NaRa Chicken 137 Havemeyer St
Korean Classic 한식
- Grill Pork Galbi 석쇠 돼지 갈비구이
Char-grilled Pork ribs marinated in NaRa sauce, served with sauteed onions, rice, and kimchi$22.99
- Beef LA Galbi Platter 갈비구이
Char-grilled beef LA cut short ribs marinated in NaRa sauce, served with sauteed onions, kimchi, and rice.$31.99
- Beef Bulgogi Platter 불고기 정식
Sauteed thinly sliced beef rib-eye marinated in NaRa sauce with mushrooms, served with rice and kimchi$27.99
- Grill Chicken Platter 석쇠 닭구이
Char-grilled boneless chicken thigh marinated in NaRa garlic & ginger sauce served with sauteed onions, kimchi, and rice.$21.99
- Spicy Chicken Platter 매운 닭볶음
Stir-fried cubed dark chicken in spicy NaRa gochujang sauce. Served with sauteed onions, kimchi, and rice.$21.99
- Spicy Pork Platter 제육볶음
Stir-fried sliced pork in spicy NaRa gochujang sauce. Served with sauteed onions, kimchi, and rice.$22.99
- Spicy Pork & Kimchi 김치 제육볶음
Stir-fried sliced pork and tangy kimchi in spicy NaRa gochujang sauce. Served with kimchi and rice.$21.99
- Spicy Squid 매운 오징어 볶음
Stir-fried squid in spicy NaRa gochujang sauce with onions, hot peppers and carrots. Served with kimchi and rice.$21.99
- Tofu Bibimbap 두부 비빔밥
Pan-fried tofu and seasoned vegetables over rice, topped with a fried egg. Served with NaRa gochujang sauce.$18.99
- Beef Bibimbap 불고기 비빔밥
Sauteed beef bulgogi and seasoned vegetables over rice, topped with a fried egg. Served with Kuku spicy bibim sauce.$19.99
- Tofu Stew 순두부 찌개
(Served with kimchi & rice) Silken tofu stew with choice of seafood mix, beef, or kimchi & pork belly.$18.99
- Tteokbokki 떡볶이
Rice cakes, fish cakes, scallions, simmered in NaRa sweet & spicy gochujang sauce. Topped with two fried dumplings.$18.99
- Kimchi Bacon Fried Rice 김치 볶음밥
Stir-fried rice with spicy kimchi and bacon, topped with a fried egg.$18.99
- Curry Shrimp Fried Rice 새우 카레 볶음밥
Stir-fried rice with Korean curry seasoning, eggs, scallions, onions, carrots, and shrimp.$19.99
- Beef Bulgogi Fried Rice 불고기 볶음밥$20.99
- Japche 잡채
Stir-fried Korean vermicelli noodles with NaRa soy garlic Japche sauce and assorted vegetables.$17.99
- Crispy Pork Potstickers 튀김만두
Traditional Korean-style dumplings stuffed with pork & vegetables.$14.99
Family Meal
Chi-Bap 치밥
- Garlic Tradition Chi-Bap
Crispy fried boneless soy garlic chicken over rice topped with spicy mayo, pickled carrots, jalapenos, chopped red onions$16.99
- Thai Chili Chi-Bap
Crispy fried boneless Thai chili chicken over rice topped with spicy mayo, pickled carrots, jalapenos, chopped red onions, and cilantro$16.99
- Sweet & Spicy Chi-Bap
Crispy fried boneless sweet & spicy chicken over rice topped with spicy mayo, pickled carrots, jalapenos, chopped red onions, and cilantro$16.99
- Grill Chicken Chi-Bap
Flame grilled boneless chicken over rice topped with spicy mayo, pickled carrots, jalapenos, chopped red onions, and cilantro$16.99
Sweet & Spicy Signature
Garlic Tradition
Crunch
Sandwich Combo
- Ranch Chicken Sandwich
Comes with waffle fries and a drink.$18.99
- Nacho Cheese Chicken Sandwich
Comes with waffle fries and a drink.$18.99
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Comes with waffle fries and a drink.$18.99
- Sweet Thai Chili Chicken Sandwich
Comes with waffle fries and a drink.$18.99
- BBQ Club Chicken Sandwich
Comes with waffle fries and a drink.$18.99
- Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
Comes with waffle fries and a drink.$18.99
- Beef Bulgogi Sandwich
soy-marinated ribeye, sesame oil, lettuce, American Cheese, tomato, pickles on brioche bun$19.99
Sandwich
- Ranch Chicken Sandwich
Crispy tender, pickles, coleslaw with ranch, on a brioche bun$13.99
- Nacho Cheese Chicken Sandwich
crispy tender, jalapeno, nacho cheese on a brioche bun$13.99
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich
sweet and spicy glaze, spicy mayo, pickles, green leaf, tomato, red onions$13.99
- Sweet Thai Chili Chicken Sandwich
pickle radish slaw, pickle jalapeno, cilantro, splash of siracha, toasted on brioche bun$13.99
- BBQ Club Chicken Sandwich
bbq sauce, pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onion, American cheese, bacon with toasted brioche bun$13.99
- Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
hot honey, green leaf, tomato, pickles on toasted brioche bun$13.99
- Beef Bulgogi Sandwich
soy-marinated ribeye, sesame oil, lettuce, American Cheese, tomato, pickles on brioche bun$14.99
Sides
- Waffle Fries
one sauce........on the house$7.99
- Waffle Supreme
Bacon Cheese Melt - Crispy bacon, Nacho cheese, pickled Jalapeno. Garlic & Parm - Freshly grated parmasane cheese, garlic chips, Aioli mayo$13.99
- Potato Tots$6.99
- Rice Cake Skewers (4pcs)$9.99OUT OF STOCK
- Pickled Radish
Cubed daikon radish pickled in sweet vinegary brine$2.99
- Kimchi$2.99
- White Rice$2.99
- Brown Rice$3.99
- Macaroni Salad$2.99
- Croffle (2 Pcs)
croissant waffles, maple syrup$6.99
Specialty Drinks
- YUZU LEMONADE
Yuzu puree, lemon juice, sparkling water$6.99
- GREEN APPLE LEMONADE
Green apple puree, lemon juice, sparkling water$6.99
- GINGER LEMONADE
Ginger slice, ginger puree, lemon juice, sparkling water$6.99
- PEACH LEMONADE
Peach puree, orange juice, sparkling water$6.99
- STRAWBERRY LEMONADE
Strawberry puree, lemon juice, sparkling water$6.99
- MANGO LEMONADE
Mango puree, lemon juice, sparkling water$6.99
- PINEAPPLE LEMONADE
Pineapple puree, lemon juice, sparkling water$6.99
Soft Drinks
- Bottled Water$2.00
- Coke$2.25
- Diet Coke$2.25
- Seltzer Water$2.25
- Sprite$2.25
- Ginger Ale$2.25
- Brisk Iced Tea$2.25
- Korean Peach (8oz)$3.25OUT OF STOCK
- Korean Pear (8oz)$3.25
- Korean Milkis Original (8oz)$3.25
- Korean Milkis Strawberry (8oz)$3.25
- Korean Milkis Apple (8oz)$3.25
- Korean Milkis Melon (8oz)$3.25
- Sikhye (Sweet Rice Drink 8oz)$3.25
- Aloe Vera Original (12oz)$3.25
- Korean Corn Silk Tea (16.9oz)$4.25
Extra Sauce
Catering
- Beef LA Galbi
Char-grilled beef LA cut short ribs marinated in Kuku sauce, served with sauteed onions, assorted veggies$170.00
- Curry Shrimp Fried Rice
Serving 8 or 16 ppl. Stir-fry with egg, scallion, onion, carrots and shrimp$110.00
- Kimchi Bacon Fried Rice
Serving 8 or 16 ppl. Sautéed kimchi with white rice, gochugaru (chili powder) and bacon$105.00
- Japche
Serving 8 or 16 ppl. Stir-fry Korean vermicelli, bell peppers, bulgogi or shrimp$100.00
- Potstickers$90.00
- Spicy Chicken Platter
Stir-fried cubed dark chicken in spicy Kuku gochujang sauce. Served with sauteed onions, assorted veggies$115.00
- Spicy Pork & Kimchi
Stir-fried sliced pork and tangy kimchi in spicy Kuku gochujang sauce. Served with sautéed seasoned assorted veggies.$115.00
- Tteokbokki
Serving 8 or 16 ppl. Rice cake with sweet Gochujang sauce, fish cake, onion, scallion (Spicy)$105.00
- Wings
Serving 50 pcs or 100 pcs$90.00
- Drums
Serving 25 pcs or 50 pcs$70.00
- Tenders
Serving 25 pcs or 50 pcs$80.00
- Poppers
Serving 50 pcs or 100 pcs$80.00
- Waffle Fries
Serving 8 or 16 ppl$60.00
- Beef Bulgogi
Serving 8 or 16 ppl. Ribeye with soy-marinated, sesame oil, Korean pear, white onion, scallion$140.00
- Pickled Radish
12oz x 2$25.00
- Rice - Half Tray
half tray serving 10 ppl$25.00
- Extra Sauce (4oz)