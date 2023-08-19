Nando Milano
Dinner Menu
Specials
FRESCA
Arugula, watermelon, feta cheese, shishito peppers, lime-honey vinaigrette
BUFALINA CAPRI
Bufalina mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, oregano, EVOO, fresh basil
FIORE DI ZUCCA
Squash blossoms filled with lemon ricotta, tempura-fried, topped with truffle honey, served with salsa rossa
FOCACCIA PUGLIESE
House-made focaccia topped with semi dried tomatoes, and fresh-shaved parmesan, served with parmesan truffle fondue
PROSCIUTTO E MELONE
Thinly sliced proscuitto and cantaloupe, crescenza stracchino cheese, fig jam, balsamic glaze
SUPPLI DI CARNE
Crispy fried rice balls infused with beef ragu and filled with scamorza, served over saffron suace with fresh-grated parmesan and black truffle
ARAGOSTA IMPERIALE
Spaghetti pasta with half Maine lobster in Chef's signature Imperial sauce
PAPPARDELLE SAN MARCO
House-made pappardelle pasta in white wine sauce with sausage, spinach, and sun-dried tomatoes
SPAGHETTI ALLA CARBONARA
Spaghetti pasta tossed with Italian guanciale, eggs, and pecorino romano
LASAGNA BOLOGNESE
Traditional baked lasagna with beef ragu and bechamel
CAPESANTE SCOTTATE
Pan-seared scallops, paddlefish caviar, maitake and trumpet mushrooms, pea and leek puree
CIOPPINO TOSCANO
Seafood bouillabaisse with mussels, clams, prawn, scallop, crab meat and Atlantic cod, served with crostini
MAIALE ALLA MILANESE
Lightly breaded chicken roulade filled with speck and provolone, served with roasted potatoes, caramelized onions, arugula, cherry tomatoes, and truffle vinaigrette
COSTINE DI MANZO
PISTACCHIOSA
Pistacchio mousse cake
PEPERONATA E BURRATA
Antipasti
ARANCINI DI RISO
Crispy fried rice balls infused with saffron each filled with one of the following: smoked mozzarella and bolognese meat sauce; mascarpone, pepato, and spinach.
CAVOLETTI ORTOLANI
Brussel sprouts and butternut squash flash-fried and sauteed, with toasted almonds and fried chickpeas. Topped with truffle honey and grated parmesan cheese.
BURRATA E PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA
Fresh burrata mozzarella, prosciutto di parma, crostini, arugula, and basil pesto
CARPACCIO DI MANZO
Thinly sliced raw wagyu beef tenderloin with arugula, artichoke, house-made orange dressing, and shaved parmesan
POLPETTE ALL'ARRABBIATA
Beef, ricotta, and porcini meatballs in arrabbiata sauce
TAGLIERE DI AFFETTATI
Chef’s selection of Italian cured meats and cheeses
OLIVE CUNSATE
Mixed Mediterranean olives, extra vigin olive oil, mushrooms, semi-dried tomatoes
Insalati
CUORI DI LATTTUGA DEI CESARI
Organic heart of romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese in a Caesar dressing
INSALATA VALENTINO
Organic baby arugula, artichoke, fennel, and parmesan cheese in an orange dressing
SPINACI E PERE DEL GIARDINO
Organic baby spinach, pears, pine nuts, and pecorino cheese in a shallot vinaigrette
BIETOLE E FETA
Organic golden and red beets, with toasted piedmont hazelnuts, arugula, and feta cheese in a port wine dressing
Contorni
BREAD BASKET
Assortment of homemade french bread, focaccia & Sicilian olives in olive oil
PATATE RUSTICHE AL FORNO
Oven roasted potatoes with herbs and caramelized onions
MISTO DI VERDURE
Steamed, sautéed, or grilled mixed seasonal vegetables
ASPARAGI
Steamed, sautéed, or grilled asparagus
SPINACI
Steamed or sautéed spinach
BRUSSELS SPROUTS
Steamed, sautéed, or roastaed brussels sprouts
2oz Parmesan
2oz Olives
Primi Piatti
GNOCCHI ALLA SICILIANA
Gnocchi with eggplant, fresh basil, and mozzarella cheese in a peeled baked tomato sauce with a touch of pesto
RIGATONI ALLA BEPPE
Rigatoni pasta with crumbled Italian sausage and peas in a delicate cream tomato sauce
TAGLIATELLE ALLA BOLOGNESE
Tagliatelle pasta in a traditional Northern Italian meat sauce
RAVIOLI DI ARAGOSTA E GRANCHIO
Crab and lobster filled ravioli with a scallop in a delicate lobster cream sauce
SPAGHETTI PORTOFINO
Spaghetti pasta with mussels, clams, prawn, scallop, crab meat, and cherry tomatoes in a pinot blanc sauce with a touch of pesto
Secondi Piatti
BRANZINO AL LIMONE
Pan-seared Mediterranean seabass, roasted potatoes, seasonal mixed vegetables, lemon emulsion
POLLO ALLA PARMIGIANA
Breaded chicken breast, marinara, mozzarella, arugula, and roasted potatoes
TAGLIATA DI MANZO
Prime NY Strip, roasted potatoes, arugula, parmesan, maiitake and trumpet mushrooms, shishito peppers. salsa verde
VITELLO AI FUNGHI
Pan-roasted veal chop, roasted potatoes, and seasonal mushrooms, veal sauce
Dolci
CANNOLO SICILIANO
Crispy Sicilian cannoli shell filled with sweetened ricotta cheese and chocolate chips
PANNA COTTA AI FRUTTI DI BOSCO
Vanilla-infused Italian custard with mango coulis
SEMIFREDDO
Almond brittle semifreddo with chocolate cream sauce and a scoop of cherry gelato
TIRAMISU
Epresso-soaked ladyfinger biscotti with mascarpone, cocoa powder, and espresso beans
TORTA DI RICOTTA
Traditional Italian ricotta cheesecake with your choice of topping and biscotti crust with vanilla gelato
BOMBOLONE
Italian doughnut served warm, filled with nutella, served with Chantilly whipped cream
CUORE DI CIOCCOLATO
Molten chocolate fondant cake served with vanilla gelato
GELATO
GELATO FLAVOR OF YOUR CHOICE
LEMON SORBET
PASSIONFRUIT SORBET
