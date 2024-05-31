Nectarine Grove BakeHouse Del Mar
Featured Items
- Breakfast Sandwich$14.00
English muffin + Spinach + NG aioli (slightly spicy, slightly sweet) + Avocado + 1 egg + Choice of bacon, double avocado or vegan bacon +$1. GF, DF, NF Organic Ingredients
- Turkey + Avo$16.00
Diestel turkey + 1/2 avocado + herb aioli + spring mix + tomatoes + red onion on a paleo baguette.
- Hot Pesto + Turkey$16.00
Turkey + Pesto aioli + Fontina, + Tomatoes + Red onion + Arugula on Sourdough. Served warm with a side salad. GF. DF- sub vegan mozzarella. Make it vegetarian by subbing Portobello Mushrooms. Organic Ingredients
To-Go Silverware?
Yes, Please Include To-Go compostable silverware/napkins
BAKERY SPECIAL ORDERS- 48 hr notice, please schedule for the day you want to pickup
Cakes (All GF)- 48 hr notice
- Any Occasion Cake$65.00+
A simple and beautiful cake perfect for birthdays or any event. Choice of cake flavor, frosting flavor and color. Can customize with a message up to 4 words.
- Naked Cake$65.00+
A beautiful cake for any occasion. Minimally frosted on the outside for a more rustic, elegant look.
- 2 Tier Cake$200.00
2 tier cake. Bottom layer is 9 inch round, top layer is 6 inch round. Choose between a naked frosted exterior or a simple texture exterior (like our any occasion cake).
- Gender Reveal Cake$70.00+
Choice of Cake flavor with vanilla frosting outside. Inside will be vanilla frosting in your chosen color. When the cake is cut into it will reveal the chosen color. *cake does not include 'Oh Baby topper*
- Celebration Cake$65.00+
A cake for any celebration! We can customize with a written message (no more than 4 words) or top with your favorite cake toppers.
- Sports Cake$80.00
Great for any sports enthusiast! 9 inch cake with choice of frosting and cake flavors
Cupcakes (All GF)- 48 hr notice
Breakfast
- Sunshine Bowl$16.00
The breakfast bowl of your dreams.... Japanese sweet potatoes + 2 Over easy eggs + Avocado + Sauteed pinach + Leeks + Choice of bacon, sausage or double avocado. GF, DF, P
- Chilaquiles$15.00
Grain free chips + 2 Eggs + Red sauce + Feta + Pickled onions + Avocado + Cilantro green chili crema GF, Paleo. DF- omit Feta Organic Ingredients
- Morning Glory Bowl$15.00
Vegan bowl. Japanese sweet potatoes + Garnet yams + Crimini Mushrooms + Plant based bacon (GF, soy free) + Avocado + Sauteed spinach + Roasted leeks + Chipotle cashew sauce
- Breakfast Tacos$16.00
Grain free tortillas + cheddar + scrambled eggs + rosemary potatoes + guacamole + choice of: bacon, turkey sausage, mushrooms or vegan bacon +1. Salsa and chipotle cashew sauce on the side
- Yogurt Parfait Bowl$11.00
Straus local yogurt + fresh berries + housemade GF granola + drizzled with lemon curd +all organic of course!
- Bakehouse Breakfast$16.00
2 eggs + rosemary garlic sweet potatoes + sourdough w/ jam + fruit + choice of: bacon, turkey sausage, avocado or vegan bacon +1
- Paleo Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese$7.00
Paleo everything bagel + Cream cheese + Side of Fruit or Side salad GF, Paleo, Vegan/DF- sub Cashew cream cheese Organic Ingredients
- Side of Toast
- Sides
Food
Salads
- Del Mar Grove$13.50
Spring mix + spinach + feta + fresh berries + maple glazed pecans + carrots + balsamic vinaigrette Vegan- omit feta +all organic of course!
- Paleo Kale Caesar Salad$14.50
Baby kale + oranges + avocado + carrots + grain free croutons + dairy free Caesar dressing. Vegan- contains Honey 90% organic
Sandwiches
- Trippin' Vegan$16.00
Roasted Portobello mushrooms + Sundried tomatoes + Garlic aioli + Arugula + Sourdough bread. GF, Vegan Organic ingredients
- Proscuitto + Fig$16.00
Proscuitto + Fresh Mozzarella + Arugula + Balsamic fig chutney + Croissant GF. DF- sub vegan mozza and paleo baguette. Organic Ingredients
Toasts
Soup
Sides
Smoothies/Acai
- Powerhouse$11.00
Choice of milk + kale + almond butter + chia seeds + dates + cinnamon + bananas + hemp protein
- Mint Chip$10.50
Coconut water + mint + banana + apple + spinach + cocoa nibs + dates + cashews + hemp protein
- Glorious Greens$10.50
Drink your greens in this healthy and tasty smoothie full of fiber and nutrients. All organic- Celery + cucumber + apple + parsley + kale + banana + coconut water
- PB&J$10.50
Delicious peanut butter smoothie layered with house made raspberry chia jam. All Organic- peanut butter + bananas + choice of milk + hemp seeds + dates + raspberry chia jam (sweetened with coconut sugar and maple syrup)
- Acai Bowl$15.00Out of stock
Finally an acai bowl! All organic- Acai + granola + peanut butter + fresh berries + banana + hemp seeds.
- Orange Sea Moss Creamsicle$12.00
Oranges + hemp seeds + dates + stevia + sustainably sourced sea moss + coconut yogurt + orange juice *All organic except the sea moss
Coffee/Drinks
COFFEE + OTHER STUFF
- Add a Double Shot$2.00
- Americano$4.00
- Cappuccino$4.00
- Chaga + Milk$6.00
Wild Foraged Chaga + Organic Peruvian Cacao + Organic Ceylon Cinnamon + Monk Fruit + Choice of Milk.
- Chagaccino$7.50
Chaga + Organic Peruvian Cacao + Organic Ceylon Cinnamon + Monk Fruit + Espresso + Choice of Milk Keto friendly
- Chai Latte$6.00
All organic. Scratch made chai spice + black tea + coconut sugar + choice of milk. All organic. No cartons here! Can omit coconut sugar or sub stevia. Vegan options.
- Coffee Refill$1.00
- Cortado$4.00
- Drip Coffee$3.50
- Espresso$3.50
- Flat White$4.00
- Golden Milk$6.00
- Honey Latte$6.25
Scratch made honey syrup + espresso + choice of milk. All organic except honey is raw & local.
- Hot Coco$4.50
- Lavender Latte$6.50
House made lavender sauce (sweetened with raw local honey) + espresso + choice of milk
- Lavender Rose Latte$6.50
- London Fog$6.00
Earl grey tea + lavender + maple syrup or honey + choice of milk. All organic, vegan options.
- Macchiato$4.00
- Maple Sage Iced Coffee$6.00
- Matcha Latte$6.00
Ceremonial grade matcha + maple syrup + vanilla bean + choice of milk All organic. Can omit maple syrup, vegan options.
- Milk$3.50
- Mint Chocolate Tea Latte$6.50
House made gingerbread syrup (sweetened with maple syrup and molasses) + espresso + choice of milk + topped with gf vegan gingerbread crumbles *all organic and house made
- Mocha$6.00
Scratch made chocolate + espresso + choice of milk All organic, Vegan options
- Regular Latte$5.25
Espresso + milk of choice (Organic)
- Tiramisu Latte$7.50Out of stock
- Vanilla Latte$6.25
SPECIALTY COFFEE
- Basic Butter Coffee$4.75
Coffee + Grass fed butter + MCT oil
- Butter Latte$7.00
Espresso + Grass fed butter + MCT oil + Collagen + Maple syrup + Choice of milk
- Dirty Chai Butter Latte$8.50
Espresso + Chai spice + Grass fed butter + MCT oil + Collagen + Maple syrup + Choice of milk
- Spiced Mayan Mocha$8.50
Espresso + Cocoa + Vanilla + Chaga + Maca + Cinnamon + Cayenne + Grass fed butter + MCT oil + Collagen + Maple syrup + Choice of milk
- Golden Milk + Matcha$8.50
Turmeric + Ashwagandha + Fennel + Cinnamon + Clove + Ginger + Cardamon + Turmeric + Grass fed butter + MCT oil + Collagen + Maply syrup + Choice of milk
- Shamrock$7.75
Matcha + Mint + Coconut butter + Collagen + Maple syrup + Choice of milk. Vegan= omit Collagen
- Loaded Chagaccino$8.50
Coconut butter + Espresso + Collagen + Chaga + Cinnamon + Cocoa + Vanilla + Monk fruit + Choice of milk. Vegan= omit collagen
TEA + JUICE
KIDS
- Kids English Muffin with Butter$4.50
Served with a small fruit cup All organic of course! Contains Eggs.
- Kids English Muffin with Almond butter & Jam$5.50
Served with a small fruit cup. All organic of course! Contains eggs.
- Kids Breakfast$11.00
2 eggs + choice of protein + fruit cup + english muffin
- Quesadilla$9.00
Grain free tortillas + cheddar + jack cheese + side of fruit