Holiday Gift Box

$100.00 +

Welcome to the Holiday Season!!! The small gift box contains: - $50 gift card to nathálie wine bar - nathålie wine bar t-shirt (either gray or maroon in color) - Pair of housemade "Nats Nips" cordials - 4-pack of housemade holiday cookies The large gift box contains: - 4-pack of Hands Off, "100% Orange" white Grenache wine - $100 gift card to nathálie wine bar - nathålie wine bar t-shirt (either gray or maroon in color) - Pair of housemade "Nats Nips" cordials - 4-pack of housemade holiday cookies