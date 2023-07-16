Pizza

Pizza

Tex Mex Pizza

$20.00+

Grilled chicken, fresh tomatoes, jalapenos, cilantro, onion, and avocado. Served without our signature pizza sauce

Vegetarian Pizza

$20.00+

Mushroom, black olive, onion, tomato, eggplant, spinach

Quattro Formaggi Pizza

$15.00+

Romano pecorino, Grändeⓡ gorgonzola, Grändeⓡ provolone. Served without our signature pizza sauce

Greek Pizza

$22.50+

Spinach, feta cheese, kalamata olives, and red onions. Served without our signature pizza sauce

Cheese Pizza

$12.00+

Naples Special

$22.50+

House-made Italian sausage, pepperoni, green pepper, extra cheese, onion, meatball, garlic, bacon, mushroom. Jalapenos and anchovies upon request

Franco's Pizza

$20.00+

Prosciutto di Parma, fresh tomato, arugula, and extra virgin olive oil. Served without our signature pizza sauce

Anthony's Pizza

$20.00+

Sautéed spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, black olives, mushroom, and garlic. Served without our signature pizza sauce

Margherita Pizza

$15.00+

Fresh tomato and basil. Garlic upon request. Served without our signature pizza sauce

Meat Pizza

$22.50+

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, house made Italian sausage and meatball

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.00+

BBQ sauce, fresh tomato, grilled chicken, red onion, and fresh cilantro

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$22.50+

Franks hot sauce, grilled chicken. Served with ranch

With Entree

Specialty Half and Half

Small Specialty Half and Half

Medium Specialty Half and Half

Large Specialty Half and Half

Specialty Half and BYO

Small Specialty Half and Half BYO

Medium Specialty Half and Half BYO

Large Specialty Half and Half BYO

Main Menu

Appetizers

As Entree

Soup of the Day

$7.00

Chef's daily inspiration, served with crostini

Mussels and Clams

$15.00

Cooked in a choice of white wine sauce or spicy marinara

Garlic Bread

$7.95

Our bread with a garlic spread that is made in house

Risotto of the Day

$10.00

Served as a Primo, chef's daily inspiration

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Choose from parmesan, hot and BBQ

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Cream cheese, mozzarella and crispy pancetta. Served with grilled crostini

Fried Mozzarella

$9.95

Hand breaded mozzarella served with house-made rustic marinara

Bruschetta

$8.95

Over grilled crostini, finished with balsamic reduction and shaved parmigiana

Calamari

$12.00

Hand breaded squid rings and tentacles served with house made rustic marinara and spinach-basil remoulade

Family-Sized Antipasto

$16.25

Quality Italian cold cuts, vegetables, variety of cheeses and olives

Salads

Side House Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, carrots, tomatoes, garlic croutons, and pepperoncini peppers

Large House Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, carrots, tomatoes, garlic croutons, and pepperoncini peppers

Spinach salad

$12.95

Gorgonzola cheese, bacon, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onions, raspberry vinaigrette

Pear and Pecan

$13.50

Hand-breaded goat cheese, pears, house-candied pecans, sun-dried cranberries, and orange vinaigrette

Side Caesar

$6.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, grana padano cheese

Large Caesar

$10.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, grana padano cheese

Wedge

$10.00

Iceberg wedge, bacon, tomatoes, red onion, garlic croutons, creamy gorgonzola

Side Greek

$7.00

Feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, and herb vinaigrette

Large Greek

$13.50

Feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, and herb vinaigrette

Caprese

$10.00

Vine ripe tomatoes, Grändeⓡ fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, capers, extra virgin olive oil, and balsamic reduction

Side Pear and Pecan

$7.45

Side Spinach

$6.95

side wedge

$6.95

Lun- caprese

$7.25

To Go Ranch

$0.30

Entrees

Rib Eye

$27.00

Hand cut ribeye served with roasted rosemary potatoes and asparagus

Atlantic Salmon

$25.00

Grilled and topped with a balsamic reduction. Served with risotto and vegetables

Frutti Di Mare

$24.00

Seafood stew with clams, mussels, shrimp, fish and calamari. Served with angel hair pasta and crostini

Franco's Shrimp

$21.00

Roasted garlic, parmigiana and lemon infused white wine cream sauce with angel hair pasta

Italian Lemon Pepper Chicken

$16.95

Served with fresh spinach and vegetable medley

Chicken Marsala

$21.00

Mushroom-marsala wine sauce. Served with spaghetti and vegetable medley

Chicken Picatta

$19.00

Lemon white wine sauce and capers. Served with lemon infused angel hair pasta

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.50

Hand breaded, then baked in our rustic marinara and mozzarella. Served with spaghetti pomodoro

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.50

Hand breaded, then baked in our rustic marinara and mozzarella. Served with spaghetti pomodoro

Pasta Siciliana

$18.00

Penne pasta with chicken, broccoli, roasted garlic, EVOO and mozzarella

Pasta Primavera

$18.00

Fettuccine pasta tossed with grilled chicken, variety of vegetables, feta cheese and EVOO

Neto's Special

$19.95

Fettuccine pasta with shrimp, asparagus, sun-dried tomatoes and a white wine cream sauce, served with a fried artichoke heart atop

Spaghetti Alla Amatriciana

$16.00

Bacon, cherry tomatoes, onions, red pepper flakes and a hint of tomato sauce

Spaghetti

$13.00

Served with house made meatballs or our signature bolognese

Gorgonzola Penne

$18.95

Chicken, sun-dried tomato, asparagus, mushroom tossed in a gorgonzola cream sauce

Penne Rustica

$19.95

Shrimp, chicken, prosciutto di parma, asparagus, sun-dried tomatoes tossed in a sugo rosa

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.00

Cream sauce with parmigiana cheese

Herbed Cheese Ravioli

$17.95

Four cheese ravioli topped with chef's signature bolognese sauce

Sicilian Lasagna

$17.95

Layered pasta with Italian sausage, beef, ricotta, mozzarella and house marinara

Cheese Tortellini

$17.00

Ricotta filled pasta tossed with asparagus and cherry tomatoes in a cream sauce

Lunch Menu

Lun-Cheese Ravioli

$10.45

Lun-Pasta Siciliana

$10.95

Lun-Pasta Primavera

$10.95

Lun-Eggplant Parmagiana

$10.95

Lun-Lemon Pepper

$9.25

Lun-francos Shrimp

$11.95

lun-chicken Putanesca

$10.95

Lun-Penne Rustica

$11.95

Lun-Spaghetti Pomodoro

$6.95

Lun-Gorgonzola Penne

$10.95

Lun-Fettuccini Alfredo

$8.95

Lun-CkickenParmigiana

$10.95

Lun-chicken Picatta

$10.95

lun- ckn marsala

$11.95

L-Fried Mozzarella

$5.95

L- Sicilian Meatballs

$5.95

L-Bruschetta

$6.45

L- Calamari

$12.00

L- Chicken Wings

$12.00

L- Garlic Bread

$7.95

L- Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Lun-chicken Picatta

$10.95

Lun-CkickenParmigiana

$10.95

Lun-Eggplant Parmagiana

$10.95

Lun-Lemon Pepper

$9.25

Lun-francos Shrimp

$11.95

lun-chicken Putanesca

$10.95

Lun-Penne Rustica

$11.95

Lun-Spaghetti Pomodoro

$6.95

Lun-Gorgonzola Penne

$10.95

Lun-Fettuccini Alfredo

$8.95

Lun-Cheese Ravioli

$10.45

Lun-Pasta Siciliana

$10.95

Lun-Pasta Primavera

$10.95

lun-Ckn marsala

$11.95

calzone

$14.95

Meatball Sub

$8.95

French Dip Sub

$12.95

Chicken Parm Sub

$9.95

Philly Cheese Sub

$12.95

Italian Sub

$9.95

Sausage and peppers Sub

$9.95

Focc caprice

$10.99

Focc italiano

$10.99

Focc di Parma

$10.99

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Italian Cream Cake

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Mouse

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Lemon Cake

$8.00

Tuxedo

$8.00

Canoli

$8.00

Colosal cheesecake

$8.00

Black and white Cake

$8.00

cheese cake

$8.00

Pizza On order

Pizza On order

Beverages

Carbonated Drinks

San Pellegrino

$4.00

500 ml

San Pellegrino Flavored

$4.00

Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Dr Pepper

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Raspberry Tea

$2.95

Diet coke

$2.95

Non Carbonated

Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$3.50

Capuccino

$4.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Panna Water

$4.00

500 ml

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.95

milk

$4.00

apple juice

$3.00

tea

$2.50

Beer

Beer (Copy)

Peroni

$5.50

Moreti

$6.00

Stella

$5.50

Michelob ultra

$5.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Miller Light

$4.50

Heineken

$5.50

Lone Star

$4.50

Dos XX

$5.50

Blue Moon

$5.50

Shiner

$5.50

Hopadillo

$5.50