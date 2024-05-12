Nativo Mexican Cuisine 2535 Waukegan Road
Food
- GUACAMOLE EN EL MOLCAJETE$12.00
Experience the authentic flavors of Mexico with our Guacamole En Molcajete, freshly prepare tableside in a traditional volcanic stone mortar. We hand-grind ripe avocados, juice tomatoes, crisp onions, and fragrant cilantro, then finish with a squeezed of lime and a pinch of salt. This rustic and flavorful guacamole is served with homemade tortilla chips, perfect for sharing - a Nativo must have.
- TEQUILA SAGANAKI$14.00
Enjoy the rich, melting queso and vibrant fajita vegetables, flambeed with tequila right at your table.
- CITRUS-MARINATED CEVICHE$15.00
Dive into the vibrant world of our Citrus-Marinated Ceviche, where the freshest catch meets a burst of citrus. Premium seafood is delicately marinated in a freshly squeezed lime lemon juice, enhancing its natural flavors. Tossed with crisp red onions, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, and cilantro, and sliced avocado, this refreshing dish is a feast for the senses. Served chilled with a side of crunchy corn tostadas
- CLASSIC STEAMED MUSSELS$20.00
Indulge in our freshly steamed mussels, cooked to tender perfection. These succulent mussels are bathed in a flavorful Tequila, garlic, cilantro, finished with a touch of our creamy chipotle.
- MANGO CHIPOTLE SHRIMP$15.00
Experience the perfect fusion of sweet and heat with our Mango Chipotle Shrimp. Each succulent shrimp is glazed in a vibrant creamy mango-chipotle sauce that balances the sweetness of ripe mangoes with the smoky heat of chipotle peppers and sauteed garlic.
- GOLDEN SEARED JUMBO CRAB CAKES (2)$16.00
Experience the perfect fusion of sweet and heat with our Mango Chipotle Shrimp. Each succulent shrimp is glazed in a vibrant creamy mango-chipotle sauce that balances the sweetness of ripe mangoes with the smoky heat of chipotle peppers and sauteed garlic
- CRISPY FRIED CALAMARI$16.00
Dive into our crispy fried calamari, lightly battered and perfectly golden. Each tender ring is seasoned with hint of garlic and fresh herbs, with a side of cocktail sauce and chipotle aioli.
- GRILLED ZUCCHINI SKEWERS$12.00
Savor the fresh zucchini, artfully skewered and grilled to perfection. These skewers are lightly seasoned with the blend of Durango herbs stuffed with panela cheese and drizzled with guajillo sauce.
- NATIVO NACHOS$13.00
Feast on our Nativo Nachos, where Tex-Mex meets comfort food in a spectacular fashion. Loaded with a generous layer of home-made al pastor, melted cheese, and jalapenos, these nachos are then topped with dollops of sour cream, fresh salsa, and guacamole. Perfect for sharing or indulging on your own.
- PESCADO A LA VERACRUZANA$25.00
White fish fillet cooked in a vibrant sauce made from tomatoes, onions, green olives, capers and a variety of herbs and spices, served with white rice.
- SHRIMP A LA DIABLA$26.00
Turn up the heat with our Shrimp a la Diabla, a bold and spicy delight. Succulent shrimp are sauteed in a fiery diabla sauce made from a blend of chili peppers, garlic, in a tequila reduction and spicy sauce. Served with a side of chipotle mashed potatoes and vegetables.
- HIBISCUS SALMON$28.00
This salmon is perfectly seared locking in its moisture and flavor, topped with a hibiscus salsa Macha. Accompanied by a side of white rice and vegetables. *Contains nuts and sesame seeds.
- BLACKENED SCALLOPS (4)$30.00
These juice scallops boast a crispy, charred exterior paired with a succulent, tender interior. Served atop chipotle mashed potatoes and vegetables.
- MOLE OAXAQUEÑO
Delve into the depths of our Chef Ventura of Oaxacan culinary tradition with our Mole Oaxaqueño. Choose between succulent bone-in 8oz chicken or tender 7oz short ribs, each simmered slowly in our authentic mole sauce. This legendary sauce is crafted from over 20 ingredients, including rich chocolate, various chiles, and a blend of spices, offering layers of deep, savory, and subtly sweet flavors. Served with a side of white rice warm corn tortillas. *Contains nuts and sesame seeds.
- FILET MIGNON$37.00
Indulge in our exquisitely tender 8oz Filet, grilled to your liking and smothered in a luxurious creamy mushroom sauce, enriched with the distinct flavor of poblano peppers. Accompanied by chipotle mashed potatoes and sauté vegetables.
- BRAISED SHORT RIBS$34.00
Delight in our succulent short ribs, slowly braised until fork- tender and lavished with our aromatic Coloradito sauce. This traditional Oaxacan mole is crafted from a unique blended chillies and nuts. Paired with baby potatoes and white rice.
- CLASSIC CARNE ASADA$29.00
Feast of expertly grilled to bring out the robust flavors of marinated beef. Each slice of this tender, juice steak is infused with a rich blend of citrus, garlic, and traditional Mexican spices, charred to perfection. Served with authentic Mexican rice and beans.
- STEAK TAMPIQUEÑA$30.00
A sumptuous plate that showcases the flavors of Mexico. This dish features a perfectly grilled skirt steak, seasoned with a savory spice blend that highlights its natural juiciness. Accompanied by a cheese enchilada smothered in our mole sauce, refried beans, fresh guacamole. Served with warm tortillas and authentic Mexican rice.
- SEAFOOD PASTA$28.00
Fettuccine with calamari, scallops, mussels, shrimp, spinach and tomato in a creamy chipotle sauce.
- FIESTA PASTA$22.00
Fettuccine with poblano pepper, zucchini, onion and tomato in a creamy poblano sauce. Topped with tender seasoned chicken breast.
- CHILES EN NOGADA$26.00
Poblano chiles stuffed with savory mixture of picadillo -a blended of meat, fruits, and spices- topped with a walnut-based cream sauce and pomegranate seeds.
- HERB-INFUSED GRILLED VEGETABLE PLATTER$24.00
Chayote, zucchini, poblano peppers, red bell peppers, jicama, red onions and mushrooms. Served over mashed potatoes and accompanied by white rice.
- CRISPY TACO SALAD
Romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, black olive, avocado, cheddar cheese, sour cream & choice of dressing. *Protein: ground beef, shrimp, chicken, steak.
- NATIVO SALAD
Romaine lettuce, corn, tomatoes, red onions, radishes and tortilla strips with a house dressing. *Choice of grilled vegetables, shrimp, chicken, steak.
- MIXTECA SALAD$15.00
Romaine lettuce, red and green cabbage, zucchini, tomato, avocado, jicama, pineapple and panela cheese with a zesty lime vinaigrette.
- FAJITAS
- ENCHILADAS
- CHIMICHANGA
- CHILE RELLENO$18.00
- FLAUTAS (3)$19.00
- SIGNATURE TACOS (3)
- COSTA TACOS (3)$19.00
- CLASSIC CHEESE QUESADILLA
- AMALIA MAC & CHEESE$8.00
- LITTLE LUCHADOR QUESADILLA$8.00
- MINI MARIACHI TACOS (2)$8.00
- CHICKEN TENDERS$8.00
- FRIED ICE CREAM$8.00
- CHURROS$8.00
- COCONUT FLAN$8.00
- MANGO CHEESECAKE$8.00
- Mexican Rice$3.00
- Saute Vegetables$3.00
- Mashed Potatoes$5.00
- Fries$5.00
- Corn Tortilla (3)$4.00
- Flour Tortilla (3)$4.00
- Side Cheese$3.00
- Guacamole (5oz)$6.00
- Sour Cream$2.00
- Jalapeno$3.00
- Chips & Salsa$7.00
- Beans$3.00
- salsa$2.00