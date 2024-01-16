NEON CACTUS TACORIA
Neon Cactus Menu
Bocaditos
- Barbacoa Deviled Eggs
Topped with crispy barbacoa, sriracha aioli and candied jalapeños$10.00
- Chicken Tinga Flautas
Traditional chicken tinga rolled in corn tortillas, served with refried beans purée, arugula, and chipotle aioli$12.00
- Las Tres Picaditas
Homemade soft corn pie shells, filled with melted Oaxaca cheese, red onions served three ways: 24 hours braised Korean beef and homemade kimchi, beef cheek barbacoa with avocado, pulled pork with charred habanero pineapple sauce. Note: guests can also mix$12.00
- Queso Blanco
Served with homemade chips and rajas$11.00
- Shrimp Cocktail
Poached shrimp in our homemade Mexican sangrita served with avocado, cucumber, jicama$12.00
- Corn on a Cob Flight
Corn cob thirds smothered in buffalo, elote, Cheddar bacon, BBQ, pesto, and flamin' hot sauces$9.00
Soups & Salads
- Taco Cobb Chicken
Achiote-marinated chicken, Romaine lettuce, pepitas, seasonal greens, charred jalapeños, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, sesame seeds, classic bacon, and Mexican ranch dressing$15.00
- Cilantro Lime Shrimp
Seared jumbo shrimp topped with roasted corn and tomatillo relish, cotija cheese, tortilla strips and cilantro-lime vinaigrette on a bed of mixed greens$16.00
- Tortilla Soup
Homemade chipotle guajillo broth, poached chicken with peppers, and epazote herb served with homemade tortilla strips, avocado and queso fresco$13.00
Tacoria
- Crispy Orange Chicken Tacos
Tortilla breaded chicken bites fried, flour tortilla. Garnish: purple cabbage, sesame seeds, arugula. Sauce: cilantro crema, Asian orange sauce$14.00
- Korean Short Ribs Tacos
24 hours braised Korean BBQ short ribs, gringo tortilla. Garnished with Daikon relish, homemade kimchi, fried egg, cilantro. Sauce: gochujang BBQ$15.00
- Neon Cactus Carne Asada Tacos
Marinated skirt steak cooked on our wood burning grill, flour tortilla. Garnished with pico de gallo, shredded Romaine, raw red onions, allumettes fries, microgreens. Sauce: chimichurri crema$15.00
- OUT OF STOCKFish Tacos
Deep-fried seasonal fish with tortilla breading. Garnished with mango and cabbage slaw. Sauce: chipotle creamOUT OF STOCK$14.00
- Pastor Tacos
Slow cooked pork al pastor, corn tortilla. Garnished with onions and cilantro and grilled pineapple. Sauce: pico de gallo$13.00
- Los Camarones
Seared jumbo shrimp Garnish: Roasted corn tomatillo relish, cotija cheese, tortilla strips Sauce: cilantro-lime vinaigrette$16.00
- Birria tacos
Slow braised birria beef, sautéed onions, melted cheese, scallions, dipped in homemade Abuela’s consommé Garnish: Cilantro Sauce: Abuela’s consommé$14.00
Meatless
Our Mesquite Wood Grill
Abuela's Kitchen
- Smoked Birria Burger
Seasoned akaushi patty, birria beef with fried onions, arugula, avocado crema and side skinny fries$16.00
- Loaded Tamale
Traditional pork el pastor, homemade masa dough, roasted pineapple, wrapped in banana leaf served with mole and a bell pepper sauce$20.00
- Catch of the Day
Pan seared served on a jicama and mango pico de gallo, avocado salsa fresca$28.00
- Birria Ramen
Homemade Abuela’s beef consommé, ramen noodles, slow braised birria beef, topped with an over easy egg$18.00
- Barbacoa Torta
Avocado, crispy beef cheek barbacoa, tomatoes, arugula, tomatoes, onion cilantro and lime juice with a home baked bolillo bread$16.00
- Enchilada Duo
chicken and cheese enchiladas, queso blanco, and salsa verde served with rice and beans$16.00
Combos
Side Dishes
- Frijoles De La Olla
Slow cooked borracho beans in dos equis beer topped with chicharrons and cilantro$6.00
- Mexican Rice
A trio of homemade green chili cilantro lime rice, Mexican style rice and garlic white rice$6.00
- Jicama & Mango Slaw
Mango, cabbage, jicama, and lime with a delicious mango sauce$6.00
- Nacho Fries
Roasted corn, avocado crema, guacamole, pico de gallo, Mexican ranch, cotija cheese and Oaxaca cheese blend$9.00
- Rice & Beans$6.00
- 5 Tortillas$2.00
- kitchen gauc$12.00
- small side queso$1.00
- Side nopales$9.00
- avacado slices$1.00
Quesadillas
- OUT OF STOCKBirria Quesadilla
Beef birria, melted mixed cheese with caramelized onions, cilantro and crispy tortilla dipped in birria sauceOUT OF STOCK$18.00
- OUT OF STOCKCheese Quesadilla
Melted mixed cheese with guacamole and sour creamOUT OF STOCK$6.00
- OUT OF STOCKChicken Quesadilla
Mesquite wood-grilled chicken breast, melted mixed cheese with caramelized onions, cilantro, crispy tortilla dipped in cilantro crema, sour cream Mesquite wood-grilled skirt steak 3OUT OF STOCK$17.00
- OUT OF STOCKCarne QuesadillaOUT OF STOCK$20.00