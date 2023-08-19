Dinner Menu

Specials

FRESCA

$16.00

Arugula, watermelon, feta cheese, shishito peppers, lime-honey vinaigrette

BUFALINA CAPRI

$24.00

Bufalina mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, oregano, EVOO, fresh basil

FIORE DI ZUCCA

$26.00

Squash blossoms filled with lemon ricotta, tempura-fried, topped with truffle honey, served with salsa rossa

FOCACCIA PUGLIESE

$15.00

House-made focaccia topped with semi dried tomatoes, and fresh-shaved parmesan, served with parmesan truffle fondue

PROSCIUTTO E MELONE

$24.00

Thinly sliced proscuitto and cantaloupe, crescenza stracchino cheese, fig jam, balsamic glaze

SUPPLI DI CARNE

$18.00

Crispy fried rice balls infused with beef ragu and filled with scamorza, served over saffron suace with fresh-grated parmesan and black truffle

ARAGOSTA IMPERIALE

$44.00

Spaghetti pasta with half Maine lobster in Chef's signature Imperial sauce

PAPPARDELLE SAN MARCO

$29.00

House-made pappardelle pasta in white wine sauce with sausage, spinach, and sun-dried tomatoes

SPAGHETTI ALLA CARBONARA

$36.00

Spaghetti pasta tossed with Italian guanciale, eggs, and pecorino romano

LASAGNA BOLOGNESE

$29.00

Traditional baked lasagna with beef ragu and bechamel

CAPESANTE SCOTTATE

$42.00

Pan-seared scallops, paddlefish caviar, maitake and trumpet mushrooms, pea and leek puree

CIOPPINO TOSCANO

$50.00

Seafood bouillabaisse with mussels, clams, prawn, scallop, crab meat and Atlantic cod, served with crostini

MAIALE ALLA MILANESE

$48.00

Lightly breaded chicken roulade filled with speck and provolone, served with roasted potatoes, caramelized onions, arugula, cherry tomatoes, and truffle vinaigrette

COSTINE DI MANZO

$64.00

PISTACCHIOSA

$16.00

Pistacchio mousse cake

PEPERONATA E BURRATA

$18.00

Antipasti

ARANCINI DI RISO

$18.00

Crispy fried rice balls infused with saffron each filled with one of the following: smoked mozzarella and bolognese meat sauce; mascarpone, pepato, and spinach.

CAVOLETTI ORTOLANI

$16.00

Brussel sprouts and butternut squash flash-fried and sauteed, with toasted almonds and fried chickpeas. Topped with truffle honey and grated parmesan cheese.

BURRATA E PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA

$22.00

Fresh burrata mozzarella, prosciutto di parma, crostini, arugula, and basil pesto

CARPACCIO DI MANZO

$24.00

Thinly sliced raw wagyu beef tenderloin with arugula, artichoke, house-made orange dressing, and shaved parmesan

POLPETTE ALL'ARRABBIATA

$18.00

Beef, ricotta, and porcini meatballs in arrabbiata sauce

TAGLIERE DI AFFETTATI

$30.00

Chef’s selection of Italian cured meats and cheeses

OLIVE CUNSATE

$12.00

Mixed Mediterranean olives, extra vigin olive oil, mushrooms, semi-dried tomatoes

Insalati

CUORI DI LATTTUGA DEI CESARI

$16.00

Organic heart of romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese in a Caesar dressing

INSALATA VALENTINO

$15.00

Organic baby arugula, artichoke, fennel, and parmesan cheese in an orange dressing

SPINACI E PERE DEL GIARDINO

$16.00

Organic baby spinach, pears, pine nuts, and pecorino cheese in a shallot vinaigrette

BIETOLE E FETA

$16.00

Organic golden and red beets, with toasted piedmont hazelnuts, arugula, and feta cheese in a port wine dressing

Contorni

BREAD BASKET

$12.00

Assortment of homemade french bread, focaccia & Sicilian olives in olive oil

PATATE RUSTICHE AL FORNO

$10.00

Oven roasted potatoes with herbs and caramelized onions

MISTO DI VERDURE

$12.00

Steamed, sautéed, or grilled mixed seasonal vegetables

ASPARAGI

$12.00

Steamed, sautéed, or grilled asparagus

SPINACI

$10.00

Steamed or sautéed spinach

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$10.00

Steamed, sautéed, or roastaed brussels sprouts

2oz Parmesan

$1.50

2oz Olives

$1.50

No Show

$50.00

Primi Piatti

GNOCCHI ALLA SICILIANA

$28.00

Gnocchi with eggplant, fresh basil, and mozzarella cheese in a peeled baked tomato sauce with a touch of pesto

RIGATONI ALLA BEPPE

$29.00

Rigatoni pasta with crumbled Italian sausage and peas in a delicate cream tomato sauce

TAGLIATELLE ALLA BOLOGNESE

$29.00

Tagliatelle pasta in a traditional Northern Italian meat sauce

RAVIOLI DI ARAGOSTA E GRANCHIO

$40.00

Crab and lobster filled ravioli with a scallop in a delicate lobster cream sauce

SPAGHETTI PORTOFINO

$46.00

Spaghetti pasta with mussels, clams, prawn, scallop, crab meat, and cherry tomatoes in a pinot blanc sauce with a touch of pesto

KIDS PASTA

$10.00

Secondi Piatti

BRANZINO AL LIMONE

$48.00

Pan-seared Mediterranean seabass, roasted potatoes, seasonal mixed vegetables, lemon emulsion

POLLO ALLA PARMIGIANA

$45.00

Breaded chicken breast, marinara, mozzarella, arugula, and roasted potatoes

TAGLIATA DI MANZO

$80.00

Prime NY Strip, roasted potatoes, arugula, parmesan, maiitake and trumpet mushrooms, shishito peppers. salsa verde

VITELLO AI FUNGHI

$100.00

Pan-roasted veal chop, roasted potatoes, and seasonal mushrooms, veal sauce

Dolci

Vanilla and espresso

CANNOLO SICILIANO

$12.00

Crispy Sicilian cannoli shell filled with sweetened ricotta cheese and chocolate chips

PANNA COTTA AI FRUTTI DI BOSCO

$10.00

Vanilla-infused Italian custard with mango coulis

SEMIFREDDO

$16.00

Almond brittle semifreddo with chocolate cream sauce and a scoop of cherry gelato

TIRAMISU

$14.00

Epresso-soaked ladyfinger biscotti with mascarpone, cocoa powder, and espresso beans

TORTA DI RICOTTA

$14.00

Traditional Italian ricotta cheesecake with your choice of topping and biscotti crust with vanilla gelato

BOMBOLONE

$12.00

Italian doughnut served warm, filled with nutella, served with Chantilly whipped cream

CUORE DI CIOCCOLATO

$16.00

Molten chocolate fondant cake served with vanilla gelato

GELATO

$10.00

GELATO FLAVOR OF YOUR CHOICE

LEMON SORBET

$10.00

LEMON SORBET

PASSIONFRUIT SORBET

$10.00

PASSIONFRUIT SORBET

AFFOGATO

$15.00

Drinks Menu

Red Wines Glass

Barbera Glass

$15.00

Araldica Barbera Bottle

$52.00

Malbec Glass

$16.00

Malbec Bottle

$56.00

Max's Glass

$16.00

Max's Bottle

$56.00

Pinot Noir Glass

$17.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

$60.00

Valpolicella Glass

$17.00

Valpolicella Bottle

$60.00

Chianti Glass

$14.00

Chianti Bottle

$48.00

Lambrusco Glass

$14.00

Lambrusco Bottle

$52.00

Segno Librandi Glass

$17.00

Segno Librandi Bottle

$60.00

Rigoleto Glass

$16.00

Rigoleto Bottle

$56.00

Fuoco Veronese Glass

$15.00

Fuoco Veronese Bottle

$52.00

White Wine Glass

Chardonnay Glass

$15.00

Chardonnay Bottle

$54.00

Moscato Glass

$13.00

Moscato Bottle

$46.00

Pinot Grigio Glass

$14.00

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$50.00

Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$14.00

Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$50.00

Riesling Glass

$13.00

Riesling Bottle

$46.00

Rose Glass

$15.00

Rose Bottle

$54.00

Vermentino Glass

$14.00

Vermentino Bottle

$50.00

Prosecco Glass

$15.00

Prosecco Bottle

$56.00

Sparkling Rose Glass

$14.00

Sparkling Rose Bottle

$52.00

Red Wines Bottle

Aleksander

$140.00

Aleksander Reserve

$240.00

Antinori Cont'ugo

$180.00

Masi Amarone

$180.00

Piatelli Carbernet

$86.00

Arceno Chianti

$86.00

Vajra Albe Barolo

$108.00

Whitehall Lane Cabernet

$128.00

Zeni Amarone

$120.00

Guinigi Barolo

$140.00

Banfi Brunello

$195.00

Librandi Duca San Felice

$74.00

Lenza Di Munti Etna Rosso

$90.00

Les Cassanges De La Nerthe

$70.00

Chateau Belgrave

$128.00

Sette Cielo Indaco

$140.00

Benanti Rovitello

$250.00

Biondi Santi Brunello

$580.00

Aldo Conterno Bussia Barolo

$280.00

Maculan Fratta

$280.00

Daniele Conterno Barolo

$152.00

Voyzn

$220.00

Villa Matilde Aglianico

$66.00

Phigaia After the Red

$90.00

White Wines Bottle

Prescription Chardonnay

$60.00

Taittinger

$90.00

TCS Wildbacher

$84.00

Etna Bianco

$70.00

Michele Chiarlo Moscato

$58.00

Contadi Costaldi Franciacorta

$96.00

Librandi Critone

$64.00

Rombauer Chardonnay

$75.00

Piper Heidsieck

$120.00

JM Brocard Chablis

$90.00

M. Chapoutier Petite Ruche

$85.00

Bevande

Pepsi

$5.00

Diet Pepsi

$5.00

Starry

$5.00

Rootbeer

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

San Pellegrino Limonata

$5.00

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$5.00

A'Siciliana Blood Orange Soda

$5.00

Tonic

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Tea

$5.00

Coffee

$5.00

Single Espresso

$5.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Coffee w/ Alcohol

$12.00

Milk

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$6.00

Nandito

$8.00

Pinita

$8.00

Sparkling Water 500mL

$5.00

Sparkling Water 750mL

$7.00

Natural Water

$7.00

Birre-Beers

Peroni

$8.00

Anti Hero

$8.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Sam Adams

$7.00

Heineken 0

$6.00