DRINKS
COFFEE
- Batch Brew
Good ol' regular coffee.$4.50
- Iced Coffee
Flash batch-brewed iced coffee.$5.00
- Filter Coffee
Your choice of coffee, brewed by hand via Hario V60.$6.00
- Espresso
(AKA double shot, doppio) Single origin, single extraction espresso. Default to Tame espresso (check social media or call to get specific coffee of the day).$5.00
- Espresso+Milk 1&1
Industry favorite. If you know, you know.$6.00
- Espresso+Milk 4oz Hot
(AKA cortado, gibraltor, macchiato) Espresso + steamed Grace Harbor Farms milk. Milk alternatives available as an upcharge.$6.00
- Espresso+Milk 6oz Hot
(AKA cappuccino) Espresso + steamed Grace Harbor Farms milk. Milk alternatives available as an upcharge.$6.00
- Espresso+Milk 8oz Hot
(AKA latte) Espresso + steamed Grace Harbor Farms milk. Milk alternatives available as an upcharge.$6.50
- Espresso+Milk 12oz Hot
(AKA latte) Espresso + steamed Grace Harbor Farms milk. Milk alternatives available as an upcharge.$7.00
- Espresso+Milk 8oz Iced
(aka iced latte) Espresso + cold Grace Harbor Farms milk. Milk alternatives available as an upcharge.$6.00
- Espresso+Milk 12oz Iced
(aka iced latte) Espresso + cold Grace Harbor Farms milk. Milk alternatives available as an upcharge.$6.50
- Espresso+Milk 16oz Iced
(aka iced latte) Espresso + cold Grace Harbor Farms milk. Milk alternatives available as an upcharge.$7.00
- Espresso+Water 6oz (hot)
(AKA Americano) espresso + 4oz of hot water$5.00
- Espresso+Water 8oz (hot)
(AKA Americano) espresso + 6 oz of hot water$5.00
- Espresso+Water 12oz (hot)
(AKA Americano) espresso + 10 oz of hot water$5.00
- Espresso+Water 8oz (iced)
(AKA Iced Americano) espresso + 4 oz of cold water + ice$5.00
- Espresso+Water 12oz (iced)
(AKA Iced Americano) espresso + 6 oz of cold water + ice$5.00
- Espresso+Water 16oz (iced)
(AKA Iced Americano) espresso + 10 oz of cold water + ice$5.00
- Ritual Mocha 8oz Hot
Espresso + Grace Harbor farms milk (or your choice of an alternative for an upcharge) and Ritual Chocolate's Mid Mountain Blend chocolate.$7.50
- Ritual Mocha 12oz Hot
Espresso + Grace Harbor farms milk (or your choice of an alternative for an upcharge) and Ritual Chocolate's Mid Mountain Blend chocolate.$8.00
- Ritual Mocha 12oz Iced
Espresso + Grace Harbor farms milk (or your choice of an alternative for an upcharge) and Ritual Chocolate's Mid Mountain Blend chocolate.$7.50
- Ritual Mocha 16oz Iced
Espresso + Grace Harbor farms milk (or your choice of an alternative for an upcharge) and Ritual Chocolate's Mid Mountain Blend chocolate.$8.00
LOOSE LEAF TEA
- Peach Blossom White
White tea infused with juicy peach, tangerine and aromatic blossoms.$6.00
- Jade Cloud
Organic and Fair Trade Certified green tea$5.50
- Jasmine Green
Fresh and soothing green tea scented with the enchanting aroma of jasmine blossoms$5.50
- Ruby Oolong
Named for its brilliant red infusion, this full-bodied, deeply fermented oolong is slow baked to bring out complex layers of cacao, raisins and black cherry.$7.00
- Golden Yunnan
Malty and rich with a mellow, jammy sweetness and subtle accents of plum and raisin$5.50
- English Breakfast
Lively, robust red cup with a brisk flavor and sweet, chocolatey undertones.$5.00
- Vanilla Bean
Rich and malty with a smooth, sweet vanilla finish$8.00
- Earl Grey
Smooth and lively with the unique citrusy, floral aroma of bergamot oranges.$5.50
- Turmeric Ginger
An enlivening blend of golden turmeric with spicy ginger and zesty citrus.$5.00
- Chamomile
A calming ensemble of chamomile with hints of refreshing citrus and mint.$5.50
- Peppermint Tea
Distinctive flavor and heady aroma, calms the body and soothes the digestive system.$5.00
- Mushroom Hero
Organic chicory root, organic roasted dandelion root, organic reishi mushrooms, organic maitake mushrooms, organic cocoa nibs, organic astragalus root, organic licorice root.$5.00
MISC DRINKS
- Chai
Old World Coffee Lab's Chai blend + Grace Harbor Farms milk or a milk alternative for an upcharge.$6.50
- Hot Ritual Chocolate
Ritual Chocolate's Mid Mountain Blend + Grace Harbor Farms milk + simple syrup. Can be made in a child appropriate temperature.$6.00+
- Steamer
Steamed Grace Harbor Farms milk. Can be sweetened with any house-made syrup.$4.00+
- Cold Milk
Grace Harbor Farms milk.$4.00
- Scratch Soda
Mineral Water + a house-made syrup.$6.00
- Topo Chico (bottled)
12oz carbonated bottled water$3.50
- Mineragua Sparkling Water$3.00
- Martinellis Sparkling Apple Juice$2.75
- Apple Top Juice$2.50
- Mandarin Jarritos$2.00
- Pineapple Jarritos$2.00
- Lime Jarritos$2.00
- Grace Harbor Whole Milk (Half Gal.)$5.50
- Rishi Sparkling Botanicals$5.00
SEASONAL BEVS
PASTRIES
MOUNT BAKERY
- OUT OF STOCKButter CroissantOUT OF STOCK$5.00
- OUT OF STOCKChocolate CroissantOUT OF STOCK$5.75
- OUT OF STOCKAlmond CroissantOUT OF STOCK$5.75
- Raspberry Cream Cheese Croissant$5.75
- OUT OF STOCKHam & Swiss CroissantOUT OF STOCK$7.00
- OUT OF STOCKTurkey & Gouda CroissantOUT OF STOCK$7.00
- OUT OF STOCKOrange Morning RollOUT OF STOCK$6.75
- OUT OF STOCKCinnamon RollOUT OF STOCK$6.75
- OUT OF STOCKApple Marionberry Galette (Lemon Curd)OUT OF STOCK$5.75
- OUT OF STOCKCranberry Orange SconeOUT OF STOCK$5.00
- OUT OF STOCKLemon Ginger SconeOUT OF STOCK$5.00
- OUT OF STOCKGruyere SconeOUT OF STOCK$5.50
BAGGED COFFEE
- OUT OF STOCKManhattan | Carlos Mendez, El SalvadorOUT OF STOCK$22.00
- OUT OF STOCKManhattan | Diego Bermudez, ColombiaOUT OF STOCK$28.50
- OUT OF STOCKManhattan | El Recreo Geisha, ColombiaOUT OF STOCK$28.50
- Manhattan | Nestor Lasso, Colombia$28.50
- Manhattan | Sweet Valley, Colombia$22.00
- OUT OF STOCKManhattan | Ze Claudio, BrazilOUT OF STOCK$26.00
- Prodigal | El Aquacate, Colombia$33.00
- OUT OF STOCKProdigal | El Cairo GeshaOUT OF STOCK$34.00
- OUT OF STOCKProdigal | El Rubí Chiroso, ColombiaOUT OF STOCK$34.00
- Prodigal | Fabiola Ortega, Colombia$25.50
- Prodigal | Finca Costa Rica Pink Bourbon, Colombia$26.50
- Prodigal | Finca Costa Rica, Colombia$26.50
- OUT OF STOCKProdigal | Finca Los JazminesOUT OF STOCK$23.00
- Prodigal | Geisha Lot 2, Colombia$48.00
- OUT OF STOCKProdigal | La Cumbre Red Bourbon, ColombiaOUT OF STOCK$27.00
- OUT OF STOCKProdigal | La Dinastía -Huila, ColombiaOUT OF STOCK$27.00
- OUT OF STOCKProdigal | La Pradera Lot 7 - Colombia, Huila (Washed Pink Bourbon)OUT OF STOCK$24.00
- OUT OF STOCKProdigal | Milton Sanchez & Jorge Rojos GeshaOUT OF STOCK$40.00
- OUT OF STOCKProdigal | San Gabriel SL-28, ColombiaOUT OF STOCK$29.00
- Prodigal | Wilder Lasso Geisha Lot 2, Colombia$48.00
- Veltons | Colombia, Narino Buesaco - Sareni$18.00
- Veltons | Costa Rica, Las Torres (black honey)$20.00
- OUT OF STOCKVeltons | Decaf, Three Ravens
toffee, tangy, creamy bodyOUT OF STOCK$18.00
- OUT OF STOCKVeltons | El Salvador, La Antonieta - MargogypeOUT OF STOCK$18.00
- OUT OF STOCKVeltons | Ethiopia, Yirgacheffe - Halo BertiOUT OF STOCK$20.00
- OUT OF STOCKVeltons | Guatemala, Joyabaj Tres Cruces (Honey Process)OUT OF STOCK$18.00
- Veltons | Lukululu - Peaberry, Tanzania$18.00
- OUT OF STOCKVeltons | Papua New Guinea, Korgua Estate A/XOUT OF STOCK$18.00
- OUT OF STOCKVeltons | Peru, Cajamarca SantuarioOUT OF STOCK$18.00
ALL DAY MENU
- House Salad
arugula, pickled red onions, parmesan, house honey-lemon dressing$7.00
- House Granola
House granola (gluten free oats, almonds, coconut flakes, coconut oil, brown sugar, salt, maple syrup, almond and vanilla extracts) with option of whole milk, almond milk, or oat milk$7.00
- Biscuit by Itself
Scratch made buttermilk biscuit with whipped butter and seasonal jam. Sub GF biscuit +$3$6.50
- Yogurt Parfait
seasonal jam, house-made coconut-almond granola$8.00
- Ham & Gruyere Sandwich
black forest ham, gruyere, dijon aioli, on sourdough$15.50
- Grilled Cheese
Cheddar and gruyere on sourdough.$12.50
- Avocado Toast
Toasted sourdough, avocado, arugula, pickled red onion, watermelon radish$12.50