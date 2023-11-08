Natuur | East 6th
Coffee/Tea
- Matcha Latte$6.00
Ceremonial grade, organic matcha brewed fresh and mixed with oat milk. Add house-made vanilla syrup or simple syrup to add a touch of sweetness!
- Chai Tea Latte$5.00
The perfect sweet and spicy chai mixed with oat milk. Add house-made vanilla syrup or simple syrup for a touch of sweetness!
- Cold Brew$5.00
Smooth and not bitter, this Colombian cold brew is the perfect boost to your day! Served over ice.
- Latte$5.00
Oat milk with 2oz espresso. Dairy-free and locally roasted in Austin, TX. Served hot or iced.
- Cappuccino$4.50
2oz espresso, 2oz steamed oat milk, 2oz oat milk foam. Dairy-free and locally roasted in Austin, TX. Served hot or iced.
- Cortado$4.00
2oz espresso and 2oz steamed oat milk. Dairy-free and locally roasted in Austin, TX. Served hot or iced.
- Americano$3.50
2oz espresso with water. Locally roasted in Austin, TX. Served hot or iced.
- Earl Grey Tea$3.00
Organic Unsweet Earl Grey Tea, brewed fresh to order. Served hot or iced.
- Black Tea$3.00
Organic Unsweet Black Tea, brewed fresh to order. Served hot or iced.
- Green Tea$3.00
Organic Unsweet Green Tea, brewed to order. Served hot or iced.
- London Fog$5.00
A dairy-free take on your classic London Fog! Organic Unsweet Earl Grey Tea brewed fresh and mixed with house-made vanilla syrup and oat milk. Available hot or iced.
Toasts
- Almond Butter Toast$9.00
Locally made sourdough from Austin's own Easy Tiger Bakery, topped with all natural almond butter, seasonal berries, and fresh sliced banana. Drizzled with honey and topped with hemp seeds. Whoa!
- Avocado Toast$9.00
Our favorite! Served on Easy Tiger Bakery sourdough (Austin, TX), this toast is loaded with avocado, topped with everything seasoning, micro greens, chili flakes, and olive oil. Add smoked salmon or an egg for a protein boost!
- Hummus Toast$9.00
Served on Easy Tiger Bakery sourdough (Austin, TX), this toast is topped with hummus, olive oil, micro greens, cherry tomatoes, za'atar seasoning, and sea salt! Add smoked salmon or an egg for a protein boost!
- PB Banana Toast$9.00
Locally-baked sourdough From Easy Tiger Bakery (Austin, TX), peanut butter, sliced banana, cinnamon, and house-made raspberry honey. PB+J fans, this one's for you!
Smoothies
- Power Pumpkin Smoothie$10.00
Power Pumpkin is here for a LIMITED TIME! It may be the best thing we've ever created. Pure pumpkin, organic vegan vanilla protein, cinnamon and spices, banana, coconut milk and a pinch of sea salt blended together and garnished with granola create the cozy and nutrient-dense Power Pumpkin Smoothie. Get ready for your new guilt-free obsession.
- LemonBerry Smoothie$10.00
An instant hit! The LemonBerry is made with organic vanilla plant protein, blueberry, lemon, coconut milk, banana, pineapple.
- Strawberry Wave Smoothie$9.00
Refreshing and nutritious! The Strawberry Wave is made with strawberries, pineapple, orange, coconut milk, honey, and garnished with coconut flakes!
- Power Greens Smoothie$10.00
Get your greens and protein! Loaded with organic vanilla plant protein, almond butter, spinach, cinnamon, banana, and coconut milk. Nutrient dense and perfect for after a workout or to keep you fueled up all day!
- Mellow Mango Smoothie$9.00
So refreshing! The Mellow Mango Smoothie is made with Mango, a whole Orange, Ginger, Pineapple and Coconut Water. Garnished with CocoCloud and topped with Chia Seeds.
- Green Hydrator Smoothie$9.00
Get your greens and get hydrated! The Green Hydrator Smoothie is made with Spinach, Celery, Ginger, Pineapple, and Coconut Water. Garnished with CocoCloud and topped with Chia Seeds.
- CloudBerry Smoothie$9.00
Our most popular smoothie! The CloudBerry Smoothie is made with Blueberry, Raspberry, Peanut Butter, Spinach, Honey, Banana and Coconut Milk. Garnished with CocoCloud and topped with Hemp Seeds.
- Churro Smoothie$10.00
A crowd favorite! The Churro Smoothie is made with Orgain Organic Vanilla Plant Protein, Oats, Cinnamon, Sea Salt, Banana and Coconut Milk. Garnished with CocoCloud and topped with Amaranth.
Bowls
- Split-Base Bowl$12.00
Pick TWO bases and build your perfect bowl. Granola included.
- Cherry Power Bowl$12.00
Build your own bowl with our Cherry Power Base! Made with plant protein, red tart cherry, banana, and coconut milk. Granola included.
- Super Green Bowl$12.00
Build your own bowl with our Super Green Base! Made with spinach, pineapple, banana, and coconut milk. Granola included.
- OG Acai Bowl$12.00
The OG! Build your own bowl with our Acai Base. Made with pure açái, blueberry, raspberry, banana, and coconut milk. Granola included.
- Mango Majik Bowl$12.00
Build your own bowl with our Mango Majik Base! Boosted with blue spirulina and made with mango, pineapple, orange, coconut milk, and banana. Granola included.
- Dragon Fruit Bowl$12.00
Build your own bowl with our Dragon Fruit Base! Made with pitaya (dragon fruit), pineapple, strawberry, banana, and coconut milk. Granola included.
Hot Bowls
Salads
- Summer Salad$8.00
The Summer Salad! A staff favorite: fresh cut tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, with crunchy sliced almonds served on a bed on field greens. House made honey-lemon vinaigrette served on the side. ***PRO TIP: Add honey-smoked salmon or a hard-boiled egg for an extra protein and omega boost!!***