Lunch

Appetizers

Calamari

Calamari

$16.00

stir-fry vegetables, ginger, kung pao sauce, spicy soy aioli

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$22.00

lemon, Nate's cocktail sauce

Crab Cake

Crab Cake

$20.00

red onion caper remoulade

Sashimi

Sashimi

$22.00

seared tuna, poke sauce, wasabi, ginger, everything togarashi

Side of fries

$7.99

Salads & Soup

Cup Crab Corn Chowder

Cup Crab Corn Chowder

$8.00

Spiced crab chow chow, cream of crab, local micro greens

Cup Soup De Jour

$6.00

Bowl Soup De Jour

$12.00
Beet & Burrata

Beet & Burrata

$13.00

white balsamic vinaigrette glaze, arugula smoked sea salt

Nates Chopped

Nates Chopped

$12.00

olives, peppers, tomato, carrot, onion, cucumber, artichoke, shaved parm, green goddess or house italian

Bowl Crab Corn Chowder

Bowl Crab Corn Chowder

$15.00

Spiced crab chow chow, cream of crab, local micro greens

Caesar

Caesar

$10.00

caesar dressing, parm cheese, parm crumbs, shaved romaine

Wedge

Wedge

$11.00

diced tomato, bacon lardon, chive, egg, bleu cheese dressing

Sandwiches

Nates Prime Burger

Nates Prime Burger

$17.00

house blend, lettuce, tomato, red onion, challah bun

Burrata Chicken Sandwich

Burrata Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Marinated burrata, fresh basil, tomato balsamic glaze on challah bun

Sweet Hot Chicken

Sweet Hot Chicken

$16.00

buttermilk marinated, honey gold bbq, hot sauce, slaw, pickles on challah bun

Prime French Dip

Prime French Dip

$17.00

gruyere, horseradish sauce, carmelized onion, jus on french baguette

Wagyu Burger

Wagyu Burger

$20.00

gruyere, dressed arugula, smoked bacon, pickled red onion on challah bun

Short Rib Melt

Short Rib Melt

$17.00

sharp cheddar, horseradish sauce, arugula, carmelized onion on sourdough

Seared Tuna Sandwich

Seared Tuna Sandwich

$17.00

togarashi crusted, asian style slaw, spicy soy mayonnaise

Pork Ribeye Sandwich

Pork Ribeye Sandwich

$17.00

mixed cheeses, peppers & onions on challah bun

Entrees

Salmon

Salmon

$24.00

apricot balsamic butter, sauteed green beans, roasted herb potatoes

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$25.00

6oz NY strip steak, french fries, red wine demi glace

Chilean Sea Bass

Chilean Sea Bass

$24.00

miso ale marinade, sweet soy, stir-fry vegetables

6oz Filet

6oz Filet

$28.00

sauteed green beans, roasted herb potatoes

Dinner

Appetizers

seared tuna, poke sauce, wasabi, ginger, everything togarashi
Calamari

Calamari

$16.00

stir-fry vegetables, ginger, kung pao sauce, spicy soy aioli

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$22.00

lemon, Nate's cocktail sauce

Crab Cake

Crab Cake

$20.00

red onion caper remoulade

Sashimi

Sashimi

$22.00

seared tuna, poke sauce, wasabi, ginger, everything togarashi

Prime Rib Flat Bread

Prime Rib Flat Bread

$18.00

caramelized onion, mixed cheeses, parmesan truffle seasoning

Oyster Casino

Oyster Casino

$18.00

classic on the half shell or casino style, bacon, pickled peppers, parm

Filet Sliders

Filet Sliders

$16.00

carmelized onion, bleu cheese crust, tomato jam

Oysters on Half Shell

Oysters on Half Shell

$18.00

Salad and Soup

Beet & Burrata

Beet & Burrata

$13.00

white balsamic vinaigrette glaze, arugula smoked sea salt

Nates Chopped

Nates Chopped

$12.00

olives, peppers, tomato, carrot, onion, cucumber, artichoke, shaved parm, green goddess or house italian

Bowl Crab Corn Chowder

Bowl Crab Corn Chowder

$15.00

Spiced crab chow chow, cream of crab, local micro greens

Caesar

Caesar

$10.00

caesar dressing, parm cheese, parm crumbs, shaved romaine

Wedge

Wedge

$11.00

diced tomato, bacon lardon, chive, egg, bleu cheese dressing

Butchers Block

8oz Filet

8oz Filet

$50.00

Prime Filet

14oz Ribeye

14oz Ribeye

$54.00

Prime ribeye

12oz NY Strip

12oz NY Strip

$48.00

Prime NY Strip

14oz Veal Chop

14oz Veal Chop

$55.00
12oz Pork Ribeye

12oz Pork Ribeye

$42.00

peppers and onions

Chefs Choice

4oz Lobster Tail

$26.00
Chilean Sea Bass

Chilean Sea Bass

$42.00

miso ale marinade, sweet & spice soy

Lobster Carbonara

Lobster Carbonara

$50.00

peas, smoked bacon, parm, linguine

Pan Roasted Chicken

Pan Roasted Chicken

$40.00

Gerber, bacon herb jus

Salmon

Salmon

$44.00

King salmon apricot umami butter

Tiger Shrimp

Tiger Shrimp

$45.00

honey aleppo pepper, cajun

Shareable Sides

Roasted Cauliflower

Roasted Cauliflower

$10.00

white wine, parmesan

Truffle Frites

Truffle Frites

$12.00
Bourbon Carrots

Bourbon Carrots

$10.00

bourbon glaze

Grilled Asparagus

Grilled Asparagus

$12.00

hollandaise

Mexican Street Corn

Mexican Street Corn

$11.00

queso fresco

Creamed Sweet Peas

Creamed Sweet Peas

$13.00

bacon, gruyere

Crab Fried Rice

Crab Fried Rice

$22.00

mushroom, peas, carrot, ginger soy

Truffle Mac and Cheese

$17.00

orecchetti, mixed cheeses

Nate's Au Gratin

Nate's Au Gratin

$12.00

white cheddar, herb crumbs

House Mashed Potatoes

House Mashed Potatoes

$10.00
Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

bacon, balsamic glaze

Kids Menu

Kids

Kids Mac and Cheese

Kids Mac and Cheese

$10.00

served with fries

Kids Prime Sliders

Kids Prime Sliders

$13.00

served with fries

Linguini and Butter

Linguini and Butter

$10.00

served with fries

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

served with fries

Petite Filet

Petite Filet

$16.00

served with fries

Dessert Menu

Signature Desserts

Death By Chocolate

$16.00

Three layers of devils food cake with fudge nestled between each layer, smothered in chocolate buttercream icing, Ghirardelli chocolate chips topped with chocolate ganache.

Tiramisu Cake

$12.00

Three layers of yellow cake brushed with espresso, with home made tiramisu filling and marscarpone and rum

Vanilla Cheesecake

$12.00

Classic cheesecake with graham cracker crust

Lemoncello Cheesecake

$12.00

NY style cheesecake topped with a lemoncello cheese curd