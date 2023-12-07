Nana's Dim Sum & Dumplings
Food
Appetizers
- Edamame$6.00
- Spicy Cucumber Salad$8.00
- Szechuan Chicken$12.00
Spicy Battered fried chicken bites topped with cashews, chili peppers and scallions. Served with side of spicy mayo. *Nut Allergy
- Beef Pancake Rolls$12.00
Mini pancakes with sliced beef, cucumber, and lettuce, drizzled with spicy mayo and Hoisin sauce.
- Nana's Chow Beef$12.00
Cold cut beef marinated in chili soy sauce.
- Seaweed Salad$7.00
- Suan La Potato Salad$7.00
- Veggie Egg Rolls$6.00
- Red Sea Chili Wontons$14.00
Pork and Shrimp wontons in a sea of red chili sauce, garlic and sesame seeds.
- Jumbo Crab Ragoons$11.00
- Nana's Crispy Shrimp$11.00
- Chinese Broccoli$16.00
- Stir Fried Green Beans$17.00
Sautéed in scallop XO sauce *Not vegan/vegetarian
- Tangy Tender Bites$12.00
Tender, lightly battered fried chicken bites. Topped with cashews, chili peppers and scallions. Served with side of spicy mayo sauce. *Nut allergy
- Fried Calamari$11.00
- Salt Baked Chicken$12.00
Soup
Dim Sum
Dumplings
Bun
6 pcs
Fried Rice / Noodle
Side
Nana's Dumplings & Noodles Location and Ordering Hours
(303) 444-0329
Open now • Closes at 12AM