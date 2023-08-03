Natuur - Highlands
Popular Items
CloudBerry Smoothie
Our most popular smoothie! The CloudBerry Smoothie is made with Blueberry, Raspberry, Peanut Butter, Spinach, Honey, Banana and Coconut Milk. Garnished with CocoCloud and topped with Hemp Seeds.
Green Hydrator Smoothie
Get your greens and get hydrated! The Green Hydrator Smoothie is made with Spinach, Celery, Ginger, Pineapple, and Coconut Water. Garnished with CocoCloud and topped with Chia Seeds.
Split-Base Bowl
Can't decide? Pick TWO bases and build your perfect bowl. Granola included.
Toasts
Hummus Toast
Served on Hearth Bakery sourdough (Denver, CO), this toast is topped with hummus, olive oil, micro greens, cherry tomatoes, za'atar seasoning, and sea salt! Add an egg for a protein boost!
Avocado Toast
Our favorite! Served on Hearth Bakery sourdough (Denver, CO), this toast is loaded with avocado, topped with everything seasoning, micro greens, chili flakes, and olive oil. Add an egg for a protein boost!
Almond Butter Toast
Locally made sourdough from Denver's own Hearth Bakery, topped with all natural almond butter, blueberries, and fresh sliced banana. Drizzled with honey and topped with hemp seeds. Whoa!
Smoothies
Lavender Haze Smoothie
An instant hit! The Lavender Haze is made with organic vanilla plant protein, blueberry, lemon, coconut milk, banana, pineapple.
Strawberry Wave Smoothie
Refreshing and nutritious! The Strawberry Wave is made with strawberries, pineapple, orange, coconut milk, honey, and garnished with coconut flakes!
Power Greens Smoothie
Get your greens and protein! Loaded with organic vanilla plant protein, almond butter, spinach, cinnamon, banana, and coconut milk. Nutrient dense and perfect for after a workout or to keep you fueled up all day!
Mellow Mango Smoothie
So refreshing! The Mellow Mango Smoothie is made with Mango, a whole Orange, Ginger, Pineapple and Coconut Water. Garnished with CocoCloud and topped with Chia Seeds.
Green Hydrator Smoothie
CloudBerry Smoothie
Churro Smoothie
A crowd favorite! The Churro Smoothie is made with Orgain Organic Vanilla Plant Protein, Oats, Cinnamon, Sea Salt, Banana and Coconut Milk. Garnished with CocoCloud and topped with Amaranth.
Bowls
Split-Base Bowl
Super Green Bowl
Build your own bowl with our Super Green Base! Made with spinach, pineapple, banana, and coconut milk. Granola included.
Mango Majik Bowl
Build your own bowl with our Mango Majik Base! Boosted with blue spirulina and made with mango, pineapple, orange, coconut milk, and banana. Granola included.
Dragon Fruit Bowl
Build your own bowl with our Dragon Fruit Base! Made with pitaya (dragon fruit), pineapple, strawberry, banana, and coconut milk. Granola included.
Cherry Power Bowl
Build your own bowl with our Cherry Power Base! Made with plant protein, red tart cherry, banana, and coconut milk. Granola included.
OG Acai Bowl
The OG! Build your own bowl with our Acai Base. Made with pure açái, blueberry, raspberry, banana, and coconut milk. Granola included.
Hot Bowls
Salads
Summer Salad
The Summer Salad! A staff favorite: fresh cut tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, with crunchy sliced almonds served on a bed on field greens. House made honey-lemon vinaigrette served on the side. ***PRO TIP: Add honey-smoked salmon or a hard-boiled egg for an extra protein and omega boost!!***