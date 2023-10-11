Nepo 42
WEEKDAY ONLINE MENU
FIRSTS
FRIES (BASKET)
A basket of fries. Served with ketchup.
BARNYARD FRIES
French fries topped with beer fondue, braised pork, shredded extra sharp white cheddar, pepper bacon, sliced jalapeños, sour cream, red peppers and avocado.
PRETZEL
Served with beer cheese sauce and stone ground mustard.
6 WINGS
Smoked then fried, tossed in our house-made wing sauce, served with blue cheese dressing, carrots and celery.
9 WINGS
Smoked then fried, tossed in our house-made wing sauce, served with blue cheese dressing, carrots and celery.
12 WINGS
Smoked then fried, tossed in our house-made wing sauce, served with blue cheese dressing, carrots and celery.
CHICKEN STRIPS
With fries and yum yum sauce.
FRIED PICKLES
Battered and fried dill pickles. Served with chipotle ranch.
SHRIMP TACOS
Cajun spiced shrimp, cabbage, and habanero-mango salsa, on a corn tortilla, topped with cotija cheese.
HUMMUS
House-made hummus with toasted pita, feta cheese, crudité, kalamata olives, and pickled red onions.
GRILLED CHEESE AND TOMATO SOUP
Grilled Cheese with cheddar, provolone, and various cheeses. Served with a creamy cup of smoked tomato soup.
SOUP OF THE DAY (BOWL)
TOMATO SOUP (BOWL)
Bowl of Smokey Tomato Soup garnished with parmesan cheese and green onions.
TOMATO SOUP (CUP)
Cup of Smokey Tomato Soup garnished with parmesan cheese and green onions.
SOUP OF THE DAY (CUP)
Soup of the day
LEAFY
SMALL HOUSE SALAD
Mixed greens, carrots, red onions, orange segments, creamy horseradish vinaigrette and garnished with fried capers.
HOUSE SALAD
Mixed greens, carrot and fennel ribbons, red onions, orange segments, creamy horseradish vinaigrette, garnished with fried capers.
NEPO SALAD
Mixed greens, roasted red peppers, avocado, scallions, bacon, bleu cheese, dressed with balsamic vinaigrette.
STRAWBERRY FETA SALAD
Spinach, strawberries, feta cheese, and quinoa, tossed in honey vinaigrette, and topped with spiced nuts.
SANDWICHES
PUB BURGER
1/3 LB Cascade natural beef, on a rustic bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles.
IMPOSSIBLE BURGER
Vegetable based burger, served on a vegan bun with spicy vegan aioli, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle.
VEGGIE BURGER
House-made veggie patty on a rustic bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made dill pickles.
REUBEN PASTRAMI
Our house-made corned pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, spicy Russian.
REUBEN VEGETARIAN
Oven roasted spicy Broccoli on Toasted rye bread with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing.
KILLINGSWORTH CLUB
Marinated chicken, pit ham, caramelized onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato on toasted sourdough.
ADDY SANDO
Fried chicken breast, served on a rustic bun with yum yum sauce and pickles. In memory of Chef Cameron Addy.
BUFFALO SANDWICH
Fried chicken Sandwich tossed in wing sauce. on a bun topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and blue cheese crumbles
HAVANA HOAGIE
House smoked pork, Carlton Farms ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard, on a hoagie roll.
BLT
The classic served on sourdough. Served with mayonnaise.
BRISKET SANDO
House smoked brisket, grilled onions & peppers, pepper jack cheese, and horseraddish sauce on a hoagie roll
ENTREES
HAPPY HEALTHY BOWL
Rice and black beans with seasonal veggies, topped with guajillo sauce, jalapeño cilantro sauce, sour cream, white cheddar, fried shallots.
NEPOKE BOWL
Marinated ahi tuna, kimchi, sesame avocado sauce, cucumber salad, shredded cabbage, brown rice, sesame.
THE CHELSEA
Grilled sockeye salmon topped with gremolatta, and served with pickled red onions, brown rice, and spicy broccoli.
CHICKEN & WAFFLE
Fried chicken breasts on waffle w/bacon and sage syrup.
MAC & CHEESE
Bacon, onions, spinach, roasted red peppers, in a sharp white cheddar cheese sauce.
SHRIMP & GRITS
Spicy cheese grits topped with sauteed shrimp, bacon, spicy Creole sauce.
PORK SCHNITZEL
Panko crusted pork loin topped with paprika mushroom gravy. Served with mashed potatoes, and spicy broccoli.
KIDS MENU
SAUCES & SIDES
SAUCE - RANCH 2OZ
SAUCE - MAYO 2OZ
SAUCE - YUM YUM 2OZ
SAUCE - CHIPOTLE RANCH 2OZ
SAUCE - HORSERADISH VINAIGRETTE 2OZ
S/ Blu Chz Dress
S/ Balsalmic
S/ Honey Vin
SAUCE - STONE GROUND MUSTARD 2OZ
SAUCE - VEGAN AIOLI
S/ BBQ
SAUCE - WING SAUCE 2OZ
S/ Guajillo
SAUCE - RUSSIAN DRESSING 2 OZ
SIDE - CARROTS & CELERY
SAUCE - SYRUP 2OZ
SAUCE - SOUR CREAM 20Z
SAUCE - FONDUE
SIDE - TORTILLA CHIPS
SIDE - EXTRA WAFFLE
SIDE - EXTRA PITA
SIDE - SLICE OF CORNBREAD
SIDE - MASHED POTATO
SIDE - PASTA SALAD
SIDE - AVOCADO
SIDE - BACON
SIDE - BURGER PATTY
SIDE - FRIED CHICKEN
SIDE - GRILLED CHICKEN
SIDE - PULLED PORK
SIDE - VEGGIE PATTY
SIDE - SALMON
SIDE - TOAST
SIDE - SPICY BROC
SIDE - SHRIMP
SIDE - RICE
SIDE - HUMMUS & FETA
BEVERAGES
N/A DRINKS
SODA
ARNOLD PALMER
BEV - CHERRY LIMEADE
BEV - COCK N' BULL GINGER BEER
BEV - COFFEE (DINNER)
BEV - COLD BREW
BEV - CRATER LAKE ROOT BEER
BEV - GRAPE CBD
BEV - HOT CHOCOLATE
BEV - HOT CIDER
BEV - HOT TEA
BEV - ICED TEA
BEV - JUICE
BEV - LEMON GINGER CBD
The organic white peony tea, organic kombucha culture, organic cane sugar & organic dried ginger give this a kick while being well balanced.