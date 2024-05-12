MOLE OAXAQUEÑO

Delve into the depths of our Chef Ventura of Oaxacan culinary tradition with our Mole Oaxaqueño. Choose between succulent bone-in 8oz chicken or tender 7oz short ribs, each simmered slowly in our authentic mole sauce. This legendary sauce is crafted from over 20 ingredients, including rich chocolate, various chiles, and a blend of spices, offering layers of deep, savory, and subtly sweet flavors. Served with a side of white rice warm corn tortillas. *Contains nuts and sesame seeds.