Popular Items

Stoner Fries

$15.00

fries, nacho cheese sauce, chili, scallions, sour cream - VGA|GF

Brisket Nachos - VGA|VA|GF

$19.00

corn tortilla chips, smoked brisket, pickled red onion, cheddar cheese, nacho cheese, sour cream, pickled jalapeno – GF, VGA, VA

Daily Double

$15.00

two 4oz angus smashed patties, muenster, caramelized onion, mushrooms, jalapeno, special sauce

Dinner

Snacks

Mac n Cheese Bites

$11.00

five crispy mac & cheese bites, roasted mushroom, caramelized onion, chimichurri sour cream - VG

Everything Pretzel VG|VA

$9.00

house-made bavarian pretzel, everything seasoning, whipped cream cheese - VG|VA

Pretzel - VG|VA

$9.00

house-made bavarian pretzel, nacho cheese sauce - VG|VA

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

roasted brussel sprouts, mike’s hot honey, crispy garlic – VG|GF|VA

Greens

Add chicken breast ($5) Add veggie patty or falafel patty ($2)

Nano Caesar Salad – VG|GFA

$9.00

romaine, parmesan, croutons, red onion, Caesar dressing – VGA GFA

SIDE Nano Caesar Salad - VG|GFA

$4.00

romaine, parmesan, croutons, red onion, Caesar dressing – VGA GFA

Tomato Salad - VG|VA|GFA

$13.00

mixed greens, heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, avocado, croutons, ranch dressing - VG|VA|GFA

SIDE Tomato Salad - VG|VA|GFA

$4.00

mixed greens, heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, avocado, croutons, ranch dressing - VG|VA|GFA

Burgers

Our burgers are fresh, never frozen beef raised without antibiotics or hormones. Make it a double | 3 sub house veggie patty for no charge sub beyond burger patty | 3 sub grilled chicken | 3 sub gluten-free/vegan bun | 1.5

Daily Double

$15.00

two 4oz angus smashed patties, muenster, caramelized onion, mushrooms, jalapeno, special sauce

Daily Single

$11.00

one 4oz angus smashed patty, muenster, caramelized onion, mushrooms, jalapeno, special sauce

Quesadilla

$11.00

chihuahua cheese, blackened chicken, red onion, cajun sour cream – VGA

Acid Trip - VGA|VA|GFA

$9.00

voted "most unique" in CLE Magazine's "Burger Kings". 4oz angus smashed patty, american cheese, cabbage vinegar slaw, balsamic reduction, pickled red onion, spicy mayo, burger bun

Nano Classic - VGA|VA|GFA

$8.00

4oz angus smashed patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, nano sauce, burger bun

Brisket Burger

$11.00

4oz angus smashed patty, american cheese, smoked brisket, bbq mayo, fried pickled red onion, burger bun

N.B.C - GFA

$10.00

4oz angus smashed patty, american cheese, onion, tomato, lettuce, thick cut bacon, nano sauce, burger bun

PB & J

$8.00

4oz angus smashed patty, peanut butter, bacon jam, arugula, burger bun

Spicy Burger - VGA|VA|GFA

$9.00

named one of the "33 best burgers in america" by thrillist. 4oz angus smashed patty, american cheese, roasted poblano peppers, caramelized onion, spicy mayo, lettuce, burger bun

Wake N Bake

$9.00

4oz angus smashed patty, american cheese, bacon, sunny egg, red eye mayo, lettuce, english muffin

Bowls

Mac of the Month

$13.00

cavatappi, american + cheddar mac, blackened chicken, red onion, jalapeno - VGA

Mom's Mac

$11.00

cavatappi, american + cheddar

VEGAN Mom's Mac

$13.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac

$13.00

cavatappi, american + cheddar mac, grilled chicken, bacon, ranch, scallion – VGA

Mindy's Chicken Bowl

$15.00

mashed potatoes, corn, crispy chicken breast pieces, chicken gravy, shredded cheddar, scallion - VGA

Add Ons

Fries VG|V|GF

$4.00

burger spiced fries, ketchup VG|V|GF

Tater Tots VG|V|GF

$4.00

burger spiced fries, ketchup VG|V|GF

SIDE Salad

$4.00

choose caesar or greek wedge

SIDE Brussels

$4.00

SIDE Coleslaw VG|GF

$4.00

Pickles

$0.50

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Mac

$6.00

Kids Salad

$6.00

Desserts

Fried Oreos

$5.00

four oreos deep fried in pancake batter, powdered sugar - VG

Outside Dessert Fee

$25.00

Puppies

Solo Patty

$4.00

Solo Chix

$4.00

Sauces

*Sauce of the Month

$0.50

Ballpark Mustard

$0.50

Balsamic Reduction

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

BBQ Mayo

$0.50

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Cream Cheese

$1.00

DR - Caesar

$0.50

DR - Ranch

$0.50

Honey

$2.00

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Maple Syrup

$2.00

Mayo

Mike's Hot Honey

$1.00

Nano Sauce

$0.50

Red Eye Mayo

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Stadium Mustard

$0.50

Whole Grain Mustard

$0.50

Beer

Package - MGB

Prosperity Bucket

$15.00

OG Lager Bucket

$15.00

PSW/OG Bucket

$15.00

CUTIE BUCKET

$18.00

FALL BUCKET

$18.00

6-PK Cosmic Haze

$11.99

6-PK Festivus

$10.99

6-PK Franklin

$10.99

6-PK Frosty

$10.99

6pk Haze Bro

$10.99

6-PK Lister

$10.99

6-PK Pin High

$10.99

6-PK Progress

$10.99

6-PK Shandy

$10.99

6-PK Citramax

$11.99Out of stock

6-PK Heart Cider

$10.99Out of stock

6-PK OG Lager

$10.99Out of stock

6-PK Old Zahm

$10.99Out of stock

6-PK Prosperity

$10.99Out of stock

Retail

Nano 10 Year Tee - S

$22.00

Nano 10 Year Tee - M

$22.00

Nano 10 Year Tee - L

$22.00

Nano 10 Year Tee - XL

$22.00

Nano 10 Year Tee - XXL

$22.00

Nano Retro Tee - S

$24.00

Nano Retro Tee - M

$24.00

Nano Retro Tee - L

$24.00

Nano Retro Tee - XL

$24.00

Nano Retro Tee - XXL

$24.00

Nano Black Tee - S

$22.00Out of stock

Nano Black Tee - M

$22.00Out of stock

Nano Black Tee - L

$22.00Out of stock

Nano Black Tee - XL

$22.00

Nano Grey Tee - S

$22.00Out of stock

Nano Grey Tee - M

$22.00Out of stock

Nano Grey Tee - L

$22.00Out of stock

Nano Grey Tee - XL

$22.00Out of stock

Nano Grey Tee - XXL

$22.00Out of stock

Nano Wmns Tee - S

$22.00

Nano Wmns Tee - M

$22.00
Nano Wmns Tee - L

Nano Wmns Tee - L

$22.00
Nano Wmns Tee - XL

Nano Wmns Tee - XL

$22.00Out of stock
Nano Wmns Tee - XXL

Nano Wmns Tee - XXL

$22.00
Nano Blue Tank - XS

Nano Blue Tank - XS

$15.00
Nano Blue Tank - S

Nano Blue Tank - S

$15.00
Nano Blue Tank - M

Nano Blue Tank - M

$15.00Out of stock
Nano Blue Tank - L

Nano Blue Tank - L

$15.00
Nano Blue Tank - XL

Nano Blue Tank - XL

$15.00
Nano Blue Tank - XXL

Nano Blue Tank - XXL

$15.00

Nano Grey Tank - S

$15.00

Nano Grey Tank - L

$15.00
Nano Wmns Tank - XS

Nano Wmns Tank - XS

$15.00
Nano Wmns Tank - S

Nano Wmns Tank - S

$15.00
Nano Wmns Tank - M

Nano Wmns Tank - M

$15.00
Nano Wmns Tank - L

Nano Wmns Tank - L

$15.00
Nano Wmns Tank - XL

Nano Wmns Tank - XL

$15.00

Bandana

$6.00

Can Toy

$12.00

Dog Bowl

$6.00

Nano Tag-A-Brew - SHORT

$3.00

Nano Tag-A-Brew - LONG

$7.00

Nano 5-Panel Hat

$28.00

Nano Tin Tacker

$20.00