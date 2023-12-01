Nana's Dim Sum & Dumplings - Denver 3316 tejon st
Shared Plates
- Edamame$7.00
- Seaweed Salad$7.00
- Veggie Egg Rolls$7.00
- Suan La Potato Salad$10.00
- Spicy Cucumber Salad$10.00
- Nana's Crispy Shrimp$13.00
4 pcs
- Szechuan Chicken$14.00
Spicy Battered fried chicken bites topped with cashews, chili peppers and scallions. Served with side of spicy mayo. *Nut Allergy
- Tangy Tender Bites$14.00
Tender, lightly battered fried chicken bites. Topped with cashews, chili peppers and scallions. Served with side of spicy mayo sauce. *Nut allergy
- Fried Calamari$14.00
- Jumbo Crab Ragoons$18.00
Fried crab cream cheese wonton with side of fresh Crab Meat. Garnished with diced bell pepper and served with sweet chilli sauce.(6 pcs)
- Nana's Chow Beef$16.00
Cold cut beef marinated in chili soy sauce garnished with bell peppers, micro greens and flower petals. *Sesame Allergy
- Beef Pancake Rolls$16.00
Mini pancakes with sliced beef, cucumber, and lettuce, drizzled with spicy mayo and Hoisin sauce.
- Red Sea Chili Wontons$20.00
Pork and Shrimp wontons in a sea of red chili sauce, garlic and sesame seeds. Garnished with microgreens, scallions. * Sesame Allergy(8 pcs)
- Chinese Broccoli$16.00
- Stir Fried Green Beans$20.00
Sautéed in scallop XO sauce *Not vegan/vegetarian