Nanas Kitchen 777 N Arizona Ave Suite 7
Meal Combos
- Nana's Favorites$29.00
Nana's Soul Plate with your choice of BBQ Fried Cauliflower, Fried Chik’n or Plant Based Ribs, Collard Greens, Mac & Cheese and Bussin Baked Beans. Served with cornbread, plus your choice of dessert and Papa Mayberries Lemonade.
- Nana's Family Meal$131.00
The perfect meal for 4! Your choice of 4 hoagies, plus our loaded fry box, 4 drinks, and 4 sweets.
Southern Hospitality
- Nana's Soul$17.00
Your choice of BBQ Fried Cauliflower, Fried Chik’n or Plant Based Ribs, Collard Greens, Mac & Cheese and Bussin Baked Beans.
- Chik’N & Waffles$17.00
- Fried Chik'n Basket$16.00
- Cajun Corn on the Cob$8.00
Fresh corn on the cob topped with Cajun sauce.
- Juicy Katfish Sammich$17.00
Includes side of seasoned fries.
- Nashville Sweet Heat Katfish & Fries$17.00
Sauced Katfish + Fish
- Twisted Corn on the Cob$8.00
Battered corn on the cob covered with creamy house sauces and garnish
- Hood Rolls$10.00
Mac & Cheese, Collard Greens, Yams Wrapped in an Egg-roll
- Cornbread$1.00
Fresh daily butter cornbread.
- Leeky Seafood Boil$17.00
Wangz
Handhelds
- Buffalo Chik’n Wrap$13.00
Chik'n, buffalo sauce, ranch, lettuce, tomatoes, tortilla
- Best Crispy Chik’n Sandwich$15.00
Pickles, special sauce, cabbage Includes Seasoned Fries
- XM Burger$15.00
Lettuce, tomatoes. grilled onions, special sauce Includes Seasoned Fries
- Philly Cheesesteak$15.00
House made steak, peppers, onions.
- Chopped Cheese$15.00
Cheeseburger, lettuce, tomatoes
- Fried Cauli Tacos$13.00
Fried Cauli, coleslaw, tomatoes, sauce.
- Chik’n Parm Hoagie$13.00
Chik'n Parmesan, red sauce, cheese.
- Fried Cajun Cauli Hoagie$13.00
Fried Cauli, lettuce, tomatoes, sauce.
- Buffalo Chik’n Hoagie$13.00
Chik'n, ranch, Buffalo sauce.
- Hoagie Box$48.00
Choose 4 of our flavorful hoagies in one box.
- Fried Cauli Wrap$13.00
Fried Cauli, lettuce, tomatoes, sauce.
Loaded Fries
- Steak & Cheese Fries$15.00
House made steak, cheese, seasoned fries.
- LayLay Slappin Fries$14.00
Fries, Plant Based Patty, Cheese, Onions. House Sauce
- Buffalo Chik’N Fries$14.00
Chik’N, Buffalo sauce, Ranch
- Loaded Fry Box$35.00
Family size sampler of Ultrameeesy Fries, LayLays Slappin Fries and Buffalo Chik’n Ranch Fries (Comes in pizza size box)
Side
Sweets
- Strawberry Crunch Cake$8.00
Moist and fluffy strawberry cake, filled with a sweet and creamy strawberry buttercream frosting, topped with a crunchy crumble.
- Biscoff Cookie Butter Cheesecake$10.00Out of stock
Buttery Biscoff cookie crust, creamy Biscoff cheesecake filling, with drizzle.
- Oreo Cheesecake$10.00
Crushed Oreos and Cheesecake Filling.
- Banana Pudding Cake$8.00
Moist and fluffy banana cake, layered with a creamy banana pudding filling, and topped with cream.
- Orange Creamsicle Cheesecake$10.00
- Chocolate Cake$8.00
Moist, rich chocolate cake.
- Birthday Cake$8.00
Moist and fluffy cake, filled with rich and creamy buttercream frosting.
- Sweet Cinnamon Funnel Cake$10.00
Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Cinnamon Crumble, Carmel Drizzle, Powdered Sugar.
- Cookies & Cream Funnel Cake$10.00
Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Crumble, Chocolate Drizzle, Powdered Sugar.
- Strawberry Swirl Shake$8.00
House made ice cream, strawberry purée.
- Cookies & Cream Shake$8.00
House made ice cream and cookies.
- Strawberry Shortcake Funnel Cake$10.00
Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Shortcake Crumble, Strawberry Drizzle, Powdered Sugar.
- Peach Cobbler$8.00
- Root Beer Float$8.00
Drinks
- Papa Mayberries Lemonade$4.00
Daily Special Lemonade.
- Slushy$6.00
Your choice of freshly squeezed lemonade or strawberry shaved ice.
- Frosty Daiquiri (Nonalcoholic)$6.00
- Pepsi$4.00
The bold, refreshing, robust cola.
- Diet Pepsi$4.00
A crisp tasting, refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without calories.
- Pepsi Zero$4.00
Real cola taste, with a refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without sugar.
- Starry$4.00
A light and refreshing, caffeine-free, lemon-lime soda made with real sugar.
- Mug Root Beer$4.00
Appeal to the senses with a rich foam, unique aroma and the feeling of ice-cold refreshment.
- Lipton Sweet Tea$4.00
- Gatorade Fruit Punch$4.00
The thirst quenching taste of fruit punch to rehydrate and energize without caffeine.
Holiday Orders
- Holiday Meal$33.00
*FIRST 50 PREORDERS GET A FREE DESSERT!!**** *Single Serving* 📍Pickup: Sunday 11/19 11am-7pm or Wednesday 11/22 11am-1pm 🎉Main Course: Candied Yams Green Beans Mac & Cheese Herbed Dressing Mashed Potatoes & Gravy Smothered Fried Chik’n Honey Baked Ham Appetizer: Hood Roll Side: Dinner Roll Drink: Papa Bayberries Lemonade 🗣️*Please disregard website pickup time/date. PICKUP IS 11/19 or 11/22
- Holiday Pies$26.00