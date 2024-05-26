2x points now for loyalty members
Napoli Pizzeria & Pasta, Vallejo
Pizza
Build Your Own
Signature Pizzas
- Mozzarella Cheese$13.75+
For the pizza purists. Our pizza sauce and freshly grated mozzarella.
- Pepperoni$14.85+
Simply the most popular! Our pizza sauce and fresh grated mozzarella and lots of pepperoni.
- Cup and Char Pepperoni$16.95+
Warning! This pizza is for the pepperoni purist. The Cup and Char is a unique version of the classic pepperoni pizza. This isn't the flat quarter-sized pepperoni you're used to. They are smaller thicker coins that curl up as they cook and create mouthwatering flavor and tasty grease-filled centers. For the purist, half-half is unavailable, ex toppings limited to pepp, mozzarella, and pizza sauce.
- Pepperoni Trio$22.00+
Pepperoni Trio is back! Our September Pizza of the Month was so popular we had to bring it back while we could get this specialty big, spicy pepperoni. This is a pepperoni meat lover's kind of pizza. Our traditional pepperoni, cup and char pepperoni, and big, spicy pepperoni to heat things up a bit. And we finish it off with an extra layer of mozzarella cheese cuz who doesn't love extra mozz? Available now for a limited time.
- Hawaiiana$15.95+
Aloha vibes with this sweet and savory combo! Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, sweet pineapple tidbits, Canadian style bacon.
- Tony's$18.15+
Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, and onions.
- Margherita$18.15+
An International classic! Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, roma tomato, minced garlic, olive oil and basil.
- Bianca$18.15+
Our only pizza with no sauce so you can really focus on the fresh grated mozzarella cheese, parmesan, feta, ricotta and olive oil.
- Veggie$18.15+
Classic vegetable pizza! Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, mushrooms, olives and bell peppers.
- Healthy$18.15+
Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, minced garlic, roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts and olive oil.
- Original$19.25+
Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, olives, and sausages.
- Mega Meat$19.25+
Meat lovers delight. Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, salami, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, linguica and sausage.
- Chicken Bravo$19.25+
Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, chicken breast, mushrooms, garlic and roma tomatoes.
- Super$21.45+
Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, olives, sausage, onions and bell peppers.
- Spicy Sriracha$20.35+
This pie brings the heat! Our house-made ranch, fresh grated mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, red onions, jalapeno and finished with sriracha drizzle.
- Fresco Verde$21.45+
Green goddess of a pizza! Our pesto sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, spinach, minced garlic, olive oil, artichoke hearts and zucchini.
- BBQ$21.45+
Smoky barbecue sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, chicken breast, mushrooms, bacon and red onions.
- Mediterranean$21.45+
Pesto marinara sauce swirl, fresh grated mozzarella, roma tomato, spinach, feta cheese and kalamata olives.
- Ranch House$21.45+
A beautiful pizza, starts with our house-made ranch, fresh grated mozzarella, chicken breast, minced garlic, bell peppers, roma tomatoes and bacon.
Half and Half Pizzas
Gluten Free Pizzas
- Build Your Own Gluten Free Pizza$18.00
We source our gluten-free crust from Venice Baking Company. Ingredients: WATER, RICE FLOUR, MODIFIED RICE STARCH, POTATO STARCH, SUGAR, TAPIOCA STARCH, POTATO FLOUR, CANOLA/OLIVE OIL BLEND, YEAST, SALT, XANTHAN GUM, CULTURED BROWN RICE.
- Mozzarella GF$18.00
For the pizza purists. Our pizza sauce and fresh grated mozzarella.
- Pepperoni GF$18.60
Simply the most popular! Our pizza sauce and fresh grated mozzarella and lots of pepperoni.
- Cup and Char Pepperoni GF$19.50
Warning! This pizza is for the pepperoni purist. The Cup and Char is a unique version of the classic pepperoni pizza. This isn't the flat quarter-sized pepperoni you're used to. They are smaller thicker coins that curl up as they cook and create mouthwatering flavor and tasty grease-filled centers. For the purist, half-half is unavailable, ex toppings limited to pepp, mozzarella, and pizza sauce.
- Hawaiiana GF$19.70
Aloha vibes with this sweet and savory combo! Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, sweet pineapple tidbits, Canadian style bacon.
- Tony's GF$21.90
Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, and onions.
- Bianca GF$21.90
Our only pizza with no sauce so you can really focus on the fresh grated mozzarella cheese, parmesan, feta, ricotta and olive oil.
- Margherita GF$21.90
An International classic! Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, roma tomato, minced garlic, olive oil and basil.
- Veggie GF$21.90
Classic vegetable pizza! Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, mushrooms, olives and bell peppers.
- Healthy GF$21.90
Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, minced garlic, roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts and olive oil.
- Original GF$23.00
Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, olives, and sausages.
- Mega Meat GF$23.00
Meat lovers delight. Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, salami, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, linguica and sausage.
- Bravo GF$23.00
Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, chicken breast, mushrooms, garlic and roma tomatoes.
- Super GF$25.20
Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, olives, sausage, onions and bell peppers.
- Sriracha GF$25.20
This pie brings the heat! Our house-made ranch, fresh grated mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, red onions, jalapeno and finished with sriracha drizzle.
- Fresco Verde GF$25.20
Green goddess of a pizza! Our pesto sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, spinach, minced garlic, olive oil, artichoke hearts and zucchini.
- BBQ GF$25.20
Smoky barbecue sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, chicken breast, mushrooms, bacon and red onions.
- Mediterranean GF$25.20
Pesto marinara sauce swirl, fresh grated mozzarella, roma tomato, spinach, feta cheese and kalamata olives.
- Ranch House GF$25.20
A beautiful pizza, starts with our house-made ranch, fresh grated mozzarella, chicken breast, minced garlic, bell peppers, roma tomatoes and bacon.
Calzones
- Godfather$12.40
The most commonly ordered calzone. Pepperoni, sausage, bell pepper and onion with ricotta and mozzarella Choose marinara or meat sauce to dip. This one will fill your hunger cravings.
- Cousin Vinny$14.00
Sliced meatballs, mushroom, with mozzarella and ricotta. Choose a dip!
- Megazone$13.40
Salami, pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, linguica with mozzarella and ricotta. Choose a dip!
- Mamma Mia!$11.30
Mamma mia that's spicy! Jalapeño, pepperoni, sausage with mozzarella and ricotta. Dip it into sriracha, marinara, or meat sauce.
- Carlzone$14.00
So named after one of our loyal customers who ordered this calzone week after week. Sausage, spinach, red onion, tomato, and canadian bacon with lotsa mozz no ricotta.
- G4 Calzone$14.00
Green vegetarian delight. Spinach, zucchini, artichoke heart, garlic and a robust pesto dipping sauce.
- Pepperoni Calzone$9.10
By the numbers, our most commonly ordered calzone. Simple, quick, classic.
- Create Your Own Calzone$8.00
Choose from our pizza toppings.
Pastas
- Spaghetti$8.00+
Traditional Italian pastas topped with our slow-cooked house meat sauce.
- Spaghetti w/mb$15.00
- Ravioli$8.00+
Homemade beef-filled pasta pillows made perfect with our slow-cooked meat sauce or tangy marinara sauce. Eight per order.
- Half Ravioli/Half Spaghetti w/meatballs$13.25
Pair your favorite ravioli with our signature spaghetti and meatballs and meat sauce.
- Penne$8.00+
- Penne w/mb$15.00
- Lasagna$12.50
Italian style casserole prepared in-house with layers of noodles, beef, egg and three cheeses.
- Tortellini Tri-Colore$8.00+
Ring shaped pasta filled with ricotta, parmesan, tossed in pesto-cream sauce.
- Fettuccini Alfredo$8.95+
Fettuccini pasta tossed with our delicious house-made Alfredo sauce.
- Chicken Alfredo$15.45
Soups and Salads
Soups & Salads
- Gina's House Salad$6.00
Crisp mixed greens and carrots, beans, beets, onions and salame with your choice of ranch, Italian, blue cheese, or caesar dressing.
- Caesar Salad$7.39
Crisp romaine, parmesan cheese shavings, and croutons mixed with our Caesar dressing.
- Chicken Caesar$10.84
- Take Home Minestrone Soup$5.00+
Slow cooked house-made vegetable minestrone served piping hot. (Vegan)
Appetizers
- 10 Piece Wings$14.50
- French bread w butter$1.50
- Garlic bread$2.00
- Garlic Cheese Bread$5.25
Fresh out of the oven and baked to perfection.
- meatballs w cheese bread$9.50
- Napoli Breadsticks$5.00
We use our freshly made dough and portion out six pieces and cook to golden brown and top with our Italian spices, cheese, and fresh garlic.
- One meatball$2.87
- Side of two Meatballs$7.00
Tony's original recipe meatballs covered in our slow-cooked meat sauce. Add garlic cheese bread for $3!
- side sausage w meat sauce$5.00
- side sausage w mozz$6.75
- Two meatballs in Melted Mozzarella Cheese$8.50
- Vicolo Bread$7.50
(Vicolo means 'small street/alley' in Italian. It also means 'small neighborhood restaurant where the locals eat good food.') Our signature garlic bread with melted mozzarella cheese, jalapeno and crunchy bacon.
Sandwiches
- Pizza Sandwich$8.40
Served on a six-inch roll with salami, pepperoni, mushrooms and cheese.
- Sausage Sandwich$8.40
Served on a six-inch roll with meat sauce and mozzarella cheese.
- Meatball Sandwich$8.00
House made meatballs served on a six-inch roll with melted mozzarella cheese.
- BYO Sandwich$5.15
Start with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese and build it the way you like it!
- Sausage w/ bellpepper, onion, mushrooms$11.40
Desserts
Sweet Treats
- Cannoli$5.50+
Crunchy, sugary, cinnamon-flavored shells stuffed to order with sweetened ricotta filling, and chocolate chips and topped with chocolate drizzle and powdered sugar. Yummy!
- Tiramisu$5.00+
Signature Italian coffee-flavored dessert made with lady fingers dipped in coffee, layered with sweet mascarpone and dusted with cocoa.
- Chewy Gooey Chocolate Chunk Cookie$6.50
8 inch cookie cut into six pieces for. Rich, sweet and decadant, this is the perfect finish to your meal.