Naples Italian Ristorante & Pizza
Pizza
Tex Mex Pizza
Grilled chicken, fresh tomatoes, jalapenos, cilantro, onion, and avocado. Served without our signature pizza sauce
Vegetarian Pizza
Mushroom, black olive, onion, tomato, eggplant, spinach
Quattro Formaggi Pizza
Romano pecorino, Grändeⓡ gorgonzola, Grändeⓡ provolone. Served without our signature pizza sauce
Greek Pizza
Spinach, feta cheese, kalamata olives, and red onions. Served without our signature pizza sauce
Cheese Pizza
Naples Special
House-made Italian sausage, pepperoni, green pepper, extra cheese, onion, meatball, garlic, bacon, mushroom. Jalapenos and anchovies upon request
Franco's Pizza
Prosciutto di Parma, fresh tomato, arugula, and extra virgin olive oil. Served without our signature pizza sauce
Anthony's Pizza
Sautéed spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, black olives, mushroom, and garlic. Served without our signature pizza sauce
Margherita Pizza
Fresh tomato and basil. Garlic upon request. Served without our signature pizza sauce
Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, house made Italian sausage and meatball
BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, fresh tomato, grilled chicken, red onion, and fresh cilantro
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Franks hot sauce, grilled chicken. Served with ranch
With Entree
Specialty Half and Half
Specialty Half and BYO
Main Menu
Appetizers
As Entree
Soup of the Day
Chef's daily inspiration, served with crostini
Mussels and Clams
Cooked in a choice of white wine sauce or spicy marinara
Garlic Bread
Our bread with a garlic spread that is made in house
Risotto of the Day
Served as a Primo, chef's daily inspiration
Chicken Wings
Choose from parmesan, hot and BBQ
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Cream cheese, mozzarella and crispy pancetta. Served with grilled crostini
Fried Mozzarella
Hand breaded mozzarella served with house-made rustic marinara
Bruschetta
Over grilled crostini, finished with balsamic reduction and shaved parmigiana
Calamari
Hand breaded squid rings and tentacles served with house made rustic marinara and spinach-basil remoulade
Family-Sized Antipasto
Quality Italian cold cuts, vegetables, variety of cheeses and olives
Salads
Side House Salad
Mixed greens, carrots, tomatoes, garlic croutons, and pepperoncini peppers
Large House Salad
Mixed greens, carrots, tomatoes, garlic croutons, and pepperoncini peppers
Spinach salad
Gorgonzola cheese, bacon, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onions, raspberry vinaigrette
Pear and Pecan
Hand-breaded goat cheese, pears, house-candied pecans, sun-dried cranberries, and orange vinaigrette
Side Caesar
Crisp romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, grana padano cheese
Large Caesar
Crisp romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, grana padano cheese
Wedge
Iceberg wedge, bacon, tomatoes, red onion, garlic croutons, creamy gorgonzola
Side Greek
Feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, and herb vinaigrette
Large Greek
Feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, and herb vinaigrette
Caprese
Vine ripe tomatoes, Grändeⓡ fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, capers, extra virgin olive oil, and balsamic reduction
Side Pear and Pecan
Side Spinach
side wedge
Lun- caprese
To Go Ranch
Entrees
Rib Eye
Hand cut ribeye served with roasted rosemary potatoes and asparagus
Atlantic Salmon
Grilled and topped with a balsamic reduction. Served with risotto and vegetables
Frutti Di Mare
Seafood stew with clams, mussels, shrimp, fish and calamari. Served with angel hair pasta and crostini
Franco's Shrimp
Roasted garlic, parmigiana and lemon infused white wine cream sauce with angel hair pasta
Italian Lemon Pepper Chicken
Served with fresh spinach and vegetable medley
Chicken Marsala
Mushroom-marsala wine sauce. Served with spaghetti and vegetable medley
Chicken Picatta
Lemon white wine sauce and capers. Served with lemon infused angel hair pasta
Eggplant Parmigiana
Hand breaded, then baked in our rustic marinara and mozzarella. Served with spaghetti pomodoro
Chicken Parmigiana
Hand breaded, then baked in our rustic marinara and mozzarella. Served with spaghetti pomodoro
Pasta Siciliana
Penne pasta with chicken, broccoli, roasted garlic, EVOO and mozzarella
Pasta Primavera
Fettuccine pasta tossed with grilled chicken, variety of vegetables, feta cheese and EVOO
Neto's Special
Fettuccine pasta with shrimp, asparagus, sun-dried tomatoes and a white wine cream sauce, served with a fried artichoke heart atop
Spaghetti Alla Amatriciana
Bacon, cherry tomatoes, onions, red pepper flakes and a hint of tomato sauce
Spaghetti
Served with house made meatballs or our signature bolognese
Gorgonzola Penne
Chicken, sun-dried tomato, asparagus, mushroom tossed in a gorgonzola cream sauce
Penne Rustica
Shrimp, chicken, prosciutto di parma, asparagus, sun-dried tomatoes tossed in a sugo rosa
Fettuccine Alfredo
Cream sauce with parmigiana cheese
Herbed Cheese Ravioli
Four cheese ravioli topped with chef's signature bolognese sauce
Sicilian Lasagna
Layered pasta with Italian sausage, beef, ricotta, mozzarella and house marinara
Cheese Tortellini
Ricotta filled pasta tossed with asparagus and cherry tomatoes in a cream sauce