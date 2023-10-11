Popular Items

BLT

$13.00

The classic served on sourdough. Served with mayonnaise.

WEEKDAY ONLINE MENU

FIRSTS

FRIES (BASKET)

$6.00

A basket of fries. Served with ketchup.

BARNYARD FRIES

$16.00

French fries topped with beer fondue, braised pork, shredded extra sharp white cheddar, pepper bacon, sliced jalapeños, sour cream, red peppers and avocado.

PRETZEL

$5.00

Served with beer cheese sauce and stone ground mustard.

6 WINGS

$12.00

Smoked then fried, tossed in our house-made wing sauce, served with blue cheese dressing, carrots and celery.

9 WINGS

$15.00

Smoked then fried, tossed in our house-made wing sauce, served with blue cheese dressing, carrots and celery.

12 WINGS

$18.00

Smoked then fried, tossed in our house-made wing sauce, served with blue cheese dressing, carrots and celery.

CHICKEN STRIPS

$14.00

With fries and yum yum sauce.

FRIED PICKLES

$9.00

Battered and fried dill pickles. Served with chipotle ranch.

SHRIMP TACOS

$14.00

Cajun spiced shrimp, cabbage, and habanero-mango salsa, on a corn tortilla, topped with cotija cheese.

HUMMUS

$12.00

House-made hummus with toasted pita, feta cheese, crudité, kalamata olives, and pickled red onions.

GRILLED CHEESE AND TOMATO SOUP

$13.00

Grilled Cheese with cheddar, provolone, and various cheeses. Served with a creamy cup of smoked tomato soup.

SOUP OF THE DAY (BOWL)

$6.00Out of stock

TOMATO SOUP (BOWL)

$6.00Out of stock

Bowl of Smokey Tomato Soup garnished with parmesan cheese and green onions.

TOMATO SOUP (CUP)

$4.00Out of stock

Cup of Smokey Tomato Soup garnished with parmesan cheese and green onions.

SOUP OF THE DAY (CUP)

$4.00Out of stock

Soup of the day

LEAFY

SMALL HOUSE SALAD

$6.00

Mixed greens, carrots, red onions, orange segments, creamy horseradish vinaigrette and garnished with fried capers.

HOUSE SALAD

$10.00

Mixed greens, carrot and fennel ribbons, red onions, orange segments, creamy horseradish vinaigrette, garnished with fried capers.

NEPO SALAD

$13.00

Mixed greens, roasted red peppers, avocado, scallions, bacon, bleu cheese, dressed with balsamic vinaigrette.

STRAWBERRY FETA SALAD

$12.00

Spinach, strawberries, feta cheese, and quinoa, tossed in honey vinaigrette, and topped with spiced nuts.

WHO DA WHAT

$12.00

SANDWICHES

PUB BURGER

$15.00

1/3 LB Cascade natural beef, on a rustic bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles.

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$17.00

Vegetable based burger, served on a vegan bun with spicy vegan aioli, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle.

VEGGIE BURGER

$15.00

House-made veggie patty on a rustic bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made dill pickles.

REUBEN PASTRAMI

$15.00

Our house-made corned pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, spicy Russian.

REUBEN VEGETARIAN

$15.00

Oven roasted spicy Broccoli on Toasted rye bread with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing.

KILLINGSWORTH CLUB

$17.00

Marinated chicken, pit ham, caramelized onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato on toasted sourdough.

ADDY SANDO

$14.00

Fried chicken breast, served on a rustic bun with yum yum sauce and pickles. In memory of Chef Cameron Addy.

BUFFALO SANDWICH

$15.00

Fried chicken Sandwich tossed in wing sauce. on a bun topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and blue cheese crumbles

HAVANA HOAGIE

$16.00

House smoked pork, Carlton Farms ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard, on a hoagie roll.

BLT

$13.00

The classic served on sourdough. Served with mayonnaise.

BRISKET SANDO

$15.00

House smoked brisket, grilled onions & peppers, pepper jack cheese, and horseraddish sauce on a hoagie roll

ENTREES

HAPPY HEALTHY BOWL

$15.00

Rice and black beans with seasonal veggies, topped with guajillo sauce, jalapeño cilantro sauce, sour cream, white cheddar, fried shallots.

NEPOKE BOWL

$19.00

Marinated ahi tuna, kimchi, sesame avocado sauce, cucumber salad, shredded cabbage, brown rice, sesame.

THE CHELSEA

$16.00

Grilled sockeye salmon topped with gremolatta, and served with pickled red onions, brown rice, and spicy broccoli.

CHICKEN & WAFFLE

$17.00Out of stock

Fried chicken breasts on waffle w/bacon and sage syrup.

MAC & CHEESE

$15.00

Bacon, onions, spinach, roasted red peppers, in a sharp white cheddar cheese sauce.

SHRIMP & GRITS

$14.00

Spicy cheese grits topped with sauteed shrimp, bacon, spicy Creole sauce.

PORK SCHNITZEL

$16.00

Panko crusted pork loin topped with paprika mushroom gravy. Served with mashed potatoes, and spicy broccoli.

KIDS MENU

Kids Mac-n-Cheese

$6.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.00

Kids Burger and Fries

$6.00

Kids Beans and Rice

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese and Fries

$6.00

SAUCES & SIDES

SAUCE - RANCH 2OZ

$0.50

SAUCE - MAYO 2OZ

SAUCE - YUM YUM 2OZ

$0.50

SAUCE - CHIPOTLE RANCH 2OZ

$0.50

SAUCE - HORSERADISH VINAIGRETTE 2OZ

$0.50

S/ Blu Chz Dress

$0.50

S/ Balsalmic

$0.50

S/ Honey Vin

$0.50

SAUCE - STONE GROUND MUSTARD 2OZ

$0.50

SAUCE - VEGAN AIOLI

$0.50

S/ BBQ

$0.50

SAUCE - WING SAUCE 2OZ

$0.50

S/ Guajillo

SAUCE - RUSSIAN DRESSING 2 OZ

$0.50

SIDE - CARROTS & CELERY

$1.00

SAUCE - SYRUP 2OZ

SAUCE - SOUR CREAM 20Z

$0.50

SAUCE - FONDUE

$2.00

SIDE - TORTILLA CHIPS

$1.00

SIDE - EXTRA WAFFLE

$5.00

SIDE - EXTRA PITA

$2.00

SIDE - SLICE OF CORNBREAD

$2.00

SIDE - MASHED POTATO

$4.00

SIDE - PASTA SALAD

$4.00

SIDE - AVOCADO

$2.00

SIDE - BACON

$5.00

SIDE - BURGER PATTY

$6.00

SIDE - FRIED CHICKEN

$6.00

SIDE - GRILLED CHICKEN

$6.00

SIDE - PULLED PORK

$4.00

SIDE - VEGGIE PATTY

$4.00

SIDE - SALMON

$7.00

SIDE - TOAST

$2.00

SIDE - SPICY BROC

$4.00

SIDE - SHRIMP

$6.00

SIDE - RICE

$2.00

SIDE - HUMMUS & FETA

$4.00

BACON_SLICE

$1.50

BEVERAGES

N/A DRINKS

SODA

ARNOLD PALMER

$4.00

BEV - CHERRY LIMEADE

$5.00

BEV - COCK N' BULL GINGER BEER

$3.00

BEV - COFFEE (DINNER)

$3.00

BEV - COLD BREW

$4.50

BEV - CRATER LAKE ROOT BEER

$4.00

BEV - GRAPE CBD

$7.00

BEV - HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.00

BEV - HOT CIDER

$3.00

BEV - HOT TEA

$4.00

BEV - ICED TEA

$3.00

BEV - JUICE

$3.00
BEV - LEMON GINGER CBD

$7.00

The organic white peony tea, organic kombucha culture, organic cane sugar & organic dried ginger give this a kick while being well balanced.

BEV - LEMONADE

$3.00

BEV - LIMEADE

$3.00

BEV - MILK

$3.00

BEV - MOCKTAIL

$5.00

BEV - REFILL

BEV - SODA & BITTERS!

$3.00

BEV - SPARKLING LEMONADE

$4.00

BEV - SPARKLING LIMEADE

$4.00

BEV - VIRGIN BLOODY

$5.00

BEV - VIRGIN RITA

$5.00

BEV - VIRGIN TODDY

$5.00

RETAIL

RETAIL - GROWLER

$12.00

RETAIL - NEPO ZIP_UP HOODIE

$40.00

RETAIL - Nepo Beanie

$20.00

RETAIL - NEPO SHIRT

$25.00

RETAIL - NEPO BLANKET

$20.00