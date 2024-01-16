Visit Us Today!
Nette's Diner & Catering 700 6th st sw
Burgers
- Hamburger
Our fresh 1/3 pound burger on a rustic brioche bun, served with a side of our specially seasoned tots.$11.00
- Cheeseburger
Our original Hamburger with your choice of American, Colby-Jack or Pepperjack Cheese, served with a side of our specially seasoned tots.$12.00
- Bacon Cheeseburger
Two slices of applewood bacon on top of our original hamburger with your choice of American, Colby-Jack, or Pepperjack cheese, served with a side of our specially seasoned tots.$13.00
- California Deluxe Burger
Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on top of our Bacon Cheeseburger$15.00
- PB&J Burger
Our original Hamburger with chunky peanut butter, raspberry jalapeno jelly, and apple-wood bacon, served with a side of our specially seasoned tots.$13.00
- Western Burger
A Bacon Cheeseburger topped with onion rings and our homemade bbq sauce$15.00
- Pizza Burger$15.00
Chicken Sandwich
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
A freshly marinated chicken breast on a rustic Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and mayo, served with a side of our specially seasoned tots.$12.00
- Grilled Chicken Deluxe
Our orginal Grilled Chicken Sandwich with two slices of apple-wood bacon, lettuce, tomato and your choice of American, Colby-Jack or Pepper-Jack cheese, served with a side of our specially seasoned tots.$15.00
- Western Chicken Sandwich
A grilled chicken sandwich with apple-wood bacon, onion rings, mayo and homemade honey mustard bbq sauce, served with a side of our specially seasoned tots.$15.00
Kids Meal
Sides
- Family Basket of Tots
A family size boat of our specially seasoned Tots for sharing with a side of sour cream or queso$7.00
- Loaded Tots
Tots loaded with our home smoked beef, queso cheese, sour cream, and chives$15.00
- Basket of Onion Rings
A family size boat of onion rings for sharing$7.00
- Basket of Pizza Rolls
A family size boat of pizza rolls for sharing$7.00
- Basket of Pickle Chips
A family size boat of pickle chips and a side of ranch for sharing$7.00
- Jalapeno Cheese Curds
A family size boat of Jalapeno Cheese Curds$7.00
- Dill Cheese Curds
A family size boat of Dill Cheese Curds for sharing$7.00