Shared Plates
- Edamame$5.95
- Seaweed Salad$5.95
- Spicy Cucumber Salad$9.95
- Veggie Egg Roll$5.95
- Nana's Crispy Shrimp$9.95
- Jumbo Crab Rangoons$12.95
- Fire Crackers$11.95
- Szechuan Chicken$12.95
- Tangy Tender Bites$12.95
- Beef Pancake Roll$14.95
- Spicy Garlic Beef (Chilled)$14.95
- Red Sea Chili Wontons$17.95
- Chinese Broccoli$14.95
- Stir Fried Green Beans$17.95
- White Rice$2.50
- Fried Calamari$12.95
Dim Sum
Pan Fried / Steamed Dumplings
Bun
Fried Rice / Noodle
- Nana's Specialty Beef Noodle Soup$17.95
- Wonton Noodle Soup$16.95
- Shrimp Fried Rice$17.95
- Chicken Fried Rice$17.95
- Shrimp Lo Mein$17.95
- Chicken Lo Mein$17.95
- Vegetable Lo Mein$16.95
- Vegetable Fried Rice$16.95
- Stir Fried Udon With Shrimp$18.95
- Stir Fried Udon With Chicken$18.95
- Stir Fried Udon With Vegetables$17.95
Nana's Dim Sum & Dumplings - Aurora 2495 South Havana Street Location and Ordering Hours
(720) 923-6145
Open now • Closes at 9:45PM