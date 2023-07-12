Nate's Chophouse
Lunch
Appetizers
Salads & Soup
Cup Crab Corn Chowder
Spiced crab chow chow, cream of crab, local micro greens
Cup Soup De Jour
Bowl Soup De Jour
Beet & Burrata
white balsamic vinaigrette glaze, arugula smoked sea salt
Nates Chopped
olives, peppers, tomato, carrot, onion, cucumber, artichoke, shaved parm, green goddess or house italian
Bowl Crab Corn Chowder
Spiced crab chow chow, cream of crab, local micro greens
Caesar
caesar dressing, parm cheese, parm crumbs, shaved romaine
Wedge
diced tomato, bacon lardon, chive, egg, bleu cheese dressing
Sandwiches
Nates Prime Burger
house blend, lettuce, tomato, red onion, challah bun
Burrata Chicken Sandwich
Marinated burrata, fresh basil, tomato balsamic glaze on challah bun
Sweet Hot Chicken
buttermilk marinated, honey gold bbq, hot sauce, slaw, pickles on challah bun
Prime French Dip
gruyere, horseradish sauce, carmelized onion, jus on french baguette
Wagyu Burger
gruyere, dressed arugula, smoked bacon, pickled red onion on challah bun
Short Rib Melt
sharp cheddar, horseradish sauce, arugula, carmelized onion on sourdough
Seared Tuna Sandwich
togarashi crusted, asian style slaw, spicy soy mayonnaise
Pork Ribeye Sandwich
mixed cheeses, peppers & onions on challah bun
Entrees
Dinner
Appetizers
Calamari
stir-fry vegetables, ginger, kung pao sauce, spicy soy aioli
Shrimp Cocktail
lemon, Nate's cocktail sauce
Crab Cake
red onion caper remoulade
Sashimi
seared tuna, poke sauce, wasabi, ginger, everything togarashi
Prime Rib Flat Bread
caramelized onion, mixed cheeses, parmesan truffle seasoning
Oyster Casino
classic on the half shell or casino style, bacon, pickled peppers, parm
Filet Sliders
carmelized onion, bleu cheese crust, tomato jam
Oysters on Half Shell
Salad and Soup
Beet & Burrata
white balsamic vinaigrette glaze, arugula smoked sea salt
Nates Chopped
olives, peppers, tomato, carrot, onion, cucumber, artichoke, shaved parm, green goddess or house italian
Bowl Crab Corn Chowder
Spiced crab chow chow, cream of crab, local micro greens
Caesar
caesar dressing, parm cheese, parm crumbs, shaved romaine
Wedge
diced tomato, bacon lardon, chive, egg, bleu cheese dressing
Butchers Block
Chefs Choice
Shareable Sides
Roasted Cauliflower
white wine, parmesan
Truffle Frites
Bourbon Carrots
bourbon glaze
Grilled Asparagus
hollandaise
Mexican Street Corn
queso fresco
Creamed Sweet Peas
bacon, gruyere
Crab Fried Rice
mushroom, peas, carrot, ginger soy
Truffle Mac and Cheese
orecchetti, mixed cheeses
Nate's Au Gratin
white cheddar, herb crumbs
House Mashed Potatoes
Brussels Sprouts
bacon, balsamic glaze
Dessert Menu
Signature Desserts
Death By Chocolate
Three layers of devils food cake with fudge nestled between each layer, smothered in chocolate buttercream icing, Ghirardelli chocolate chips topped with chocolate ganache.
Tiramisu Cake
Three layers of yellow cake brushed with espresso, with home made tiramisu filling and marscarpone and rum
Vanilla Cheesecake
Classic cheesecake with graham cracker crust
Lemoncello Cheesecake
NY style cheesecake topped with a lemoncello cheese curd