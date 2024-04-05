Nardo’s Pizza
Knots, Wings & Greens
Knots
- Garlic Knots$7.00
Hand-tied dough smashed with garlic butter, Parmesan cheese, marinara or ranch
- Sweet Knots$7.00
Hand-tied dough smashed with honey butter, mike's hot honey, tossed in cinnamon sugar, with buttercream for dipping
- Styx$7.75
Bread Styx tossed in real garlic butter and fresh parmesan cheese
Greens
Specialty Hand-Tossed Pizzas
HAND TOSSED AKA ROUND PIZZAS
- The OG$19.00+
Olive oil, feta cheese, gyro meat, roma tomato, red onion, friggitello peppers, tzatziki, parsley
- Big Tasty$19.00+
Thin layer of red sauce, our 'say cheese!' blend, sausage, caramelized onions, basil, Mike's hot honey
- Little Tasty$20.00+
Red sauce, our 'say cheese!' blend, capicola, fresh jalapeño, old world pepperoni, amoré spice, Mike's hot honey
- Darius Rucker$20.00+
Ranch sauce, our 'say cheese!' blend, chicken, red onion, bacon
- Downriver$20.00+
Red sauce, our 'say cheese!' blend, classic pepperoni, old world pepperoni
- The J Kramer$20.00+
Red sauce, our 'say cheese!' blend, classic pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, Mike's hot honey
- The A2$20.00+
Cucumber dill sauce, our 'say cheese!' blend, spinach, artichokes, roasted tomatoes, feta cheese, kalamata olives
- The Buddy Holly$20.00+
Red sauce, our 'say cheese!' blend, caramelized onions, roasted tomatoes, garlic roasted crickets, fresh basil, Mike's hot honey
- Yo, Tito!$20.00+
Red sauce, our 'say cheese!' blend, classic pepperoni, sausage, bell peppers, onions
- Half & Half Hand-Tossed$20.00+
Specialty Red-Top Pan Pizzas
SPECIALTY RED TOP AKA DETROIT STYLE PIZZAS
- Olive Oyl$17.00+
Red sauce, our 'say cheese!' blend, mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, spinach, artichokes, feta, topped with parmesan
- Lil' Dilly$17.00+
Garlic dill sauce, our 'say cheese!' blend, dill pickles, parmesan, ranch on the side
- The D$17.00+
Classic pepperoni, xtra our 'say cheese!' blend, old world pepperoni, red sauce, topped with parmesan
- Meatwad$17.00+
Marinara, our 'say cheese!' blend, meatballs, ricotta cheese, red sauce, topped with parmesan
- P. S. I Love You$17.00+
Red sauce, our 'say cheese!' blend, pepperoni, artichokes, roasted tomatoes, ricotta cheese, old world pepperoni
- Weho$17.00+
Sweet tangy BBQ sauce, our 'say cheese!' blend, chicken, red onion, pineapple, mango, bacon, cilantro
- Whatupdoe$17.00+
Pepperoni, our 'say cheese!' blend, caramelized onions, red sauce, old world pepperoni, ricotta cheese, fresh basil, Mike's hot honey, parmesan
- Bee Thousand$17.00+
Chorizo, ricotta cheese, our 'say cheese!' blend, caramelized onions, parmesan, sweet local honey
- Betty White$17.00+
Betty white sauce, our 'say cheese!' blend, spinach, ricotta cheese, thick-cut bacon, parmesan
- The Nala$17.00+
Red sauce, our 'say cheese!' blend, chopped spinach, caramelized onions, roasted garlic, roasted tomatoes, old world pepperoni, amoré spice, parmesan
- The 714$17.00+
Classic pepperoni, our 'say cheese!' blend, ham, caramelized onions, green olives, red sauce, old world pepperoni
- Half & Half Red-Top Pan$19.00+
You Are on Your Own
Drinks
Soda Pops and Sparkly Drinks
The Classics
- Strohs 12oz - 4.5%$3.00
A full-bodied beer that upholds the Stroh family's rich brewing tradition and the Detroit spirit
- Old Milwaukee12oz - 4.9%$3.00
A trusted, high quality beer that continually receives the highest awards and accolades across America
- Tecate 12oz - 4.5%$5.00
A well-balanced, bright golden lager beer with a malt crisp flavor and low-medium bitterness that finishes clean. (Mexico)
- Tyskie Polish Lager 16oz - 5%$6.00
A tyskie gronie attracts the attention of a thick white foam, clarity, and light golden color. (Poland)
Brew Detroit
- Cerveza Delray 16oz- 4.2%$6.00
Clean, crisp, and easy drinking
- Cerveza Delray Oscura 16oz - 4.9%$6.00
Dark Mexican-style lager with a light-medium body
- Pleasant IPA 16oz - 7%$7.00
This is a bright, refreshing IPA with light-medium body, a bright white head, and a lovely pineapple & tropical melon bouquet. The palate offers a balanced bitterness with notes of pineapple, spice and pine
- Campin' Beer 16oz -5%$6.00
Beer for folks goin' campin'. Bright, clean, light American blonde ale
- Cloud 19 16oz -7%$7.00
Delicious notes of mango, stone fruit and tropical fruit flavors. Brewed with mosaic & hallertau blanc hops, this double dry-hopped new england-style pale ale delivers with a pillowy mouthfeel, and a subtle white wine finish
- Yum Town 16oz -4.7%$6.00
Easy-drinking light lager base w/Michigan cherries and key lime for a subtle tartness and sweet finish. Great beer for the summer, but can be enjoyed all year
- Citrus Blonde 16oz -4.7%$5.00
American blonde ale brewed with cascade hops and an abundance of orange and lemon peel. Light-bodied with notes of tangerine, lemon, and grapefruit