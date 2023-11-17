Nara Express 137 Wilkesboro Blvd
Food Menu
Entrees
- Mixed Vegetables$8.00
Broccoli, Mushroom, Zucchini, Onion, Fresh Carrots, fried rice, sweet carrots, 4 oz shrimp sauce
- Vegetable Tofu$9.50
Broccoli, Mushroom, Zucchini, Onion, Fresh Carrots, fried tofu, fried rice, sweet carrots, 4 oz shrimp sauce
- Chicken$9.50
Fried rice, sweet carrots, broccoli OR mushroom, 4 oz shrimp sauce
- Steak$11.50
Fried rice, sweet carrots, broccoli OR mushroom, 4 oz shrimp sauce
- Shrimp$10.50
Fried rice, sweet carrots, broccoli OR mushroom, 4 oz shrimp sauce
- Jumbo Shrimp$11.50
Fried rice, sweet carrots, broccoli OR mushroom, 4 oz shrimp sauce
- Scallops$11.50
Fried rice, sweet carrots, broccoli OR mushroom, 4 oz shrimp sauce
- Flounder$11.50
Lightly battered & grilled, Fried rice, sweet carrots, broccoli OR mushroom
- Salmon$12.50
Grilled & crispy, Fried rice, sweet carrots, broccoli OR mushroom
- Flank Steak$12.50
2 strips of flank steak, with mixed vegetables, fried rice, sweet carrots, and 4 oz shrimp sauce
- Wings Meal$10.50
Fried rice, sweet carrots, 6 wings tossed in a sauce or plain
Noodles
- Vegetable Noodles$9.50
Broccoli, Mushroom, Zucchini, Onion, Fresh Carrots, spaghetti noodles, cooked in a mixture of soy sauce & teriyaki sauce
- Tofu Noodles$10.50
Crispy tofu, Broccoli, Mushroom, Zucchini, Onion, Fresh Carrots, spaghetti noodles, cooked in a mixture of soy sauce & teriyaki sauce
- Chicken Noodles$10.50
Broccoli, Mushroom, Zucchini, Onion, Fresh Carrots, spaghetti noodles, cooked in a mixture of soy sauce & teriyaki sauce
- Steak Noodles$12.50
Broccoli, Mushroom, Zucchini, Onion, Fresh Carrots, spaghetti noodles, cooked in a mixture of soy sauce & teriyaki sauce
- Jumbo Shrimp Noodles$12.50
Broccoli, Mushroom, Zucchini, Onion, Fresh Carrots, spaghetti noodles, cooked in a mixture of soy sauce & teriyaki sauce
- Tofu Stirfry$10.50
Cabbage + Udon Noodles, cooked in a mixture of soy sauce & teriyaki sauce
- Chicken Stirfry$10.50
Cabbage + Udon Noodles, cooked in a mixture of soy sauce & teriyaki sauce
- Steak Stirfry$12.50
Cabbage + Udon Noodles, cooked in a mixture of soy sauce & teriyaki sauce
- Jumbo Shrimp Stirfry$12.50
Cabbage + Udon Noodles, cooked in a mixture of soy sauce & teriyaki sauce
- Chicken Noodle Soup$10.50
Our signature onion soup base, udon noodles, cabbage, scallions
- House Special Soup$12.50
Our signature onion soup base, Cabbage, Udon Noodles, Chicken, Steak, Shrimp, scallions
- Jumbo Shr + Chicken Noodle$15.99
Broccoli, mushroom, zucchini, onion, fresh carrots, spaghetti noodles, cooked in a mixture of soy sauce & teriyaki sauce, 4 oz shrimp sauce
Combinations
- Steak + Chicken$13.99
Fried rice, sweet carrots, broccoli AND mushrooms
- Shrimp + Chicken$13.99
Fried rice, sweet carrots, broccoli AND mushrooms
- Steak + Shrimp$14.99
Fried rice, sweet carrots, broccoli AND mushrooms
- Chicken + Scallops$14.99
Fried rice, sweet carrots, broccoli AND mushrooms
- Steak + Scallops$15.99
Fried rice, sweet carrots, broccoli AND mushrooms
- Jumbo Shr + Chicken$14.99
Fried rice, sweet carrots, broccoli AND mushrooms
- Jumbo Shr + Steak$15.99
Fried rice, sweet carrots, broccoli AND mushrooms
- Jumbo Shr + Scallops$15.99
Fried rice, sweet carrots, broccoli AND mushrooms
- Triple Play$18.99
Chicken, Steak, Shrimp, broccoli, mushroom
- Four Seasons$25.99
Chicken, Steak, Shrimp, Scallops, broccoli, mushroom
- Shrimp + Scallop$14.99
fried rice, sweet carrots, broccoli AND mushrooms
Appetizers
- ONION SOUP$1.00
clear soup, mushroom, scallions
- Chicken Noodle Soup App$1.99
clear soup, udon noodles, chicken, scallions
- Miso Soup$1.99
darker broth, tofu, seaweed
- SALAD$2.99
lettuce, carrots, purple cabbage, broccoli, onion, 2 oz sauce
- Chicken Salad$7.99
lettuce, carrots, purple cabbage, broccoli, onion, teriyaki chicken, 4 oz sauce
- Shrimp Salad$8.99
lettuce, carrots, purple cabbage, broccoli, onion, teriyaki shrimp, 4 oz sauce
- Seaweed Salad$3.99
Seasoned (contains sesame oil + seeds)
- Squid Salad$5.99
Seasoned (contains sesame oil + seeds)
- Kani Salad$4.99
Cucumber, crab, seaweed salad, spicy mayo
- EGG ROLLS (2)$2.99
fried, cabbage, carrots, chicken
- EGG ROLLS (4)$4.99
fried, cabbage, carrots, chicken
- Fresh Spring Rolls (2)$4.99
Rice paper, lettuce, cucumber, noodles, spam, shrimp, peanut sauce on the side
- Shrimp Tempura App (6)$6.99
Fried shrimp + fried broccoli, shrimp sauce
- Chicken Wings App (6)$7.99
Jumbo wings, lightly battered + fried
- Fried Gyoza (6)$4.99
Fried dumpling w/ house made sauce
- Edamame$4.99
Soy Beans, steamed + salted
- Spam Musubi (2)$5.99
Spam, rice, eel sauce
- Large Onion Soup$3.00
clear soup, mushroom, scallion, 32 oz size
side orders
- Side Mixed Vegetables$3.50
broccoli, mushroom, zucchini, onion, fresh carrots
- Side Broccoli$2.50
sauteed in teriyaki sauce
- Side Mushrooms$2.50
sauteed in teriyaki sauce
- Side Zucchini + Onions$2.50
sauteed in teriyaki sauce
- Side Cabbage$2.50
sauteed in teriyaki sauce
- Side Rice$2.50
- Side Noodles$3.50
sauteed in teriyaki sauce
- Side Tofu$3.50
lightly fried + sauteed in teriyaki sauce
- Side Chicken$5.50
choose hibachi or teriyaki style
- Side Steak$6.99
choose hibachi or teriyaki style
- Side Shrimp$6.50
choose hibachi or teriyaki style
- Side Jumbo Shrimp$6.99
choose hibachi or teriyaki style
- Side Scallops$6.99
choose hibachi or teriyaki style
- Side Salmon$7.99
choose hibachi or teriyaki style
- Side Flounder$6.99
choose hibachi or teriyaki style
- Extra Sauce (4oz)$1.00
all made in house
- Extra Sauce (16 oz)$3.00
all made in house
- Side Sweet Carrots$2.50
kid's menu
Sushi Menu
Sushi
- A/C Roll$4.00
avocado, cream cheese, sesame seeds
- Avocado Roll$3.00
avocados, sesame seeds
- California Roll$5.25
crab stick, cucumber, avocado, masago
- Crazy Roll$8.50
tuna, yellowtail, smoked salmon, ebi shrimp, spicy mayo
- Cucumber Roll$3.00
cucumber, sesame seeds
- Dragon Roll$7.50
fried shrimp, BBQ eel, avocado, eel sauce
- Full Islander$8.50
crab stick, tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce
- Geisha Roll$9.50
smoked salmon, yellowtail, cream cheese, eel sauce
- Half Islander$6.00
crab stick, tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce
- Lava Flow Roll$10.00
fried shrimp, cream cheese, scallops, crab stick, spicy mayo, hot sauce
- Nara Special Roll$12.00
fried shrimp, crab stick, cream cheese, smoked salmon, avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo
- Nigiri (2)$4.50
choice of fish on ball of rice
- Pagoda Roll$7.50
fried shrimp, crab stick, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce
- Philly Roll$5.25
smoked salmon, cucumber, cream cheese, sesame seeds
- Pinku Roll$7.50
tuna, crab stick, cucumber, spicy mayo
- Rainbow Roll$8.50
tuna, yellowtail, smoked salmon, avocado, cucumber
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$5.25
fried shrimp, asparagus, cucumber, spicy mayo
- Smokey Roll$7.50
- Spicy Crab Roll$5.25
crab stick, spicy mayo
- Spicy Crunch Roll$9.50
fried shrimp, crab stick, cream cheese, spicy mayo, hot sauce
- Spicy Salmon Roll$5.25
smoked salmon, spicy mayo, hot sauce
- Spicy Tuna Roll$5.25
Tuna, spicy mayo, hot sauce
- Spicy Yellowtail Roll$5.25
yellowtail, spicy mayo, hot sauce
- Spider Roll$5.25
crab stick, cucumber, cream cheese
- Starlight Platter$15.00
crazy roll, dragon roll, 2 piece nigiri
- Sunrise Platter$13.00
california roll, spider roll, shrimp tempura roll
- Sushi Plate$13.00
variety of 5 nigiri + california roll
- Sushi-Rito$12.00
tuna, crab stick, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo, eel sauce, masago
- Temple Roll$5.25
fried tofu, cucumber, zucchini, sesame seeds
- Teriyaki Roll$6.50
fried chicken, cucumber, teriyaki sauce
- Unagi Roll$5.25
BBQ eel, cucumber, eel sauce
- Vegetable Roll$4.00
cucumber, carrots, asparagus, avocado, sesame seeds
- Volcano Roll$6.25
smoked salmon, cream cheese, zucchini, masago, hot sauce