Nano Brew CLE 1859 W 25th St
Popular Items
Stoner Fries
fries, nacho cheese sauce, chili, scallions, sour cream - VGA|GF
Brisket Nachos - VGA|VA|GF
corn tortilla chips, smoked brisket, pickled red onion, cheddar cheese, nacho cheese, sour cream, pickled jalapeno – GF, VGA, VA
Daily Double
two 4oz angus smashed patties, muenster, caramelized onion, mushrooms, jalapeno, special sauce
Dinner
Snacks
Mac n Cheese Bites
five crispy mac & cheese bites, roasted mushroom, caramelized onion, chimichurri sour cream - VG
Everything Pretzel VG|VA
house-made bavarian pretzel, everything seasoning, whipped cream cheese - VG|VA
Pretzel - VG|VA
house-made bavarian pretzel, nacho cheese sauce - VG|VA
Brussels Sprouts
roasted brussel sprouts, mike’s hot honey, crispy garlic – VG|GF|VA
Brisket Nachos - VGA|VA|GF
corn tortilla chips, smoked brisket, pickled red onion, cheddar cheese, nacho cheese, sour cream, pickled jalapeno – GF, VGA, VA
Stoner Fries
fries, nacho cheese sauce, chili, scallions, sour cream - VGA|GF
Greens
Nano Caesar Salad – VG|GFA
romaine, parmesan, croutons, red onion, Caesar dressing – VGA GFA
SIDE Nano Caesar Salad - VG|GFA
romaine, parmesan, croutons, red onion, Caesar dressing – VGA GFA
Tomato Salad - VG|VA|GFA
mixed greens, heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, avocado, croutons, ranch dressing - VG|VA|GFA
SIDE Tomato Salad - VG|VA|GFA
mixed greens, heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, avocado, croutons, ranch dressing - VG|VA|GFA
Burgers
Daily Double
two 4oz angus smashed patties, muenster, caramelized onion, mushrooms, jalapeno, special sauce
Daily Single
one 4oz angus smashed patty, muenster, caramelized onion, mushrooms, jalapeno, special sauce
Quesadilla
chihuahua cheese, blackened chicken, red onion, cajun sour cream – VGA
Acid Trip - VGA|VA|GFA
voted "most unique" in CLE Magazine's "Burger Kings". 4oz angus smashed patty, american cheese, cabbage vinegar slaw, balsamic reduction, pickled red onion, spicy mayo, burger bun
Nano Classic - VGA|VA|GFA
4oz angus smashed patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, nano sauce, burger bun
Brisket Burger
4oz angus smashed patty, american cheese, smoked brisket, bbq mayo, fried pickled red onion, burger bun
N.B.C - GFA
4oz angus smashed patty, american cheese, onion, tomato, lettuce, thick cut bacon, nano sauce, burger bun
PB & J
4oz angus smashed patty, peanut butter, bacon jam, arugula, burger bun
Spicy Burger - VGA|VA|GFA
named one of the "33 best burgers in america" by thrillist. 4oz angus smashed patty, american cheese, roasted poblano peppers, caramelized onion, spicy mayo, lettuce, burger bun
Wake N Bake
4oz angus smashed patty, american cheese, bacon, sunny egg, red eye mayo, lettuce, english muffin
Bowls
Mac of the Month
cavatappi, american + cheddar mac, blackened chicken, red onion, jalapeno - VGA
Mom's Mac
cavatappi, american + cheddar
VEGAN Mom's Mac
Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac
cavatappi, american + cheddar mac, grilled chicken, bacon, ranch, scallion – VGA
Mindy's Chicken Bowl
mashed potatoes, corn, crispy chicken breast pieces, chicken gravy, shredded cheddar, scallion - VGA