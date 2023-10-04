Nest café playground 149 Midland Ave
DRINK MENU
Coffee Menu
Latte
Medium roasted double espresso shot + milk option
Lavender Vanilla Latte
Hot or cold Fall Sweet Lavender vanilla latte with a oat of milk, enjoy a delicious floral flavor
Rose Latte
Hot or cold Fall Sweet rose latte with a oat of milk, enjoy a delicious floral flavor
Caramel Latte
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Hot Chocolate
organic chocolate & cocoa powder slightly sweet, add your milk option and enjoy this season of the year
Mocha
Double espresso shot, chocolate & cocoa powder, milk option.
Americano
Double espresso shot + hot water
Cappuccino
Double espresso shot, plus 6 oz of steamed milk option
Coffee
Cortado
Double espresso shot, and 2 oz of steamed milk option
Espresso
Double espresso
Flat White
Double espresso shot, and 2 oz of steam foam milk option
Machiato
Medium Roasted double espresso shot+ foam milk option, in a 2 oz cup
Teas
Berry tea
Decaf calming herbal tea boost immune system, treats anxiety and stomach cramps
Black Rose
Organic black tea blend it with dry rose petals
English Breakfast
High caffeine black tea, that contributes to a healthy heart with antioxidants
Hibiscus tea
Mango tea
Moroccan
Organic Dragon ball tea blend it with dry and fresh green mint
Peppermint
Decaf herbal blend that has anti-inflammatory properties, promote better sleep
Tea Lattes
Smoothies
FOOD MENU
Kids Menu
Pastries and dessert
Sandwiches
Pesto Sandwich
Served with toasted bread, Mozzarella, tomato with pesto and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar dressing
Grilled Cheese
Served with American cheese, Swiss on the grill with butter