Neptunes Taphouse and Eatery - Livingston MT 232 S. Main St.
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Basket of Fries$12.00
A heaping basket of French fries with your choice of sauce
- Bonito Fries$15.00
Contains soy. French fries drizzled with sweet soy sauce, spicy mayo and topped with delicate, savory bonito flakes
- Loaded Cheese Fries$17.00
Contains soy. French fries smothered in beer cheese sauce, topped with diced tomato, bacon crumbles, melted jack cheese & green onion
- Hamachi Collar$18.00
Contains soy. Tempura battered, fried hamachi collar, served with sweet soy sauce, sesame seeds, green onion, sweet chili sauce & ponzu sauce. Ask about availability
- Dijon Mussels$23.00
Our new Zealand green-lipped mussels are large and plump! We serve them in a fire-roasted tomato, dijon crème fraîche broth. A side of warm bread is included to soak up this delicious broth
- Agedashi$12.00
Contains soy. Tempura fried tofu squares soaked in dashi sauce with sesame seeds and green onion
- Ahi Poke Tower$15.00
Contains soy. Marinated tuna*, avocado and rice topped with green onions, sesame seeds, sweet soy, spicy mayo and sriracha. Served with crispy wonton chips
- Chips & Guac$14.00
Fresh guacamole served with crispy fried wonton chips
- Pork Belly Nachos$18.00
Contains soy. We load a layer of fried wonton chips with pork belly, jalapeños, and cheddar jack cheese; then we top with our beer cheese sauce, tomatoes, green onions, guacamole and sweet soy sauce
- Edamame$8.00
Contains soy. Classic start to a great sushi dinner... Steamed and salted soy bean pods
- Crab Rangoons$12.00
Contains soy. Our delicious krab and cream cheese mixture wrapped in wonton pouches, fried till crispy and warm, served with our sweet and spicy seahorse sauce
- Fried Artichokes$12.00
Quartered artichoke hearts breaded with panko and fried until crispy. Served with a side of our ginger- basil aioli
Sides
- Side of Fries$6.00
- Side Seaweed Salad$6.00
Contains soy
- Side Brussels Sprouts$8.00
- Side Hush Puppies$6.00
Contains soy
- Side Asian Slaw$6.00
- Side Avocado$3.00
- Bread$3.00
- 2 Strips Bacon$4.00
- Chix Breast$7.00
- Side Cole Slaw$3.00
- Egg$2.00
- Fish Fillet$6.00
- Side Fries$6.00
- Grilled Shrimp (6)$7.00
- Pork Belly$6.00
- Rice$3.00
- Sauce
- Salmon Fillet$11.00
- Tofu Blackened$4.00
- Tofu, Fried$4.00
- Corn Chips$2.00
- Cheese Sauce (4oz)$3.00
Salads
- Side Spring Salad$6.00
Spring greens, carrots, grape tomatoes, cucumbers and pickled onions, your choice of dressing served on the side
- Half Spring Salad$8.00
Spring greens, carrots, grape tomatoes, cucumbers and pickled onions, your choice of dressing served on the side
- Full Spring Salad$12.00
Spring greens, carrots, grape tomatoes, cucumbers and pickled onions, your choice of dressing served on the side
- Side Caesar Salad$7.00
Contains soy. Crisp romaine lettuce, fresh shaved pecorino-romano cheese, croutons, and a side of caesar dressing
- Half Caesar Salad$9.00
Contains soy. Crisp romaine lettuce, fresh shaved pecorino-romano cheese, croutons, and a side of caesar dressing
- Full Caesar Salad$13.00
Contains soy. Crisp romaine lettuce, fresh shaved pecorino-romano cheese, croutons, and a side of caesar dressing
- Half Warm Brussels Salad$12.00
Freshly fried brussels sprouts, tossed with fresh lemon juice, salt, bacon crumbles, red onion, dried cranberries, blue cheese and our house balsamic vinaigrette
- Full Warm Brussels Salad$16.00
Freshly fried brussels sprouts, tossed with fresh lemon juice, salt, bacon crumbles, red onion, dried cranberries, blue cheese and our house balsamic vinaigrette
- Sushi Salad$21.00
Spring greens topped with a slice each of raw tuna, hamachi and salmon sashimi.* sushi rice, mango, cucumber, red pepper, carrot, green onion, sesame seeds, avocado, and chopped nori strips round out this hearty deconstructed salad
Coastal Cuisine
- Fish & Chips$20.00
Beer-battered cod fillets served with French fries, coleslaw, hush puppies, a lemon wedge and house-made tartar sauce. Contains soy and Gluten.
- Tofu "Bahn Mi"$16.00
Contains soy. Blackened tofu served with Asian slaw, ginger basil aioli, cucumber slices, and pickled onions on a vegan bun. Served with fries
- Fried Chicken Sammy$18.00
Contains soy. Crispy fried chicken breast with melted cheddar, coleslaw, pickles, and our sriracha honey sauce on a challah bun. Served with fries
- Bigger Boat Tacos$19.00
Contains soy. Hand-battered tempura fried cod in flour tortillas with slaw and our famous seahorse sauce. Sub corn tortillas to make it gluten free. Served with fries
- Veggie Rice Bowl$16.00
Contains soy. Red peppers, cucumbers, mangos, carrots, soybeans, green onions, Asian slaw, and half an avocado served with sushi rice, tempura fried tofu, and our tamari soy based poke sauce
- Belafonte Tacos$20.00
Blackened shrimp, grilled jalapeños, Asian slaw, pickled onions, drizzled with mango horseradish sauce served in flour tortillas. Sub corn tortillas to make it gluten free. Served with fries
- Sea Breeze Tacos$19.00
Contains soy. Grilled salmon, jalapeños, mangos, red peppers and crispy salmon skin served in flour tortillas and topped with house made cilantro-lime sea breeze sauce. Sub corn tortillas to make it gluten-free. Served with fries
- Adult Chicken Strips$18.00
Burgers
- Build a Burger$15.00
Add cheddar, vegan cheddar, jack, blue cheese, pepper jack, beer cheese sauce +2. Add bacon, mushrooms, jalapeños, pickled onions, guacamole, egg or avocado for+1 each
- Bonfire at Sunset$18.00
Bacon and cheddar cheese topped with sweet and smoky BBQ sauce
- The Blackbeard$18.00
Contains soy. Bacon, avocado, and jack cheese, drizzled with our popular psycho sauce (jalapeño-ranch)
- The Cyclone$18.00
Contains soy. Crisp bacon and grilled mushrooms topped with creamy beer cheese sauce
Nigiri
- Tuna Nigiri$10.00
Make it surf style: lemon juice, togarashi, black tobiko
- Pepper Seared Tuna Nigiri$10.00
Make it surf style: Orange juice, chili oil, citrus tobiko
- Spicy Tuna Nigiri$10.00
Tuna mixed with sesame oil and sriracha
- Spicy Tofu Nigiri$6.00
Contains soy. Tofu cubes mixed with sesame oil and sriracha
- Salmon Nigiri$8.00
Make it surf style: Lime juice, toasted coconut, habanero masago
- Smoked Salmon Nigiri$8.00
Contains soy. Make it surf style: Lime juice, ponzu, green onion
- Spicy Salmon Nigiri$7.00
Salmon mixed with chili oil, togarashi, and sriracha
- Tobiko Nigiri$9.00
Your choice of citrus, black, or habanero fish eggs
- Masago Nigiri$9.00
Your choice of citrus, black, or habanero fish eggs
- Hamachi Nigiri$9.00
Contains soy. Make it surf style: Ponzu, sweet soy, citrus tobiko
- Spicy Hamachi Nigiri$8.00
Contains soy. Hamachi mixed with mayo, sriracha, and lime juice
- Scallop Nigiri$10.00
Make it surf style: Sweet chili, toasted coconut, cilantro
- Unagi Nigiri$8.00
Contains soy. Make it surf style: Sweet soy, habanero masago, cilantro
Maki Rolls
- Tuna Maki Roll$14.00
Big eye tuna
- Pepper Seared Tuna Maki Roll$14.00
Big eye tuna coated in togarashi, lightly seared
- Spicy Tuna Maki Roll$13.00
Big eye tuna mixed with sesame oil and sriracha. Togarashi sprinkled on rice
- Spicy Tofu Maki Roll$11.00
Tofu mixed with sesame oil and sriracha. Togarashi on rice
- Salmon Maki Roll$12.00
- Salmon Skin Maki Roll$10.00
Fried salmon skin
- Spicy Salmon Maki Roll$11.00
Salmon mixed with togarashi, sriracha and chili oil
- Hamachi Maki Roll$12.00
- Spicy Hamachi Maki Roll$11.00
Contains soy. Hamachi, lime, sriracha and green onion on rice (no seeds)
- Unagi Maki Roll$13.00
Contains soy. BBQ eel and sweet soy sauce
- Shrimp Tempura Maki Roll$12.00
Tempura fried shrimp. Rolled nori out, cut in 6 pieces
- California Maki Roll$12.00
Contains soy. Shredded krab mixed lightly with mayo and lemon
- Spider Maki Roll$13.00
Tempura fried soft shell crab. Rolled nori out, cut in 6 pieces
- Veggie Maki Roll$8.00
Carrot
- Avo-mango Maki Roll$10.00
Avocado and mango. Make It Colada: Lime, habanero masago, and toasted coconut on top
Sashimi
- Sashimi Platter$30.00
2 ounces each of the big three: tuna, hamachi, and salmon
- Tuna Sashimi$22.00
Make it surf style: Lemon juice, togarashi, black tobiko
- Peppered Seared Tuna Sashimi$22.00
Make it surf style: Orange juice, chili oil, citrus tobiko
- Hamachi Sashimi$15.00
Contains soy. Make it surf style: Ponzu, sweet soy, citrus tobiko
- Salmon Sashimi$14.00
Make it surf style: Lime juice, toasted coconut, habanero masago
- Smoked Salmon Sashimi$14.00
Contains soy. Make it surf style: Lime juice, ponzu, green onion
- Scallop Sashimi$18.00
Make it surf style: Sweet chili sauce, toasted coconut, cilantro
- Unagi Sashimi$14.00
Contains soy. Make it surf style: Sweet soy, habanero masago, cilantro
Specialty Rolls
- Absaroka Sunrise$18.00
In: hamachi, mango, avocado, jalapeño. On top: tuna, sweet chili, citrus tobiko
- Birty Dird$17.00
In: spicy tuna, avocado, carrot, jalapeño. On top: scallops, green onion, lime, sesame oil, sesame seeds
- Gunga Galunga$16.00
Contains soy. In: tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber. On top: krab, spicy mayo, sweet soy
- Jupiter$17.00
Contains soy. In: tempura shrimp, avocado. On top: salmon, unagi, sweet soy, spicy mayo, black tobiko
- Just Keep Swimming$16.00
Contains soy. In: spicy tuna, cream cheese, avocado, mango. Rolled nori out, fried, topped with spicy mayo, & sweet soy
- Mango Madness$17.00
In: salmon, avocado, mango, red pepper. On top: tuna, more mango, chili oil and togarashi sprinkled on rice
- Moby's Revenge$18.00
In: salmon skin, spicy salmon, red pepper, avocado. On top: seared tuna, black tobiko, orange juice, togarashi
- Ocean Views$18.00
In: scallop, avocado, cucumber, carrot. On top: hamachi, diced jalapeño, lime juice, and toasted coconut
- Philly$15.00
In: avocado, cream cheese, cucumber on top: smoked salmon, green onion
- Pineapple Haze Roll$17.00
Contains soy. In: spicy hamachi and pineapple. On top: salmon, orange juice, ponzu, and citrus tobiko
- Popper$16.00
Contains soy. In: smoked salmon, cream cheese, jalapeño, avocado. Rolled nori out, tempura fried, with sweet soy & habanero masago
- Rainbow$17.00
Contains soy. In: krab, avocado, cucumber. On top: tuna, salmon, hamachi
- SpiderPillar$18.00
Contains soy. In: tempura soft shell crab, cucumber. On top: avocado, sweet soy, spicy mayo, citrus tobiko, habanero masago
- Tiki Treasure$17.00
Contains soy. In: salmon skin, unagi, avocado, mango. On top: hamachi, sweet soy, lime juice, cilantro, sriracha
Beer
- Honey Rye$6.00
- River Nymph$6.00
- Pine Creek$6.00
- Dirty Bird IPA$6.00
- Scottish Ale$6.00
- Latte Stout$6.00
- New England Hazy$6.00
- Daisy Hill Kolsch$6.00
- Kirin Lager$6.00
- Sour Rotator$7.00
- Draft Seltzer$6.00
- Kombucha$7.00
- Beer Flight$10.00
- Draft Cider$7.00
- ABC NA Lite$6.00
- ABC NA Cervesa$6.00
- ABC NA Hazy$6.00
- Beer Taster
- Sake Bomb$7.00
- Rotating Beer$6.00
- Half Pint$3.00
Wine
Sake
Cocktails
House Cocktails
- Airmail$10.00
- Cabana Boy$9.00
- Cafe Caribe$8.00
- El Corsario$8.00
- Fog Cutter$12.00
- Hemingway Daquiri$10.00
- Hot Buttered Rum$8.00
- Hot Grog$8.00
- Lions Tail$10.00
- Mai Tai$10.00
- Painkiller
- Paloma$10.00
- Sailor's Knot$10.00
- Storm's Ahoy$8.00
- Suffering Bastard$11.00
- Zombie$12.00
- Earth Shaker$9.00
- Small Earth Shaker$18.00
- Large Earth Shaker$27.00
- Scorpion$9.00
- Small Scorpion$18.00
- Large Scorpion$27.00
- Single Kahuna$8.00
- Small Kahuna$16.00
- Large Kahuna$24.00
Classic Cocktails
- Aperol Spritz$12.00
- Blue Hawaiian$11.00
- Bramble$9.00
- Chartreuse Swizzle$10.00
- Classic Daiquiri$10.00
- Cuba Libre$8.00
- Daisy de Santiago$9.00
- Humuhumanukunukunuapua'a$9.00
- Kamikaze$8.00
- Last Word$12.00
- La Chancleta$9.00
- Lemon Drop$10.00
- Long Island iced Tea$14.00
- Manhattan$10.00
- Cadillac Margarita$11.00
- Margarita$9.00
- Martini$9.00
- Mint Julep$9.00
- Mojioto$11.00
- Mule$9.00
- Negroni$10.00
- Old Fashioined$10.00
- Paper Plane$10.00
- Pina Colada$10.00
- Sazarac$10.00
- Screwdriver$7.00
- Sidecar$10.00
- Singapore Sling$12.00
- 20-70 Swizzle$10.00
- Tequila Sunrise$9.00
- Tom Collins$9.00
- Tequila & Soda$6.00
- Vodka Soda$7.00
- Vodka Tonic$7.00
- Wiskey Coke$7.00
- Wiskey Soda$6.00
- White Russian$10.00