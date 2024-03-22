Neon Greens
Signature Greens
- The Chouteau$17.19
oakleaf, sweet crisp, black bean, corn succotash (farro, sweet corn, fire-roasted red pepper, and leeks), smokey almonds, roasted pepper vinaigrette
- Everything Beet$19.06
sweet crisp, mizuna, marinated beets, avocado, red onions, fresh herbs, everything bagel seed mix, 8-minute egg, marinated tuna, horseradish sherry vinaigrette
- Chilled Curry$16.88
kale, oakleaf, wild rice, roasted cauliflower, sweet potato, pickled green tomato, shaved kohlrabi, peanuts, roasted chicken breast, madras curry ranch, fresh herbs, lemon wedge
- The Fattoush$19.06
kale, oakleaf, mizuna, chickpea "hummus," marinated tomatoes, shaved radishes, red onions, garlicky cucumber, pita chips, roasted chicken breast, feta cheese, citrus vinaigrette, fresh herbs
- Farmer's Bounty$19.38
Kale, wild rice, charred carrots, roasted cauliflower, shaved fennel, kohlrabi, pickled celery, smokey almonds, ricotta salatta, carrot-orange vinaigrette
- Strawberry Fields$17.81
sweet crisp, kale, wild rice, fresh local strawberries, shaved radish, freeze-dried strawberries, smokey almonds, goat cheese, strawberry balsamic vinaigrette
- Seeded Wedge$17.81
sweet crisp, pickled green tomato, marinated tomatoes, red onion, avocado, everything bagel seed mix, bacon lardons, danish bleu cheese, buttermilk herb dressing
- The Sicilian$18.13
sweet crisp, farro, green olives, shaved fennel, pickled celery, roasted mushrooms, currants, parmesan crisp., marinated tuna salad, lemon oregano vinaigrette, lemon wedge, fresh herbs
- Umami Crunch$19.69
Mizuna, kale, wild rice, garlicky cucumber, roasted broccoli, daikon kimchi, edamame "Hummus", carrot jicama slaw, furikake, marinated tofu, gochujang vinaigrette
Seasonal Greens
- Peas & Carrots$16.25
Mizuna, sweet crisp, minty pea hummus, sugar snap peas, roasted carrots, radish, lemon, herbs, bacon lardons, freeze dried peas, ricotta salata, creamy chermoula
- Asparagus Caesar$13.25
Mizuna, kale, farro, asparagus three ways, avocado, lemon, herbs, parmesan crisp. 8-Minute egg, citrusy caesar
- Local Collab Thai BBQ$15.75
Mizuna, red cabbage, carrot-jicama slaw, avocado, scallions, fresh herbs, peanuts, chow mein noodles, local smoked chicken, peanut vinaigrette