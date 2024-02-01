Nathan's Food Truck 328 West Linden Street
Hot Dogs
- The Original All Beef Hot Dog$4.59
The original Nathans All Beef Hot Dog
- Cheese Dog$5.59
Nathans All Beef Hot Dog With Cheese
- Chili Dog$5.59
Nathans All Beef Hot Dog Topped With Chili
- Chili Cheese Dog$5.99
Nathans All Beef Hot Dog Loaded With Chili And Cheese
- Bacon Cheese Dog$5.99
Nathans All Beef Hot Dog Loaded With Cheese And Bacon
Chicken & Corn Dog Nuggets
- Homestyle Chicken Sandwich$9.99
5 Oz Crispy Chicken With Mayo And Pickles On A Potato Brioche Bun
- Original Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.99
A 5 Ounce Breaded Chicken Breast Sandwich W Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle Chips, And Mayo On A Potato Brioche Bun. Make It A Club With Your Choice Of Additional Toppings Like Cheese And Bacon.
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$9.99
A 5 Ounce Breaded Chicken Breast Tossed In Buffalo Sauce With Your Choice Of Blue Cheese Or Ranch On A Potato Brioche Bun
- Chicken Tenders 3 Piece$4.49
Golden Fired Chiscken Tenders Available In 3pc And 5pc Servings
- Chicken Tenters 5 Piece$6.99
- Corn Dog Nuggets 6 Piece$4.59
Nathans Hot Dog Nuggets Available In 6pc, 9pc, and 15pc Portions
- Corn Dog Nuggets 9 Piece$5.99
- Corn Dog Nuggets 15 Piece$8.99
Burgers & Cheesesteaks
- Single Manhattan Burger$9.99
Made With Fresh Angus Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Mayo, Ketchup, Cheese And Served On A Potato Roll.
- Double Manhattan Burger$11.99
Made With Fresh Angus Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Mayo, Ketchup, Cheese And Served On A Potato Roll.
- Single TriBeCa BBQ Bacon Burger$9.99
FRESH Angus Beef, BBQ Sauce, Onion Rings, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese and served on a Potato Roll.
- Double TriBeCa BBQ Bacon Burger$11.99
FRESH Angus Beef, BBQ Sauce, Onion Rings, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese and served on a Potato Roll.
- Philly Cheesesteak$8.99
Sides
- French Fries Regular$3.99
- French Fries Large$4.59
- Cheese Fries Regular$4.49
- Cheese Fries Large$5.09
- Chili Cheese Fries Regular$4.79
- Chili Cheese Fries Large$5.79
- Bacon Ranch Fries Regular$4.79
- Bacon Ranch Fries Large$5.79
- Bacon Cheese Fries Regular$4.79
- Bacon Cheese Fries Large$5.79
- Onion Rings$3.99
Fresh-cut tempura-style.