Nature's Detox will cater to a health-motivated, active demographic of consumers by offering products made from natural, high-quality ingredients. More
Natures Detox 245 Godwin Ave, Midland Park, NJ 07432
Juices
Smoothies
- Smooth Operator$8.00
Oat Milk, Date, Vanilla Extract, Lemon, Blueberries, Strawberries, Banana
- Seaside Blend$8.00
Orange, Ginger, Sea Moss Gel, Mango, Strawberries
- Green Goddess$8.00
Oat Milk, Lemon, Ginger, Spirulina, Avocado, Banana, Honey
- Power Up$8.00
Oat Milk, Date, Almond Butter, Cacao, Cinnamon, Banana
Wellness Shots
Smoothie Bowls
Bottled Milks
Lemonade
- Electrik Blue Lemondade$11.00
Coconut Water, Lemon, Honey, Blue Spirulina
- Butterfly Isle Lemonade$11.00
Coconut Water, Lemon, Honey, Blue Butterfly, Pea Powder
- Charcoal-Aid Lemonade$11.00
Coconut Water, Lemon, Date Syrup. Activated Charcoal Powder
- Ancient Lemonade$11.00
Coconut Water, Bentonite Clay, Lemon, Honey, Beetroot
Snacks
- Peanut Butter Power Ball$8.00
Peanut Butter, Chickpeas, Oats, Chia Seed, Date Syrup, Cacao Nibs, Almond, Reishi, Cacao, Coconut Oil
- Mixed Nut Power Ball$9.00
Cranberry, Pistachio, Almond, Honey, Lemon, Cashew, White Sesame Seed
- Lemon Coconut Power Ball$8.00
Cashew, Almond, Lemon, Date Syrup, White Bean, Coconut Flake, Oats
(551) 486-6266
Closed • Opens Saturday at 7AM