasted Potatoes$6.00+
Soaked in chicken drippings and roasted in our oven
- Baked Beans$6.00+
Slow-cooked beans served in their own broth